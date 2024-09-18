Sidney Crosby’s $8.7 Million Deal Still a Bargain at Age 36

As Sidney Crosby continues to add to his already legendary career, many fans wonder how many more years he can remain an elite force in the NHL. Recently, NHL analyst Justin Bourne joined Evanka Osmak to break down Crosby’s two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. They discussed the value of the contract, Crosby’s consistency over the years, and whether fans have taken his greatness for granted.

Is $8.7 Million a Bargain for Crosby?

At 36 years old, Crosby’s contract extension with the Penguins, valued at $8.7 million annually, has been lauded as one of the best deals in hockey. Bourne made an excellent point about how Crosby has been earning the same amount since 2008 despite inflation and the increasing value of NHL contracts. The fact that Crosby has maintained this level of excellence without ever commanding more makes the deal look like a bargain.

Crosby’s consistency stands out. He’s compared to stars like Brad Marchand or Nathan MacKinnon, who also have value-driven contracts. His production—42 goals, 94 points, and a 12th-place finish in league scoring last season—demonstrates that he’s still performing at an elite level, even as he nears 40.

Does the Term of Crosby’s Contract Make Sense?

Considering Crosby’s age, some might wonder if a two-year deal is risky. But Bourne doesn’t see it that way. He likens Crosby’s situation to the Sedin twins’ twilight years in Vancouver—committed to the team for as long as it makes sense for both sides. This flexible approach allows Crosby to reassess his career year by year without the pressure of a long-term contract. And, as Bourne notes, let’s be honest: Crosby isn’t going anywhere unless he decides it’s time to hang up his skates.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Penguins value their captain, and this arrangement allows both the team and Crosby to keep their options open while ensuring that Pittsburgh remains his home until he’s ready to leave.

Have We Taken Crosby’s Greatness for Granted?

One of the most intriguing points raised in the discussion was whether fans have taken Crosby’s consistent excellence for granted. Bourne argues that while Crosby is universally regarded as one of the all-time greats, people have come to expect his brilliance without truly appreciating it. Like LeBron James in the NBA, Crosby has been so good for so long that it’s easy to assume he’ll always be there, driving his team forward.

Despite the Penguins missing the playoffs the past two seasons, Crosby’s presence is the only reason they were even close. His leadership, skill, and ability to elevate those around him are invaluable, especially for a Penguins team that has relied heavily on its aging core.

How Much Longer Can Crosby Play at This Level?

So, how much longer can Crosby remain an elite player? Based on his recent performance, there’s little reason to believe he’s slowing down anytime soon. Crosby’s work ethic, attention to fitness, and competitive drive have always set him apart. Many think he could continue to play at a high level for at least a few more years, especially if he remains healthy.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Winter Classic (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Penguins’ future success hinges on Crosby’s continued dominance, and with players like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang still contributing, Pittsburgh remains a dangerous team. Bourne believes the Penguins will still be in the playoff hunt, and it’s hard to argue with that sentiment. With Crosby leading the charge, they’ll never be a team to count out.

How Long Should Crosby Keep Playing?

Ultimately, the decision about how long Crosby should continue comes down to him. As long as he remains motivated and healthy, there’s no reason for him to step away. Like other legends before him, Crosby will know when it’s time. Until then, fans should savor every moment he’s on the ice—because players like him don’t come around often.

Crosby’s greatness is undeniable. While the end of his career might be on the horizon, it’s not here yet. He still has more chapters to write in his storied NHL career, and based on his current trajectory, they’ll be as captivating as ever. Good luck to this great player for another solid season.