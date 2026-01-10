Devils’ Stefan Noesen to Undergo Knee Surgery

On Saturday, the New Jersey Devils announced that forward Stefan Noesen will undergo knee surgery next week. The club shared that the procedure will address a lingering injury, and he will be placed on injured reserve (IR).

Noesen was absent from practice on Saturday, and saw just 8:16 of ice time on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. So far this season, the veteran right wing tallied three goals and four assists across 38 games, including three points on the power play.

#NEWS: Stefan Noesen will undergo knee surgery next week to address a lingering injury. He will be placed on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/t2H6pQjZfd — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 10, 2026

A groin injury plagued Noesen during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which required surgery during the offseason. As a result, he missed training camp and the first six games of the 2025-26 season.

It’s clear that his persistent knee injury has affected his performance this season. Noesen averaged less than one hit per game, along with 1.4 shots on goal, as compared to his career-high of 2.1 last season. In fact, his current 15-point pace would be a 63.4% decrease from the 41 he earned in 2024-25.

Once again, the Devils will be down a man as they fight to regain a playoff spot. Since re-acquiring Noesen in July 2024 as an unrestricted free agent, Noesen has been an important part of the team’s secondary scoring.

As of right now, his recovery period is uncertain, but the organization expects Noesen to miss an extended period of time.