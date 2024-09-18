3 Potential Cap Casualties for the Maple Leafs During Training Camp

Toronto Maple Leafs training is here! The players report today, and before we all know it, there will be Maple Leafs preseason hockey on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Over the last few weeks, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has been busy looking at other players to bring in on professional tryouts (PTO). So far, they have signed Max Pacioretty, Jon Gilles and Steven Lorentz to PTO’s. While also signing restricted free agent Nicholas Robertson and free agent Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year, $1.47 million contract.

These moves by Treliving are designed to create some internal competition in training camp. Last season, the same thing happened, and they traded Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks for a draft pick to clear cap space. This season, it’ll be no different. If Treliving wants to sign any of the three players who they brought in on PTO’s then he will need to look at other players on the roster who can be moved to clear up cap space to make it all work, unless, of course, someone gets injuries and ends up in LTIR.

The Maple Leafs have a few depth players who have a fairly decent cap hit that could fall victim to the tight salary cap and be on the move, so, let’s take a look at who that could be.

Calle Jarnkrok – $2.1 Million

First up, Calle Jarnkrok, the 32-year-old winger, could find himself on the way out simply because of his cap hit. However, depending on how training camp goes and how well he is liked by his new head coach, Craig Berube, he may have a spot in the bottom-six. Jarnkrok will likely be a Berube type of player; although he isn’t big, he plays hard and forechecks very well. Often times, he uses his speed to get into the play and disturb the opponents. If he can add a bit more physicality to his game, he could end up saving his job with the Maple Leafs.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jarnkrok does a modified no-trade clause, which according to PuckPedia is a 10-team no-trade list. This shouldn’t make it too difficult for Treliving to find a new home for Jarnkrok, since it gives him 21 other teams to trade with. Last season, Jarnkrok dealt with injuries that kept him out of the lineup for a portion of the season. This could affect his trade value; it is likely that the Maple Leafs will want to recoup draft capital that they lack while trying to clear cap space.

David Kampf – $2.4 Million

Secondly, David Kampf, one of the best centers on the Maple Leafs, could be on the move. It is unfortunate because he does offer a good amount of defensive reliability, his cap hit is just too high for a fourth-line center in today’s NHL. The benefit that the Maple Leafs do have is that they have Lorentz at camp on a PTO, who can play down the middle. This could make Kampf expendable, but much like Jarnkrok, he will likely be a Berube type of guy. Kampf also has a modified no-trade clause, which according to PuckPedia is a 10-team no-trade list. The good news is he is a guy that a lot of teams can become better by adding, especially those on the cusp of playoff teams that need a shutdown defensive forward.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Recent Signings Create Salary Cap Challenge

That said, with the youth movement that is happening in Toronto over the next few seasons, there isn’t going to be space for players like Kampf and Jarnkrok to tie up a spot on the roster. Which is why this is the perfect time to trade them, although their trade value isn’t high and Treliving may not get much for them. The idea of replacing Kampf and his $2.4 million cap hit for a Lorentz or Pontus Holmberg for nearly half the price is a win-win.

Timothy Liljegren – $3 Million

Lastly, the only defenceman on the list is Timothy Liljegren. Keep in mind, he isn’t the only blue liner they can trade; there is also Connor Timmins. However, Liljegren’s cap hit is $3 million versus his, who have a $1.1 million cap hit. At only 25 years old, the native of Sweden hasn’t yet reached his potential with the Maple Leafs. It could be because he is playing on the third pairing, or it could be because he was overhyped as a prospect and may never become who scouts thought he would be. That did happen with Rasmus Sandin as well, before he was traded to the Washington Capitals.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Regardless, Liljegren should have a good amount of trade value on the open market due to the potential of unlocking something in him and making him a top four blue liners on a team. From a Maple Leafs perspective, it makes the most sense to trade him because of his cap hit and the backlog on defence after the moves that were made this offseason. Further, they could keep Timmins as a much cheaper seventh defencemen option and move Liljegren for more than just picks, but potentially a higher-end prospect or even a two-way roster player that carries a cheaper average annual value (AAV).

This move, of course, would depend on how he performs during training camp. If he is lights out and one of the best defenders there, he may end up locking a spot and forcing the Maple Leafs to go in an alternate direction to clear space. In which case, they would probably move a collection of Kampf, Jarnkrok, and/or Timmins to make the money work.

Only time will tell, but it should be an exciting preseason for the Maple Leafs because they have too many bodies and not enough cap room to go around. Which means Treliving is most definitely going to explore the trade market this training camp.