NHL Morning Recap – January 10, 2026

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the three NHL games that were played on Jan. 9, 2026. Which saw the Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings. As well as the St. Louis Blues and Utah Mammoth battle it out in the late game.

KINGS 1 at JETS 5

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P2 9:32 – Quinton Byfield (7) from Taylor Ward (1), Warren Foegele (2)

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P1 1:31 – Vladislav Namestnikov (7) from Logan Stanley (7), Nino Niederreiter (10)

P1 18:05 – Cole Koepke (3) from Dylan Samberg (6), Tanner Pearson (3)

P2 2:07 – Jonathan Toews (4) from Colin Miller (1), Cole Perfetti (7)

P2 12:35 – Mark Scheifele (21) from Kyle Connor (31), Gabriel Vilardi (21)

P2 19:17 – Scheifele (22) from Perfetti (8), Vilardi (22)

CAPITALS 5 at BLACKHAWKS 1

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P1 4:03 – Anthony Beauvillier (9) from Martin Fehervary (12), John Carlson (24)

P1 15:07 – Connor McMichael (6) from Ryan Leonard (17)

P1 18:54 – Ethen Frank (7) from Carlson (25), Nic Dowd (9)

P2 12:38 – Justin Sourdif (9) from McMichael (21), Leonard (18)

P3 13:33 – Alex Ovechkin (19) from Fehervary (13)

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P2 8:48 – Oliver Moore (5) from Matt Grzelcyk (11), Nick Lardis (1)

BLUES 2 at MAMMOTH 4

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P2 7:55 – Oskar Sundqvist (3) from Nathan Walker (7)

P2 16:27 – Pavel Buchnevich (8) from Jimmy Snuggerud (8), Robert Thomas (21)

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P1 15:10 – Nick Schmaltz (15) from Clayton Keller (26), Mikhail Sergachev (25)

P2 7:45 – Lawson Crouse (11) from Keller (27), John Marino (17)

P2 11:43 – Sean Durzi (3) from Schmaltz (24), Crouse (11)

P3 6:57 – Schmaltz (16) from JJ Peterka (15), Keller (28)