Simon Benoit Could Become a Game-Changer for the Maple Leafs

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Simon Benoit during the offseason, many fans were unsure what to expect. Coming off a tough season with the Anaheim Ducks, where he posted just 10 points and a minus-29 rating in 78 games, he wasn’t exactly viewed as a game-changer. However, since joining the Maple Leafs, he has worked hard to prove he can be a valuable part of their defensive core.

Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, there are several best-case scenarios in which Benoit becomes a reliable option and a key contributor to the Leafs’ success. In this post, I will explore three potential outcomes that could see Benoit make a lasting impact this season.

Is Benoit Ready to Take Another Leap for the Maple Leafs?

When Benoit first came to the Maple Leafs blue line last season, he had to fight hard to make his presence known. At the start, he was almost the lone voice convinced he could make the team. Even if few others shared his belief, he believed he would find a spot. Despite the doubts, Benoit showed up with a determination that was impossible to ignore. As the season progressed, he demonstrated the heart of a lion, proving that he belonged.

Simon Benoit lays a huge open ice hit during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Benoit didn’t play a perfect game—he made mistakes—but he worked his tail off to correct them each time he did. He played hard, physically, and usually intelligently. In the process, he showed that his challenging season with the Ducks had reflected the team’s poor performance more than his capabilities. Surrounded by more solid teammates in Toronto, Benoit rose to the challenge, proving he was up to the task. The Maple Leafs signed him to a three-year, $4.05-million contract extension in late March.

As he enters the 2024-25 season, Benoit is far ahead of where he was a year ago. The question now is: What could happen if he takes another leap forward like he did last season? Who’s to say he can’t? If Benoit makes the same kind of progress this season, he could establish himself as a long-term defensive asset for the Maple Leafs.

Keep an eye on Benoit—he could be a keeper. Below are three best-case scenarios for the rugged defenceman.

Best-Case Scenario #1: Benoit Establishes Himself as a Reliable Shutdown Defenceman

Benoit’s physical play and defensive mindset make him a strong candidate for a shutdown role. In this best-case scenario, he would continue to improve and secure a spot in Toronto’s top four. His ability to block shots, break up plays, and use his size to dominate opponents would help him earn the trust of new head coach Craig Berube.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Benoit builds on his 2023-24 form this season and becomes a more consistent presence on the ice, he could face more challenging assignments and more minutes against top competition. By becoming a reliable shutdown defender, he would fill a crucial need for the Maple Leafs and play an essential role in their defensive strategy.

Best-Case Scenario #2: Benoit Becomes a Key Penalty Killer

One of the Maple Leafs’ biggest struggles last season was their penalty killing, ranked 21st in the league. Given Benoit’s strength in blocking shots and disrupting offensive rushes, he could be a critical contributor to the team’s penalty-killing unit.

In this scenario, Benoit would not only log heavy minutes at even strength but also play a pivotal role on special teams. His physicality and willingness to throw himself before the puck would help the Leafs tighten their defensive play when they’re shorthanded. If Benoit becomes a key penalty killer, the Maple Leafs could significantly improve their special teams, which is vital in tight games.

Best-Case Scenario #3: Benoit Develops Into a Long-Term Defensive Asset

The best long-term outcome for Benoit and the Maple Leafs would be for him to develop into a dependable, low-cost defenceman who adds value to the team’s lineup. Benoit has shown that he’s willing to work hard, and if he continues to improve his puck-handling and decision-making under pressure, he could earn yet another contract extension.

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins shakes hands with Simon Benoit of the Toronto Maple Leafs after Game Seven of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

In this scenario, the Maple Leafs would lock Benoit into a second longer deal, securing him as a valuable piece of their blue line for years. Given his current relatively low salary cap hit, his continued development would be significant to a team that must carefully manage its finances to stay competitive. He’ll only be 29 when his current contract ends. That’s young enough to have another go with the club. How good would that be for a young defenceman who came with little assurance that he’d be with the team for any length of time?

The Bottom Line: Benoit Has the Potential to Make a Big Impact

While Benoit wasn’t seen as a big signing then, the 2024-25 season offers him a chance to prove his value to the Maple Leafs. Whether he establishes himself as a shutdown defenceman, becomes a crucial penalty killer, or develops into a long-term asset, Benoit has the potential to play a significant role for the team this season.

If he builds on his strengths and works to improve the areas of his game that need refinement, Benoit could transform himself from an under-the-radar signing into an essential part of the team’s defensive strategy. Benoit’s 2024-25 season could be his best with hard work and the right opportunities.

He’s the kind of feel-good story the team needs more of as it moves toward postseason success.