2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final Predictions

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, Round 1 and 2 have wrapped up, and Round 3 is set and ready to go. The writers at The Hockey Writers took a poll on the second-round matchups and cast their votes on who they think will win each series, how many games, and the series MVP (most valuable player).

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Predictions

Carolina Hurricanes: 58.4% of votes

Florida Panthers: 41.6% of votes

While the defending Stanley Cup Champions have been the favorite for most of the season, and even heading into the playoffs, voters at The Hockey Writers have opted to lean towards the Carolina Hurricanes as the winner of the Eastern Conference Final.

CAR in 7 Games: 41.7%

FLA in 6 Games: 33.3%

CAR in 6 Games: 16.7%

FLA in 5 Games: 8.3%

There is quite a bit of disparity here, but like most of the series, expecting to see six or seven games is pretty safe.

Series MVP (Top 3)

Aleksander Barkov (25%)

Frederik Andersen (25%)

Sebastian Aho (16.7%)

Aleksander Barkov and Sebastian Aho are two phenomenal shut-down centers who can do a lot of work offensively. Freddy Andersen is the top goalie in the playoffs so far, so his joining them on the list makes sense, too. Considering Andrei Svechkikov didn’t make this top three was a shock, though.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Predictions

Edmonton Oilers: 50% of votes

Dallas Stars: 50% of votes

An even split. This hasn’t happened this season or last, where the voters choose it to be an even tie, but here we are. The Oilers have an incredible amount of offensive potential, and with Stuart Skinner closing out the last series very strongly, there is a ton of confidence in them right now. As for the Dallas Stars, they are such a deep team, Mikko Rantanen is playing otherworldly, and they got Miro Heiskanen back. There is a great reason to believe in either side.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a face-off (Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

DAL in 7 Games: 25%

EDM in 7 Games: 25%

DAL in 6 Games: 25%

EDM in 6 Games: 25%

Perfectly split, every single vote predicts six or seven games, and either team has a fair shot at it.

Series MVP (Top 3)

Leon Draisaitl (33.3%)

Mikko Rantanen (33.3%)

Jake Oettinger (16.7%)

The top performer so far on either side, leading the way in votes, was very predictable. Rantanen has been unstoppable, but Draisaitl has been pretty well just as good.