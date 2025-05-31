Panthers’ 3rd Straight Stanley Cup Final Shows Journey From Being League Laughingstock

The Florida Panthers are Eastern Conference Champions for the third straight season and the fourth time in franchise history after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes by a series score of 4-1. They look to become repeat champions, the first to do so since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

This shows how far the Panthers have come as a franchise overall. Their recent success almost buries the dread from past failures.

Reaching the Playoffs Used to Be an Accomplishment

Before the Panthers made clinching a playoff spot a tradition, getting to the dance was a quest itself. Right now, the team has made the playoffs five straight seasons in a row. Prior to that point, the franchise had only made the playoffs five times in its history.

In those five seasons, they only won three playoff series, all in 1996. That season, they captured their first Eastern Conference Championship. In their five-season streak, they have won 11 postseason series. What a massive turnaround for postseason success.

Players Want to Come Here to Win, Not Retire

For a long time, some notable legends of the game came here to wrap up their careers. For example, former Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Ed Belfour played the last season of his NHL career as a Panther in the 2006-07 season.

Now, you have some big names joining for a Cup run or wanting to be part of the success and the culture. A few seasons ago, the team brought in former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux. Last season, they brought in former Stanley Cup Champion Vladimir Tarasenko to help with their Cup run. This season, they brought in former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who has been a huge factor in the postseason and is looking to win his second Stanley Cup. A winning culture attracts those who want to win, and general manager Bill Zito has helped put together the pieces.

Relocation Rumors and Attendance Jokes Are Almost Gone

For a long time, the Panthers were the punchline of attendance jokes and constantly under the spotlight in relocation conversations. In the 2014-15 season, the team averaged 11,271 fans through all home games. That’s just above half the 20,000-seat capacity of Amerant Bank Arena. That season, rumors of the team being relocated started swirling around the hockey world.

Last season, they averaged 18,632 fans while selling out 30 of their 41 home games, along with all of their playoff home games. This past regular season, they averaged 19,059 fans. When you win, the people will come. In addition, Broward County and the Panthers agreed to a new arena lease back in September, putting all chances of moving in the graveyard.

The Next Step: Repeat as Champions

As we look to the present, the Panthers have a chance to go back-to-back with their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final beginning Wednesday, June 4, against the Edmonton Oilers.

Of course, Florida and their fans want to get the job done. But regardless of the outcome, it’s incredible to see how far the team has come over its 31-year existence. Some fans watching from day one may have never thought they would see this streak of success in their lifetimes. The present and the future are as bright as the sun on the beach in South Florida.