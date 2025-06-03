A Different Oilers Team Gives a Better Shot Against the Panthers

Oh, what a difference a year can make, as they say. It was about a year ago that the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time. That battle ended in favour of Florida in a wildly entertaining seven games, but this year has the potential to be different. Both teams have changed since their last postseason meeting, and while the Panthers remain a juggernaut, this Oilers team is much more dangerous than the last.

Related: 3 Matchups That Will Decide the Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton’s roster is not only different in terms of the names on it, but what has changed about some of the players themselves. Let’s take a look at how exactly this changed Oilers roster gives them a good chance to dethrone the Panthers.

Depth Scoring

For years, it has been an area people loved to point to when the team came up short, playoffs or not. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl always have no problem lighting up the scoreboard, but at times in the past, the rest of the roster has struggled to help them out. Looking at last year’s playoff point totals on the Oilers, there is a significant drop-off after the top five scorers on the team. And those are the five that primarily played on the power play: McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Obviously, Edmonton had no trouble winning last postseason, given they were just a couple shots away from winning it all. But a more balanced attack can put a team like Florida on its heels and avoid the series going back to Game 7 altogether. And looking at the team’s stats thus far these playoffs, it’s clear their depth has far improved from last postseason. Every skater except for four defencemen have a goal (three of whom are healthy scratches at this point), and every forward that has played has multiple points.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) and right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) react after a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The depth scoring has come at clutch moments, too. Kasperi Kapanen scored the overtime winner to send the Oilers to the Western Conference Final, Adam Henrique had a big two-goal game in Round 2, Jeff Skinner scored a huge goal in the series-clincher vs the Dallas Stars in just his second playoff game, and many more that could be mentioned. The point is that Edmonton’s depth is extremely dangerous this time around.

Healthy Stars

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of, if not the most gruelling, postseasons in professional sports. Teams that make it to the end are often pretty beaten up and running on fumes. The Oilers, for example, will likely be without Hyman for the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery following a collision in Game 4 against the Stars. Despite that tough blow, Edmonton still finds itself in a more favourable position than last year in terms of injuries.

By the time the team reached the Cup Final last year, it was clear players like Draisaitl and Evander Kane were struggling to play on. Draisaitl had multiple issues, while Kane battled a sports hernia. Not to mention, the Conn Smythe winner, McDavid, was also battling an injury. This time around, though, the team is much healthier. Outside of Hyman, the Oilers have a well-rested Mattias Ekholm returning, a (hopefully) healthy Connor Brown, and Kane operating at 100%, which can only mean bad things for the Panthers. Not to mention the dynamic duo up front not missing a beat. A healthy Oilers squad can do wonders at this point in the season.

Balanced D-Core

Another often harped-on part of Edmonton’s game over the years has been the defence. Safe to say they have found the right recipe, at least for these playoffs.

This isn’t to say the 2024 Oilers had a bad d-core, but it is to say that the 2025 Oilers have a much more improved and well-balanced blue line. When you can essentially trade out Vincent Desharnais and Cody Ceci for Jake Walman and John Klingberg, that is an upgrade. Yes, you can say Philip Broberg was a loss, but if you ask any Oilers fan right now if they would slot him into the lineup for Walman or Klingberg for the Cup Final, I bet I know the answer.

This blue line has worked like a well-oiled machine since everyone has returned from injury, and now with Ekholm back, there is no doubt it will be tough for Florida to get close to Edmonton’s net. A more balanced and well-paired together three pairs of defencemen can make all the difference for this rematch, it’s just all about them continuing the strong play now.

The big differences from 2024 to 2025 are there, and they can be game-changers when it’s all said and done. But now, it’s all about execution.