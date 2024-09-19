Maple Leafs’ Niemela in Line for Breakout Season Following Prospect Showdown Performance

Over the weekend, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens’ top prospects participated in a two-game exhibition tournament that provided a more competitive environment than the inter-squad scrimmages held during the summer development camp. Both games ended in narrow one-goal victories for the Maple Leafs. One game went to a shootout, while the other saw the winning goal scored with just over a minute left to play. Here’s a look at why defenceman Topi Niemela stood out.

Niemela’s performance was noteworthy as he enters the final year of his entry-level contract. He seamlessly transitioned his game from Europe to North America, showcasing the skills that led the Maple Leafs to draft him. This bodes well for his upcoming season with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League, especially considering he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

How Well Did Niemela Perform?

Niemela had five assists in the two-game showcase. As a dynamic and creative defenceman, he is Toronto’s top defensive prospect and has always displayed flashes of skill. He was responsible for leading the power play and creating scoring opportunities from various areas of the ice by frequently joining the attack.

At 22, Niemela was one of the older prospects on Toronto’s defence, so expectations were high. Scouts have consistently praised Niemelä’s work ethic. He always hustles, pushes boundaries, and relentlessly battles for the puck. Although Niemelä may not always succeed due to the lack of pure strength expected of a future NHL defenceman, he strives to improve.

Topi Niemela, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Niemela is confident and calm, demonstrating excellent composure with and without the puck. He makes smart plays on breakouts and is consistently the first to retrieve pucks. Additionally, he is building strength to hold his own in physical engagements and battles on the ice.

He was very involved in both games, leading the top power-play unit and frequently taking low shots on net to create rebound opportunities for his teammates. Two of his three assists resulted from creating rebounds, while the other was a secondary assist achieved through some slick puck movement to pass to newly-acquired Cade Webber, who then set up Roni Hirvonen for his first of two goals.

His skills in moving the puck demonstrated his strengths, and his role as the main player in the power play will be crucial for the Marlies in the upcoming season. Last season, he led the team in power-play assists.

Increased Expectations on the Marlies

Niemela was initially drafted for his defensive instincts and high hockey IQ, so his improved offensive abilities have been a pleasant surprise. In 2021-22 with Oulun-Karpat of Finland’s pro league, Liiga, as a 20-year-old, he had a breakout season with 10 goals and 32 points in 48 games. Although his numbers declined the following season, he performed well in his first season with the Marlies, with 39 points in 68 games.

He appeared more comfortable as the season progressed and also earned more responsibility towards the end. As he heads into the final year of his contract, the expectations to perform well are high if he wants to secure another contract and earn a starting spot on the Maple Leafs.

On top of his offensive instincts, Niemela’s smooth puck-handling add another dimension to his game and help to create scoring chances. Whether he is generating rebounds or making clean breakout passes, he is a constant threat, proving that he has more to offer than just defensive prowess. He will turn 23 in March and is the oldest Maple Leafs “prospect” on the Marlies. The pressure is on for Niemela to lead the team from the Prospect Showdown to a successful season with the Marlies and make a push for a Calder Cup.

Niemela’s Future With the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs’ rookies have made some noise these past seasons. Recently, there was drama and a contract dispute involving Nicholas Robertson. He eventually signed a new contract, but there are still reports he may be moved. Niemela has yet to play a game for the Maple Leafs, but if he can take another step up this season, could he see a position in the Maple Leafs’ defensive pairings? The Maple Leafs have completely overhauled their defence this offseason, with the additions of Tanev on a multi-year contract, Ekman Larsson, and the recent signing of Jani Hakanpaa, to a core that already had Simon Benoit, Timothy Liljegren, and

Jake McCabe .

One player he can replace in the lineup is Liljegren. Liljegren has been discussed as a possible addition to the starting lineup based on his production and growth as a player. The Leafs are tight on the cap, and Liljegren’s $3 million hit can influence future signings and be easily replaced by Niemela’s entry-level deal worth $856,000. Liljegren hasn’t shown much to justify keeping him in the rotation at 25. This team is in win-now mode, and with a player making that much who hasn’t hit over 30 points yet, decisions must be made to ensure the roster is at its best and has the cap space to make moves where necessary.

The Maple Leafs’ defensive prospect pool has grown and improved significantly since Niemela joined the organization. Now is the best time for him to make a push and show why he is the clear-cut next man up. This is important when earning another contract and competing for a roster spot based on his growth from the Rookie Faceoff tournament and his development.