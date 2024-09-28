Canadiens and Leafs’ Pacioretty Have Long Since Moved On from One Another

It wasn’t the first time ex-Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty played the Habs. However, this time, in their third preseason game this 2024 training camp, felt different. It could be that it was because it was against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens’ longtime rivals… or it could simply be that it was preseason game that meant close to nothing.

Even as the two sides face each other for a second consecutive time this preseason a few days later, there is the (slight) possibility it could have been the last time Pacioretty faces the Canadiens, in the sense he’s on a professional tryout agreement, largely due to the injuries he’s sustained over the last few seasons. He’s literally missed 163 games since 2020-21, playing for four different teams, including the Leafs in the aforementioned PTO capacity, since then.

Pacioretty Ingratiates Himself to Maple Leafs

Of course, chatter suggests Pacioretty’s closing in on an actual deal, in which case maybe the first regular-season game he plays in a Leafs uniform against the Canadiens will mean more? Maybe? Truth be told, it shouldn’t. Everyone has their own feelings on the matter, but consider the fact ex-Canadiens have played for the Leafs before (lots of times).

Ex-Montreal Canadiens (and Washington Capitals) forward Max Pacioretty – (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hell, Pacioretty wouldn’t even be the only ex-Canadien on the Leafs currently (Max Domi). So, some may choose to take umbrage at how Pacioretty seemingly disrespected the Habs by saying regarding his new threads, “My kids say it’s the best jersey that I’ve worn, how it looks on me in terms of maybe just how it fits me.”

Oh, the horror, how someone could say something like that, relaying a nothing anecdote to theoretically try to ingratiate themselves with their potentially new team’s fanbase. What was he thinking? He should have instead said something to the effect of, “I’ll never get over my time playing for the Canadiens.” But get this: Then, he immediately afterward added: “But no, it’s such an honour to wear both jerseys, two original-six teams, and obviously the history of both the teams. That side of it definitely doesn’t feel weird at all. I’m proud of it.”

What a horrible person. He should be booed mercilessly whenever he’s next playing at the Bell Centre. Oh, wait… doesn’t booing suggest you give a damn? Maybe don’t boo at all. In fact, why not take the next step and actually cheer him? Now that would really show him.

Revisiting Pacioretty’s Canadiens Tenure

Some may interpret it as a warm reception in acknowledgement of the 11 years he spent in the organization since being drafted at No. 22 overall in 2007. But Canadiens fans would know better. It would instead be a chilly one in acknowledgement of his three seasons as captain, during which the Canadiens only played six playoff games, when, under current-captain Nick Suzuki, the guy for whom Pacioretty was coincidentally traded, they’ve played… know what? It doesn’t matter.

Apples and oranges and all that jazz. Obviously, the Canadiens are rebuilding now, whereas, that one season they made the playoffs, with Pacioretty, a perennial 30-goal guy, as captain, their second-leading goal scorer was… Paul Byron.

Out of respect for all parties involved, this shouldn’t turn into a piece on how ex-general manager Marc Bergevin arguably failed to build a solid team around goalie Carey Price until the elite goalie was literally in his mid-30s. So, with that in mind, to Bergevin’s credit, the previous offseason he did acquire all-star Shea Weber, who would eventually succeed Pacioretty as captain and help lead the Habs to a Stanley Cup Final. So, there’s that.

However, that’s just it. Weber was on that team too, and, while it’s easy to scapegoat a team’s captain for its failures, the captaincy is a symbolic position. Only one person wears the “C,” but anyone can speak up in the room and help lead a team, to the point every member of that 2016-17 team that won the Atlantic Division, earning 103 points only to get upset in Round 1 by the New York Rangers, should wear that playoff loss, including Weber.

It’s easy in general to scapegoat a specific player, regardless of the circumstances. God knows, Pacioretty has firsthand experience. Forget just his seasons as Canadiens captain. Remember when he was just a prospect and he had the gall to say he’d prefer to play in the American Hockey League if he couldn’t play top-six minutes with the Habs? Who says something like that? Really? Of course, besides current-GM Kent Hughes who recently said they wouldn’t keep prospect Lane Hutson up just to put him on the power play.

Who else?

Pacioretty vs. Gorges

Ultimately, if someone wants to be upset, they’re going to find a reason, regardless of whether or not it actually makes sense. That’s their right. People can be mad at Pacioretty for turning his back on his more than a decade playing for the Canadiens by now playing for the Leafs. Keep in mind, some people were mad at ex-Canadiens defenseman Josh Gorges for rejecting a trade to the Leafs.

Some people currently cite Gorges as justification for any anger towards Pacioretty right now, as if to say, if Gorges can turn down the Leafs, Pacioretty should too. In the end though, Gorges’ time with the Canadiens was over, in that the Habs asked him to waive his clause. That was a sign. They were looking to move on from him. The Canadiens have long since moved on from Pacioretty, getting a fair bit in return.

Fans may have lingering feelings. It would be understandable if they did. However, much like booing, that’s an indication the subject of those lingering feelings meant a great deal to them at one point or another. And there’s no denying Pacioretty meant a great deal to the city and organization as its leading scorer for six straight seasons. However, as a soon-to-be 36-year-old coming off a 23-point season (47 games) with the Washington Capitals, Pacioretty isn’t the player he once was and it’s hard to envision him being the same game-breaking talent for the Leafs as he was with the Habs.

Even if only for that reason, maybe it makes the most sense to see Pacioretty’s hypothetical new Leafs deal as what it is: inconsequential, just like that recent preseason game. However, people are going to do as they wish. “You do you,” in other words. Pacioretty’s more than earned the right to do the same, based on his career up to this point.

A large chunk of it obviously came with the Canadiens. Nothing can take that away from him… or Habs fans, especially not a short-term deal with another team, as he tries to close out his career on his terms, hopefully finally healthy and with an organization that will actually have him. He’s earned that chance too. Who cares if it’s the Leafs? Really?