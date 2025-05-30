2025 Stanley Cup Final Hub

The first three rounds of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs have come and gone, and the Stanley Cup Final is here. In the conference finals, both series were over in five games. The Stanley Cup Finalists are:

Edmonton Oilers – In the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year after losing to the Panthers last year. They’re looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 and end Canada’s drought at 31 years.

Florida Panthers – In the Final for the third consecutive season and seeking to become the first back-to-back Stanley Cup winner since the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Join The Hockey Writers for our coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and check back in for previews of the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule & Bracket

2025 Stanley Cup Final Articles

Oilers vs. Panthers Preview Show

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions