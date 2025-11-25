Jets’ Pionk Day to Day With Lower-Body Injury

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk is day to day with a lower-body injury, as per head coach Scott Arniel.

Pionk appeared to tweak something in his right leg while throwing a check during the first period of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. He attempted to play a few shifts after, but didn’t look comfortable and left the game.

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pionk skated Tuesday, a day ahead of the Jets’ matchup with the Washington Capitals that opens a five-game road trip. He looked pretty good and will travel with the team, Arniel said. The blue liner has one goal and four assists for five points in 21 games this season.

The Jets called up defenseman Elias Salomonsson from the Manitoba Moose Tuesday morning, and Arniel indicated the 21 year old could make his NHL debut in D.C.