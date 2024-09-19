Panthers Plan to Make Anton Lundell a Top-6 Center

For the first time in franchise history, the Florida Panthers enter a season as Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. They will look to go back-to-back and celebrate a title all over again. If they do, it’ll be the first team to accomplish the feat since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

This offseason, the team extended two of their forwards, including center Anton Lundell, who’s come into his own since being drafted in 2020. With this deal, it’s clear they want him up in the top 6.

Lundell’s Latest Extension

This summer, mere days after winning the Stanley Cup, general manager Bill Zito and Lundell agreed to an extension worth $5 million per season for the next six years.

“Anton has matured into a dependable multirole center for our club, who seized his opportunity from his first day in North America,” said Zito. “His commitment to improvement and cerebral approach to the game earned him the profound respect of his teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers.” Bill Zito on Anton Lundell

Lundell was selected 12th overall in 2020. He was Zito’s first draft selection as a general manager, and it looks like he hit a home run. Hence, they agreed to keep him with the organization long-term.

Lundell Has Been a Phenom in the Playoffs

Lundell has put up great regular season numbers over his career with 112 points (43 goals, 69 assists) through 216 regular-season games. He’s also been a fantastic playoff performer.

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his career, he’s scored six goals and 22 assists through 54 playoff appearances. In the 2024 Playoffs, he scored three goals and 14 assists through 24 games on his way to a Stanley Cup. He also has been given penalty kill responsibilities since arriving and has flourished in that role. The team is getting this for six more seasons.

Sam Bennett Is a Free Agent Next Year

Sam Bennett has been with the Panthers since being traded from the Calgary Flames in 2021 and has been a staple as the second-line center both in the regular season and playoffs. He’s shown how much he loves the playoff atmosphere with 14 playoff goals and 23 playoff assists. Additionally, he has 145 regular-season points (70 goals, 75 assists) in his time as a Panther. He enters this season on the final year of a four-year, $4.425 million per year deal. There have yet to be any reports of a possible extension.

Related: NHL’s Cup Contenders Need to Check All the Boxes



The recent deal given to Lundell can nearly confirm that the team plans to move on from Bennett. Given how young he is and how high he was drafted, management will want Lundell to have an expanded role at some point in his career.

How Soon Will Bennett Be Moved?

How soon the move occurs ultimately depends on how soon head coach Paul Maurice wants to shake up the lineup. In the case of an unexpected injury to the top six, there may be some extended time for Lundell to test his skills in a higher role.

Related: Kyle Okposo Announces Retirement After a 17-Season Career



But the ground is laid out for him to get a chance. If Bennett doesn’t agree to a new contract, Lundell will slot in as the second-line center. He was drafted this high in 2020 for a reason. His chance to take on a big role is coming much sooner than later.