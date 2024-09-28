Panthers Management Have Opportunities With New Arena Lease Agreement

The Florida Panthers have begun their quest to repeat as champions. After winning the Stanley Cup last season, they look to be the first team to go back-to-back since their in-state rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning did in 2020 and 2021.

In case there were any more relocation rumors after the last couple of successful seasons, the Panthers and Broward County, Florida agreed to a new lease extension to keep the team at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida until 2043 on Sept. 17. In addition to staying in that city, the team has also been given the right to build on their 120-acre parking lot located on the stadium grounds. While nothing is set in stone for any plans, there may be some good ideas brewing in the minds of Vinnie Viola and Doug Cifu that could turn that area into a potential entertainment district. The opportunities for what could arise on the lot are endless.

Potential for Restaurants, Apartment Complexes, and Outlets

A number of sports franchises have been turning their stadiums into districts that keep the party going before, during, and after the game. While there is the Sawgrass Mills Mall just across the street from the arena, the Panthers could install some of their own shopping centers and restaurants. This can also be beneficial for some of the teams’ sponsored restaurants, stores, or clothing lines.

In addition to outlets, there has been discussion of adding homes in the immediate area. This will coincide with the suburban atmosphere of Sunrise.

Additional Sports Betting Locations Are Possible

Last season, the Panthers agreed to a new partnership with Hard Rock Bet as their official sports betting app. In the report, they talked about more enhancements this season and the next.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Champions are the Florida Panthers after a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

This could be those enhancements in question. For example, the Washington Capitals have their own sportsbook lounge within their stadium and are sponsored by Caesar’s. Furthermore, other teams across other sports leagues have done or are planning to create their own lounges revolving around sports betting. It could bring more incentive to put a retail book in the new area, especially with how big of a hit it is in Florida.

More Fan Events Outside of the Stadium

The Panthers typically host watch parties outside of certain bars or their practice facility in the Baptist Health Ice Plex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. During the Cup Final, they hosted games in the stadium itself.

With a new entertainment district, watch parties and special team events could be not just inside the arena, but all across the district and even at the Sawgrass Mills Mall. This is a great way to get fans to come together all season long, with the chance of another celebration.

What Does the Future Hold for the Team in Sunrise?

Since 1998, the Panthers have continued to build up and make Sunrise their home. With a Stanley Cup now lifted in that arena, their home is secured for many years to come with the hopes of more Cups being lifted there.

The team has come a long way from the empty seat jokes to the rumors of moving away and the years of an unsuccessful product on the ice. With their lease extension and winning ways, it’s completely put to rest. This is the start of a new and long era for hockey in South Florida.