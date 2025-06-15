Brady Peddle – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Brady Peddle

2024-25 Team: Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

Date of Birth: May 23, 2007

Place of Birth: Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 203 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

eliteprospects.com: 82nd

McKeen’s Hockey: 165th

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings (NA Skaters): 86th

Brady Peddle is a big, physical two-way defenseman who played a major role for the Waterloo Blackhawks this past season. At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, he brought discipline, mobility, and a solid presence in the neutral/defensive zones in 2024-25.

Brady Peddle, Waterloo Black Hawks (Photo credit: Stephanie Lyn Photography)

He mainly saw time on Waterloo’s top pairing during their run to the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Clark Cup Final, logging big minutes and helping shut down top lines. Although the Blackhawks had an amazing run, they lost in overtime to Muskegon in Game 5. Peddle stood out with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through 15 playoff games and was one of the best defensive defensemen by season’s end in my eyes.

Related: Muskegon Lumberjacks Win First USHL Clark Cup

He later earned an invitation to the NHL combine in Buffalo, New York, after his playoff performance.

His regular season numbers weren’t flashy, scoring three goals and seven assists, but he made his impact defensively. Neutral Zone reported he averaged 17:30 of ice time per game, with 2:11 on the penalty kill and minimal power-play usage. His value came from his ability to defend and play in tough spots, especially against top competition.

MCMORROW PUTS WATERLOO ON THE BOARD! 🚨



Goal assisted by #10 Peddle and #15 Whiterabbit at 4:03 of the second period. #MUSvsWAT #OnTheHunt #ClarkCupFinals pic.twitter.com/IGbvusnbNa — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) May 21, 2025

I like the upside here—he’s already played in big games and held his own under pressure, something NHL GMs surely like to see.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

He’s committed to Michigan State, likely joining them for the 2026-27 season, but the Charlottetown Islanders just picked up his Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) rights from Gatineau, so there’s a chance he plays junior next season elsewhere.

Brady Peddle with the quote of the #Combine. "A lotta skill coming to Michigan State" with a big smile. — sportsology (@sportsology) June 7, 2025

Either way, he’s got good options ahead.

Brady Peddle – NHL Draft Projection

Peddle is trending as a solid mid-round prospect, with a strong case to go in the third or fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft. It just depends on whether teams will value a defensive defenseman like Peddle, but I could also see him going later than media outlets suggest.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Quotables

“Opponents know when Peddle is on the ice. Crushing open-ice hits, net-front maulings, overpowering crunches into the wall – if there’s a way to win a battle and inflict pain, he’ll find it. He complements the physicality with aggressive step-ups, quick rotations, and frequent communication,” -EliteProspects 2025 NHL Draft Guide

“Peddle’s offensive zone impact is minimal at this stage. He generated only 0.37 Grade A scoring chances per game, with just 0.62 pre-shot passes per game. His shot is often blocked (0.64 SBL/game) or misses the net (0.68 missed shots/game) — poor shooting decisions, mechanics and /or manipulations of shooting lanes. His passing is safe but not creative,” – Neutral Zone

“He completes a slightly below average percentage of passes overall (84%) and earlier Neutral Zone scouting reports cite issues with panic decisions, bobbled receptions, and rushed outlets under pressure. When time and space diminish, his decision-making can falter, and it limits his reliability against structured forechecks,” – Neutral Zone

Strengths

Physicality

Discipline

Penalty killing

Defensive positioning

Skating

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Puck management

Offensive production

Passing

NHL Potential

Peddle has a shot to become a reliable bottom-pairing defenseman at the NHL level. He’s got the size, defends well off the rush, and has already proven he can play heavy minutes in big games. He’ll develop at Michigan State with a program that’s been on the rise, and that should be a great spot for him to get stronger and round out his offensive game a bit more.

There’s also the option of him heading to the QMJHL for one final junior season with Charlottetown, now that the NCAA-to-CHL path is open. It’s still up in the air, but either way, he’ll be in a good spot. If he keeps trending in the right direction, adds a little more strength, and chips in a little more offensively, he’s got the tools to work his way into a depth role at the pro level.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.75/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 9/10

Awards/Achievements

NSU15MHL First All-Star Team

Interviews/Links

Brady Peddle Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter