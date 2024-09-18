Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: J.J. Peterka

The 2023-24 season was one to forget for the Buffalo Sabres. With that in the rearview mirror, the focus is on making the playoffs in 2025. The team has its weaknesses and a few external things need to happen in order for the playoffs to become a reality.

Related: Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Alex Tuch

For the time being, let’s take a look at each of the key components of the Sabres and how they should shake out in the coming season. Today, we’ll look at one of the few bright spots a season ago: J.J. Peterka.

How Peterka’s 2023-24 Season Went

To put it quickly, Peterka had the best season of his young career. The 2020 second-round pick quietly became one of the best players on the team in a season where everyone seemingly struggled. Interestingly enough, Peterka also scored the first goal of the Sabres’ season for the second season in a row.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the bulk of 2023-24, Peterka led the team in goals. He showed a knack for getting into open areas and finding a way to light the lamp. His size was a question mark but his tenacity and willingness to battle were quickly apparent even before last season.

If there is one negative mark on Peterka’s second full NHL season, it is how it ended. He went scoreless in his final five contests, eventually being overtaken for the team lead in goals by a finally healthy Tage Thompson. Peterka finished the campaign with 28 goals and 50 points, the latter trailing only Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Alex Tuch.

What the Sabres Need From Peterka

It might seem like a lot to ask of a guy who just had his best season, but this should ideally be just the beginning for Peterka. At 22 years old, he still has his entire career ahead of him. His tenacity, ability to fight through traffic and penchant for scoring from anywhere are invaluable.

Peterka should be asked to step into a role on either of the top two lines. It would be nice to see him reunite with Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens, the trio providing a glimpse into a bright future two seasons ago before Quinn got injured.

Peterka needs to build on last season. Topping the 30-goal, 60-point mark would be great progress. Anything more than that and the Sabres should feel ecstatic for his short- and long-term future. Most importantly, he needs to stay healthy, something that was challenging for several players a season ago.

2024-25 Projection

It’s hard not to get a little overzealous when projecting Peterka’s 2024-25 season. He was without a doubt the best forward on the team for 95% of the campaign. At 22 years old, he’s growing into himself and his game is trending upward all the time.

Depending on who you listen to, he could slot in next to Thompson and Tuch on the top line or next to his former linemates. In any event, he is going to see a lot of ice time, particularly on the power play. By sheer osmosis, he should see an uptick in his production because he’s being asked to be a top guy.

Look for Peterka to make another leap forward in production in 2024-25. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility to think that he can crack 35 goals and 70 points in a relatively conservative season. If Tuch and Thompson can bounce back – and the power play with them – a 40-goal season wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

A Budding Star

Though it is sometimes hard to see in the midst of the playoff drought, the future is bright in Buffalo. Leading that charge is Peterka, the smooth, steady, talented winger the Sabres stole in the second round of the draft.

Whatever happens in Buffalo this season and beyond, Peterka is going to play an important role. All of that will have a major impact on his next contract, too. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer and a big season could lead to an even bigger payday.