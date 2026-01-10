Miami Takes Down Arizona State 2-1 In Overtime

The Miami RedHawks won their first NCHC road game of the season Friday night, taking down the red-hot Arizona State Sun Devils 2-1 in overtime. The victory ended a 1,049‑day stretch without an NCHC road win for the program.

The RedHawks improved to 12-7-2 overall on the season and 3-6-2 in NCHC play, picking up two points with the win. Arizona State fell to 11-11-1 and 4-6-1 in NCHC play, picking up a single point in the loss.

Sam Court scored the lone goal for Arizona State, and Connor Hasley stopped 19 of 21 shots.

Casper Nassen scored late in the second period for Miami, and David Deputy ended it in overtime. Kocha Delic assisted on both goals.

Goaltender Matteo Drobac turned in one of his best outings of the season, stopping 36 of 37 shots.

Game Recap

It was all special teams in the first period, but no score came for either team. The Sun Devils led in chances and shots on goal by a 14-4 margin.

The RedHawks finally broke through late in the second when Nassen buried a loose puck in traffic, beating Hasley on the right side for his sixth goal of the season.

With 2:52 left in regulation, Court tied the game on a one-time blast that Drobac never saw. It was his first goal of the season and came in a huge moment for the Sun Devils.

Just 1:08 into overtime, Deputy fired home a wrister past Hasley to win it for Miami. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Miami went 0-for-4 on the power play but finished a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Arizona State outshot the RedHawks 38-23 and dominated the faceoff circle, winning 63.6% of draws. Logan Morrell went 16-for-20 (80%) while Miami’s Ilia Morozov finished 10-for-23 (43.5%).

The RedHawks will go for the series sweep Saturday, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM EST.