5 NHL Coaches on the Hot Seat at the Midway Mark

The NHL’s coaching carousel doesn’t wait until April. By the midway point of the season, expectations are no longer theoretical. They’re written into the standings. Several teams that entered the year with either playoff ambitions or Stanley Cup dreams are staring at uncomfortable gaps between where they expected to be and where they are. For some head coaches, that gap has quietly turned into a countdown.

Front offices can live with bad luck or injuries for a while. What they struggle to stomach is stagnation and inconsistency, particularly when the talent is there, the payrolls are high, and windows are supposed to be open.

As we go past the 2025-26 NHL season’s halfway mark and into the Winter Olympic break, we look at five coaches who are on the proverbial “hot seat”.

Coaches Facing the Most Pressure to Turn Teams Around

We focused on expectations by comparing preseason point projections (via Hockey Reference) to each team’s current 82-game point pace. The resulting gap shows how far teams have drifted. Injuries, shooting luck, and goaltending swings all matter. But when clubs with strong rosters and relatively manageable health are tracking below expectations, pressure naturally shifts to the “bench boss”.

The bigger the gap, the harder it becomes for coaches to deflect the questions.

Sheldon Keefe (New Jersey Devils)

Preseason Projection: 99.5

Current Pace: ~86

Gap: -13.5

No seat should be hotter than Sheldon Keefe’s in New Jersey. Sure, the Devils have dealt with enough injuries to make underperformances somewhat excusable. But this team is too rich in talent (and salary) to be where they are. Their uneven performance looks more like a systems and accountability issue, which falls on the coach. A 9-0 loss at the hands of a division rival has further intensified pressure on Keefe. And if the Devils keep slumping, the powers-that-be may just push the panic button at his expense.

Andre Tourigny (Utah Mammoth)

Preseason Point Projection (Pts): 92.5

Current Pace: ~84

Gap: -8.5

The Utah Mammoth‘s expectations can no longer be considered “modest”, especially when we factor in how “new team novelty” tends to fade quickly. Pundits and fans alike have recognized this up-and-comer’s potential. The preseason points projection indicates a push for the playoffs. But if they miss yet again, management may elect for a coach that can get this team over the hump. Salt Lake City hosts the Winter Classic next season, which may further put pressure on the team to “win now” and build momentum.

Jim Montgomery (St. Louis Blues)

Preseason Projection: 92.5

Current Pace: ~78

Gap: -14.5

Jim Montgomery is giving us similar vibes to Bruce Boudreau with the Vancouver Canucks a few seasons ago. Both were hired midseason and turned things around. But while Montgomery did lead the Blues to the playoffs, a disaster of a follow-up season could abruptly end his tenure. The Blues have not dealt with overwhelming injuries, which makes their lack of traction more concerning. His structure hasn’t translated into results, and if management decides this roster needs a reset, the coach usually pays the price.

Preseason Point Projection: 90.5

Current Pace: ~70.5

Gap: -20

The Canucks were supposed to rebound and become a playoff-caliber team again. But now, they appear headed for a real rebuild following the trade of their superstar defenseman. The team has been ravaged by injuries, but the inconsistency has made the underlying performance harder to defend. Foote was brought in to turn this team around, not to supervise a rebuilding team. He could be on his way out, barring a stunning turnaround.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets)

Preseason Point Projection: 97.5

Current Pace: ~68

Gap: -29.5

The Winnipeg Jets were not projected to finish atop the league like last season. But this is one heck of a regression as the team is now on pace to finish last in the NHL. This will be historic (for all the wrong reasons), and the Jets are flirting with it as they’re nearing 30 days of winless hockey as they sit at the bottom of the standings. The organization tends to be patient with coaches. But winning matters significantly in this small Canadian market, as the preseason ticket sales attested. If the Jets are not winning, the fans may stop showing up. And that may force a change.

Still Plenty of Time to Turn Things Around

The good news for every coach on this list? Time still exists. The NHL season has a way of compressing quickly, and a strong two-week stretch, for example, can completely rewrite the narrative. A playoff push doesn’t just save seasons. It can save several of these coaches’ jobs.

But patience is rarely infinite. As expectations collide with reality, front offices will soon have to decide whether regression is circumstantial or systemic. For these coaches, the second half isn’t just about climbing the standings. It’s about proving they’re still the right man for the team.