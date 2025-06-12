Oilers’ Kane Must Atone For Game 3 Performance Against Panthers

Going into the Stanley Cup Final, a big reason that many observers felt the Edmonton Oilers would be able to defeat the Florida Panthers was the presence of Evander Kane.

The veteran forward only appeared in the first two games when the Oilers and Panthers met in the best-of-seven championship series last year, and was a shell of himself, severely limited by injury. Kane was taken out of the lineup for Game 3 and missed the rest of the Final, which Florida ultimately won 4-3.

Kane would eventually undergo surgery to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias, and two torn lower abdominal muscles, followed by arthroscopic knee surgery. He missed the entire 2024-25 regular season while recovering.

The 33-year-old finally returned to action in Game 2 of Edmonton’s first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, looking every bit the goal-scoring, bodycheck-throwing, trash-talking force that has been so pivotal to the Oilers’ success these last few years.

Kane scored two goals in five games against Los Angeles, added two more goals in five games against the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2, then totalled four points as Edmonton defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 in the Western Conference Final.

The 6-foot-2 winger carried his strong play into the championship series against Florida, scoring once and totalling 17 hits over Games 1 and 2 as the teams split the first two contests at Rogers Place. Kane was making an impact, just as Oilers fans hoped. Then Game 3 happened.

Oilers Get Rolled in Game 3

In one of the most lopsided losses in their long and storied postseason history, the Oilers got absolutely demolished on Monday (June 9) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, where the home team won by a score of 6-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Florida irritated the Oilers, who came totally unglued, taking 85 minutes in penalties, the fifth most in their postseason history. And no Edmonton player was more guilty than Kane.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane checks Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

It started early in the first period, when he was penalized for cross-checking Gustav Forsling, bringing an early end to an Oilers’ power play. Then, when his penalty expired, Kane returned to the ice and proceeded to take another selfish penalty, this time for high-sticking Brad Marchand.

By the time the night was over, Kane had been assessed three minors and a game misconduct. His 16 minutes in penalties was actually second on the team to Darnell Nurse’s 19, but it was Kane who set the tone for a disastrous game by taking the two early penalties.

This is the bad version of Kane: the undisciplined hot-head who likes to get his shots in and can’t help but retaliate. The Panthers, led by agitator extraordinaire Marchand, preyed on Kane’s tendency to lose his composure.

Oilers Had No One to Blame But Themselves

Speaking to the media after Game 3, Kane was asked point-blank if the Panthers got under his team’s skin. While the Oilers forward wasn’t about to admit that, his answer sounded exactly like someone who’d lost the mental game.

“No, I don’t think so,” Kane said. “I think the game obviously got out of hand at the end there. That stuff is going to happen. You look at some of the calls, obviously some of them are frustrating. They seem to get away with it more than we do.”

"We didn't play very well, we have nobody to blame but ourselves. We can definitely be a lot better."



Evander Kane on the #Oilers 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/5PmECS351l — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 10, 2025

Kane was also asked if the style of play of Game 3 suited Florida better. This time he provided an honest assessment, and didn’t waste words.

“Yeah, I mean, look, we didn’t play very well, that’s evident,” Kane said. “We have nobody to blame but ourselves. We can definitely be better.”

Oilers Can Even Up Series

Fortunately for Kane and the Oilers, this series is far from over, but it could suddenly be on the verge if Florida wins Game 4 on Thursday (June 12) at Amerant Bank Arena. On the flip side, an Edmonton victory resets the series and makes it a best-of-three contest, for which the Oilers will have home advantage.

The good version of Kane can be a difference-maker for the Oilers. He has 26 goals over the last four postseasons (including 2025), tied for seventh most among all players over that span, and ranks third with 89 hits in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was at his worst in Game 3. Now he has a chance to redeem himself by being at his best in Game 4.