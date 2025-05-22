David Deputy & Shika Gadzhiev Talk Joining Miami Hockey

Anthony Noreen and the Miami RedHawks are adding two players who will make an immediate impact in the 2025-26 season. David Deputy and Shika Gadzhiev are coming off great seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and will bring a wealth of experience to a RedHawks program looking to take the next step after going winless in the NCHC last season.

Deputy’s Offensive Ability

Deputy, a speedy right winger, was traded to the Muskegon Lumberjacks midway through the season and immediately settled into a top-six role, often playing on the first line. He made a big-time impact on the power play, skating alongside top prospects Tynan Lawrence (C) and Ivan Ryabkin (LW), both projected first-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 NHL Drafts.

He thrives playing fast-paced hockey, using his quick hands and vision to create scoring chances, and doesn’t shy away from driving the net and battling for rebounds despite being 5-foot-9, often scoring a lot of his goals on second chances.

“It’s fast, I would say it’s pretty fast,” Deputy said of his playing style. “Skating is a big part of my game—making plays, using skill, scoring goals. I like scoring goals, assists—so yeah, anything the team really needs.”

Despite his high offensive production this season, Deputy went overlooked in the 2025 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, something that has fueled his drive heading into college hockey. However, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him selected in the later rounds of this year’s draft, despite not being ranked by any media outlets.

Muskegon head coach Ryan Burgess believes Deputy’s development speaks for itself.

“Everybody develops at a different point,” Burgess said. “There’s no single path to success, and all the recognition and all the eyes that were on him—it was so well-deserved. He had to work for it, and people are finally seeing what we got to see every day.” – Ryan Sikes, RMS Hockey

While Deputy is known for his puck handling and offensive skill, he doesn’t mind playing with a physical edge. Despite his smaller frame, he jokes that he would drop the gloves if given the chance, though the NCAA has banned fighting at the collegiate level. Clearly, that won’t stop him from bringing toughness in scrums and standing up for his teammates next season.

“Can’t fight at that level, but I would,” Deputy said, laughing.

Gadzhiev’s Athletic Presence in Goal

Meanwhile, Gadzhiev is a poised, athletic goaltender who provides stability in the net. Ranked third overall among 2004-born players by Neutral Zone, his ability to read plays, react quickly, and control rebounds makes him tough to beat, especially in late-game moments. 🚫 Shika Gadzhiev 🚫@USHL | @MuskegonJacks#USHL #ClarkCup #ChopChop #GetJACKD pic.twitter.com/NrUNy4WzWs — FloHockey (@FloHockey) May 11, 2025

He is sharp on his angles, taking away space from shooters, recovering fast against second-chance opportunities, and has a quick butterfly.

“Between the pipes, I play with my heart. First thing, my heart. I play for my team,” Gadzhiev said. “I always try to help the team win and cover the boys’ backs. Every game, I do my best to win and steal some games if needed—always protect my teammates.”

Deputy’s Playmaking

Deputy plays fast, using his skating ability to open up space and create offensive chances out of nothing at times due to his forechecking. He has great instincts without the puck, constantly moving to find weak areas in coverage and making himself space for scoring opportunities in the hard areas, especially around the crease.

His ability to find teammates with accurate passes brings another dimension to his game, making him a well-rounded offensive threat, especially on the man advantage. He’s quick with the puck, slipping through the neutral zone and attacking with speed on the rush.

“Deputy is smaller in stature, but he is thick. His base is strong and has a skating stride that allows him to be quick as well as have fast top-end speed. His feet work well with his hands both seem to be firing at the same time when working in small spaces.” – Neutral Zone

During the 2024-25 regular season, he put up great numbers, recording 21 goals and 36 assists (57 points) in 59 games between Omaha and Muskegon. When the playoffs rolled around, he took his game to another level, scoring 10 goals and four assists, totaling 14 points through 14 games, playing a big role in leading the Jacks to a Clark Cup championship.

David Deputy, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Photo credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Deputy joins Miami after seeing the vision set by head coach Anthony Noreen, who has a history of rebuilding successful USHL programs during his time in Youngstown and Tri-City.

“Yeah, I love Anthony,” Deputy said. “He’s kind of a down-to-earth coach, and he’s a good player’s coach, and obviously he’s been successful everywhere he’s gone. That was a huge thing, and that’s the plan at Miami—turning that thing around with him.”

Miami’s recruiting class is getting noticed, with Neutral Zone ranking their transfers ninth in college hockey and their incoming class fourth. Deputy also earned recognition, landing 38th among 2004-born players.

Miami’s heavy recruiting push hasn’t just been about bringing in high-end talent, it’s also been about bringing in a well-rounded group that fits the program’s needs. The RedHawks are adding a mix of forwards, including skilled playmakers like All-USHL third team member Artemi Nizameyev and 2023-24 Hobey Baker Award nominee Matteo Giampa out of Canisius.

They are also bringing in mobile defensemen like Ryder Thompson and Michael Phelan, along with physical blueliners like Shaun McEwen. Between the pipes, they’ve strengthened their depth with newly acquired Matteo Drobac, another athletic netminder who should complement Gadzhiev well. For a program wanting to get back on the map, this is huge.

“There’s a ton of skill,” Deputy said. “A lot of Miami logos next to top-end USHL guys, which is really good to see. The defensemen are big, strong, they can all skate and move the puck. But I think the biggest thing is the character of the guys—a lot of them are really good dudes and guys that want to win and be part of something. That’s what we do.”

Gadzhiev’s Journey to Miami

While Deputy brings much-needed offensive firepower, Gadzhiev gives Miami a dependable goaltender with two years of Clark Cup playoff experience. He plays with patience, staying controlled even under pressure, and has quick reflexes, solid rebound control, and smart positioning.

“The Slovak/Russian goaltender for the Lumberjacks sees a more athletic style of play that is agile and active. Staying mobile and using a stance differential allows his eyes to track pucks visually and make up for the lack of uniformity to his game. His athletic style will see him sprawl and find himself outside of his crease, creating problems. Reading plays and scanning the ice reduces the frequency of this and aids in precise movements to get on angles. In a very physical game, he saw himself in some scrums and losing composure, which is something to watch for.” – Neutral Zone

In the 2024-25 regular season, he recorded a 2.68 goals-against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage (SV%) over 34 games, adding three shutouts. When the playoffs arrived, he reached another level, finishing with a 2.03 GAA, .935 SV%, and an amazing 8-1 record, leading Muskegon to its first-ever Clark Cup Championship.

Shika Gadzhiev, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Photo credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Gadzhiev has proven he can handle big games, especially seen in this year’s Clark Cup Playoffs. However, before coming to the USHL, he led his team to a Slovakia U20 Championship in 2022-23, finishing with a league-best 1.40 GAA and a .951 SV%. His experience playing in big moments will be key for Miami as they navigate a tough NCHC schedule and two mid-season tournaments next season.

Adjusting to North American hockey hasn’t been easy, but he has embraced the challenge.

“Before I got here, I didn’t even think about college,” Gadzhiev said. “I was thinking more about playing pro. But then I saw how many players wanted to go to college—good players, a lot of scouts and agents watching. I think it’s the best way to go to the NHL, so that’s why I picked college.”

His commitment to Miami came after seeing the level of belief from the coaching staff.

“The first thing—the commitment of the coach, how badly he wanted me on his team,” Gadzhiev says. “Yeah, I was so happy for that—someone really wanted me on his team and put a lot of work into it. Then I went on a visit, and it was amazing, so I couldn’t say no after that visit.”

Beyond hockey, he quickly felt comfortable in Oxford.

“Everything was amazing,” Gadzhiev said. “It’s such a nice city. The weather is awesome; the people are awesome. The city is safe. One thing I liked about it was that everyone was so nice. Everything was close, right next to each other. The rink was right in the middle of the campus, so that was amazing too.”

Miami’s Bright Future

With Deputy’s top-line experience and scoring ability, plus Gadzhiev’s quick reflexes and clutch saves, Miami is getting two players who know how to compete.

Both players are ready to take on the NCHC, and Miami fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see them at Goggin.

