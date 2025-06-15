3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Loss Against Panthers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers hosted the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the series tied at two. This was a big game for the home side because they didn’t want to go to Florida down 3-2 with a chance for them to win the Cup in front of their fans. But, that’s exactly what transpired as the Oilers were dominated en route to an embarrassing 5-2 loss on home ice.

The Oilers laid an egg in the most important game of the season. The Panthers played a textbook, stingy defensive game, but the Oilers’ effort was nonexistent, and they didn’t generate any offence, only recording 21 shots. Florida was opportunistic, scoring five goals on only 19 shots. This was a poor game from start to finish, and if they play this way in Game 6, Florida will cruise to their second-straight Stanley Cup Championship. Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida, while Connor McDavid and Corey Perry scored for Edmonton. Here are three takeaways from this disheartening defeat.

Oilers With Another Poor First Period

The Oilers never make it easy on themselves. They came out of the gates strong in the first five minutes, and had two grade-A scoring chances, but couldn’t solve Sergei Bobrovsky. But after that, their play fell off a cliff. They lost every puck battle and turned pucks over in the neutral zone, resulting in goals. The home side didn’t play with any pace or urgency, which is disappointing to see this late in the season. They had a power play to hopefully provide a spark, but it was dreadful. It allowed the Panthers to gain momentum, leading to their second goal and an early 2-0 lead.

In Game 4, Edmonton rallied from a three-goal deficit, but that wasn’t the case in this one. You can’t always rely on coming from behind; at some point, you need a better start. They weren’t able to rebound from another lacklustre start, and it cost them. Always chasing the game isn’t a recipe for success, especially against an elite Florida squad. They are exceptional at holding leads, and under head coach Paul Maurice, they have two playoff losses when leading after the first or second period, both in this series. So, that wasn’t going to happen a third time. They require a much better start in Game 6 if they want to force a Game 7 with home ice redemption.

Oilers’ Power Play Struggled

The Oilers had their chances in the first two periods to get back in the game on the man advantage, but failed to do so. Their first power play generated nothing, and they lost momentum, resulting in a Panthers’ goal shortly after. They lost puck battles, leading to easy clears, and they looked completely disinterested. They went 0-for-3 on the man advantage and didn’t get a power play in the third period. Edmonton didn’t capitalize on their opportunities and weren’t particularly dangerous.

The power play generated a bit more in the second period, but it is still too predictable. Every time McDavid has the puck, he’s looking to pass to Leon Draisaitl for his patented one-timer. However, that play isn’t there unless there’s a scramble in front. Florida’s defenders are getting sticks in those passing lanes, preventing that opportunity, but the Oilers are still trying to force that play when it’s not there.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) looks on during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

They need to give the penalty killers a different look and give them something else to think about. Switching up the top unit and adding Jake Walman to the mix might be beneficial. He’s a shooter and will provide another threat. Also, Evan Bouchard should shoot more from the point, with traffic in front, and create chaos and second-chance opportunities. With Walman and Bouchard, they could funnel more pucks to the net and cause the penalty killers to scramble, forcing them out of position and allowing for better scoring chances and deflections in tight. Their current setup isn’t working, and adjustments are necessary.

Who Starts Game 6?

With two days between games, let’s debate who should get the net for Game 6. Calvin Pickard was why Edmonton won Game 4 in overtime. He made some massive saves throughout, en route to the victory. But, he wasn’t good in Game 5, only stopping 14 of 18 shots for a putrid .778 save percentage (SV%). He should’ve had both goals in the third period, and needed that big save after Edmonton got on the board, but that didn’t happen. Reinhart sucked the life out of the building when he made it 4-1, moments after McDavid scored. While he wasn’t the reason they lost, Pickard wasn’t good either and didn’t help them win.

However, Stuart Skinner hasn’t been good either. He’s inconsistent and has been pulled in both games at Amerant Bank Arena. Do you trust him to go into hostile territory and pull out a win? The Oilers’ netminder has been excellent in elimination games, only losing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. Even in that game, he only allowed two goals. He defeated the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars last season in their first chance to win those series, and he won Games 6 and 7 against the Vancouver Canucks when their backs were against the wall. The 26-year-old also won Games 4-6 against the Panthers last season, and he put away the Vegas Golden Knights and the Stars the first chance they got this season. Therefore, he should get the start in Game 6. Skinner is successful in elimination games, and Edmonton needs him to deliver again. Would you start Pickard or go back to Skinner?

Game 6 is Tuesday, June 17, at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida. Will the Panthers win the Stanley Cup, or will the Oilers force a Game 7?