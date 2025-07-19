Revisiting the Canadiens’ Jaroslav Halak-Carey Price Decision

On July 18, longtime NHL goaltender Jaroslav Halak officially announced his retirement from professional hockey. With that announcement, a notable chapter in Montreal Canadiens history reopens, one that stirred intense debate and emotion across the hockey world: the Halak-Price decision. Before diving into that defining moment for the Canadiens, it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate the career Halak leaves behind, one filled with consistency, professionalism, and underrated excellence.

Halak’s Career

Halak retires with a solid NHL résumé. Over 581 games played, he posted a record of 295 wins, 189 losses, and 69 overtime/shootout defeats. He leaves the game with a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage, both figures reflective of a goalie who could be counted on night in and night out. Drafted in the ninth round by the Canadiens in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Halak defied the odds to carve out a long NHL career.

His path to the NHL wasn’t the conventional one. Halak was never the flashiest, never the most hyped, but he was calm under pressure and capable of stealing games, traits that earned him respect across the league. Throughout his career, he suited up for seven NHL franchises: the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Rangers. Whether in a starting role or as a reliable veteran backup, Halak brought value to every team he joined.

Among his accolades, Halak won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice, first in 2012 and again in 2020. It’s an award given to the goaltenders who allow the fewest goals for their team during the regular season (minimum 25 games played). These trophies stand as a testament to his consistency and ability to thrive in structured defensive systems.

But for many fans, particularly in Montreal, Halak will always be remembered for one magical playoff run and the franchise-shaping decision that followed it.

The Halak-Price Debate

To understand the gravity of the Halak-Price decision, you have to rewind to the late 2000s, when two talented young goaltenders were emerging within the Canadiens organization.

Carey Price, the fifth overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, came with pedigree and high expectations. He was seen as the franchise’s goalie of the future, a rare combination of size, athleticism, and calm demeanor between the pipes. His dominance at the junior level and gold medal performance at the World Juniors had built the hype machine.

Halak, meanwhile, had come up more quietly. Drafted two years earlier in 2003, he lacked the same fanfare but made the most of every opportunity he was given. By the time Price led the Hamilton Bulldogs to the 2007 Calder Cup in the American Hockey League (AHL), Halak was already showing he could hold his own in NHL action with the Habs.

Between 2008 and 2010, both netminders shared the crease in Montreal. The real debate exploded in 2009-10, when Halak put together a breakout season, going 26-13-3 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA. He then carried that form into the playoffs, where he led the team to a long run.

Price, meanwhile, was struggling. His numbers that season were modest: 13-20-5 record, .912 save percentage, and 2.77 GAA. Many fans and analysts alike argued that Halak had outplayed him. The playoffs only reinforced the argument. By the end of the 2010 postseason, Halak was a hero in Montreal, and many assumed he had won the starter’s job.

That summer, both Halak and Price were pending restricted free agents. The Canadiens had a decision to make. In a move that stunned much of the hockey world, the Canadiens traded Halak to the Blues in exchange for two prospects: Lars Eller and Ian Schultz.

In the End, the Right Call

Fifteen years later, the verdict is in. Montreal made the right call.

While Halak went on to have a good career, mostly as a tandem goalie, Price became one of the defining goaltenders of his generation. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2015 as the league’s top goaltender. That same year, he also captured the Hart Trophy as league MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by his peers, and the William M. Jennings Trophy. He carried the Canadiens to an Eastern Conference Final in 2014 and a Stanley Cup Final in 2021, cementing his status as the face of the franchise and one of the most beloved players in team history. Price is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins and games played among goaltenders.

In contrast, Halak remained a solid and dependable presence wherever he went. He never quite recaptured the magic of his 2010 playoff run but was often praised as a great teammate and reliable presence. He made the most of his talent, and for a ninth-round pick, his career is nothing short of exceptional. His place in Slovak hockey history is secure, and his playoff heroics in 2010 will live on forever in Montreal fans’ hearts.

The Halak-Price debate defined an era of Canadiens hockey. It represented a rare moment where fans, media, and management clashed in real time over two talented players with very different paths. In the end, the Canadiens stayed true to their long-term vision, and while the short-term backlash was brutal, history validated their decision.

As Halak rides off into retirement, he does so having authored a remarkable career. He will always be remembered for that unforgettable spring of 2010, and for being at the heart of one of the most debated goaltending decisions in Canadiens history.