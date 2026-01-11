Projected Lineups for Devils vs Jets- 1/11/26

The New Jersey Devils head to Winnipeg for an afternoon matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (22-20-2) at JETS (16-22-5)

2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat — Luke Glendening — Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Dougie Hamilton

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Status report:

Devils forward Zack MacEwen, who has not played since Nov. 12, is out for the rest of the season after having ACL surgery. … Noesen will have knee surgery next week and is out long term, New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said; the forward was placed on injured reserve Saturday. … Kovacevic is expected to make his season debut after having knee surgery during the offseason; Hamilton, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Dadonov is expected to return after being out since Nov. 24 because of a wrist injury. … Devils defenseman Dennis Cholowski cleared waivers and was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke — Danny Zhilkin — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Colin Miller

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Status report

The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. … Pionk will be a game-time decision, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said; the defenseman played 22:20 in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Barron, a forward who played 16:02 Thursday, skated in a non-contact jersey Saturday.

