Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Could Become Elite First-Line Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a strong spot heading toward the 2024-25 campaign and are hoping they can finally end their long drought without a Stanley Cup. While they haven’t won a championship since 1967, the Maple Leafs are in a great position this season with an improved defensive core, a strong forward group, and stable goaltending. They signed Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to solve one of their biggest issues that have dogged them over the past several seasons, which was defensive consistency, and find themselves as strong contenders despite some fans having worries about goaltending injuries and their new head coach. One positive though is a young forward poised to elevate his game to another level.

Matthew Knies stood out in a big way last season and found some confidence offensively. With the lack of depth on the left-wing heading into the 2024-25 season, Knies could find a way to solidify himself as an elite first-line forward if he has a strong training camp and starts the new campaign off well. Last season, Knies scored 15 goals and added 20 assists for 35 points through 80 games in what was his official rookie season, after playing three games in the 2022-23 season and notching one assist.

Knies was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at 57th overall after a strong showing in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Tri-City Storm where he put up 17 goals and added 25 assists for 42 points through 44 games. He chose to join the University of Minnesota the following season where he put up 33 points in 33 games.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

With proven offensive upside, Knies could elevate his game to another level alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, who have widely been considered two of the strongest all-around players in the NHL. With Matthews likely aiming to push for 70 goals and Marner looking to elevate his game in his contract year, Knies finds himself in a fantastic position to succeed.

Knies Reaching 60-Point Plateau Isn’t Impossible

Knies proved he was more than ready for the NHL last season, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he elevates his offensive production in an even bigger way this season. If he can continue to play a strong two-way game and maintain his place as a first-line forward, Knies reaching the 60-point plateau isn’t impossible, and he could even push for 70-80 points if he spends an entire season alongside Matthews and Marner.

Last season, Knies finished seventh in points among rookies with 35 and goals with 15. In addition, he had 33 points at even strength, which put him third last season behind only Connor Bedard and Marco Rossi. He has proven himself to be a useful player at both ends of the ice in any situation; with Knies gaining some muscle over the summer, he has set himself up for success heading into the new campaign.

Calling Knies “elite” this early in his career may seem like a reach, but with everything he has going for him, it’s not out of the world to consider him a potential superstar in the NHL. Keeping up statistically with two of the league’s best rookies in Bedard and Rossi at even strength is impressive in itself, but now he will almost surely be looking to become a consistent producer for the Maple Leafs as they try to win a championship before their Stanley Cup window closes.

The Maple Leafs will have a lot of storylines surrounding them this season. From expiring contracts for several core players, to their goaltending issues which have followed them every season, to their new coach, this could be a make-or-break season for them. If they aren’t able to find more success in the playoffs this season and are eliminated early, they could find themselves forced to make some major changes. Either way, I would bank on Knies to seize the opportunity in front of him and find another gear at both ends of the ice.

