NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Bruins and PTOs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have added an unexpected name to their roster on a PTO for training camp. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a few announcements as they head into camp. Conflicting reports say the Boston Bruins might be close to a deal with Jeremy Swayman, while another says the deal is done. Finally, some notable defensemen still aren’t signed or joining teams on a PTO. Why?

Oilers Add Mike Hoffman on a PTO

The Edmonton Oilers have made a surprise addition ahead of training camp by bringing in veteran forward Mike Hoffman on a professional tryout (PTO). Rumors of an unexpected camp invite circulated earlier in the day, with reporters hinting at a mystery player. Frank Seravalli broke the news that Hoffman would be joining the roster, with the Oilers confirming soon after.

Hoffman, 34, played 66 games for the San Jose Sharks last season, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists. The Ontario native brings valuable experience, with 745 regular-season NHL games and 33 playoff appearances.

Mike Hoffman, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Part of the reason the Oilers might have brought Hoffman in is because GM Stan Bowman confirmed in a media avail on Wednesday that Evander Kane will have surgery and will not be ready for the start of the season.

Jason Gregor also notes that Darnell Nurse will be limited early in training camp. “He will be involved in some skating drills but not contact drills. They expect him to be ready for full go late in preseason.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the 2024-25 season with some notable developments as training camp begins. Jon Gillies will be attending on a Professional Tryout (PTO). Unfortunately, General Manager Brad Treliving provided updates on injuries, including Connor Dewar, who’s recovering from shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for the regular season. Fraser Minten, a roster hopeful, sustained a high-ankle sprain and will miss several weeks. Additionally, 2024 first-round pick Ben Danford is recovering from a concussion suffered during rookie camp but is making progress.

Captain John Tavares, entering the final year of his seven-year, $77 million contract, addressed his future, and acknowledged he’ll have to take a big pay cut to stay. Tavares, turning 34 this week, had a solid 2023-24 season with 29 goals and 65 points in 80 games.

In other team news, head coach Craig Berube is experimenting with William Nylander at center and Max Domi on the wing, potentially creating one of the deepest top-nine forward groups in the league if it clicks.

Did Jeremy Swayman Sign with the Bruins?

There have been conflicting reports over the past 12 hours that the Bruins and Swayman have reached an agreement on a contract extension. A couple of reports suggest the deal is done. Another suggests the deal is not done, with Andrew Keefe writing: “I’m hearing the opposite. Deal not done. They’ll start camp without him. [The Bruins] won’t go north of $8M AAV”

Don Sweeney says Swayman has chosen to wait until a contract is settled before reporting to camp.

Some Names Not Invited to NHL Camps

Surprisingly, as NHL training camps begin, a few notable unrestricted free-agent defensemen remain unsigned. Among them is Justin Schultz, who has received multiple offers but is taking his time to find the best fit.

Justin Schultz, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Veteran Mark Giordano, one of the top fitness performers with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, has drawn interest from 4-6 teams but has yet to agree to a PTO or a contract. He’s seeking a chance to win the Stanley Cup or play a mentorship role with younger players.

Two other surprising names are Tony DeAngelo, a 28-year-old right-shot defenseman with a proven track record of 40-50 points per season, and Kevin Shattenkirk, known for his power-play skills and just 48 games shy of 1,000 career NHL games.

Frank Seravalli notes that these defensemen are keeping their options open, waiting for the right opportunity as NHL teams assess their rosters ahead of the 2024-25 season.