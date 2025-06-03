Dmitri Isayev – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dmitri Isayev

2024-25 Team: Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)

Date of Birth: Jun. 26, 2007

Place of Birth: Togliatti, Russia

Ht: 5-foot-9 Wt: 148 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Dmitri Isayev has been as high as ninth among international skaters in the mid-term rankings, but slipped down to 21st place in the final issue, most likely due to his size not being an asset, to say it mildly. Hardly any players weighing less than 150 pounds hear their name called at the draft, but Isayev may represent an exception. A very gifted player with strong acceleration and excellent skating, Isayev excels with the puck on his blade and plenty of space in front of himself. That is pretty much his strong and weak point together: as flashy as he can be in the offensive zone, especially on quick counterattacks, there isn’t really too much else in his game, mostly due to his tiny build.

Isayev needs to increase his mass and strength, but at 5-foot-9, he can only do so much. On the other hand, he showcased a strong work ethic and is always willing to press the puck carrier while forechecking, and that surely makes a good impression on scouts, as he has the skills and the two-way sense to have good prospects of a pro career despite his small frame. This means that he will hardly make it at the NHL level, but one can easily see why he still has good chances to be drafted this year.

Moreover, Isayev is still untested at a higher level. He only played a bunch of shifts at the pro level, and he needs more seasoning even in the best possible scenario, considering his future development. He likes to shoot the puck and will do it if he has some space, but he has to work on his aim. All in all, Isayev is a very flashy player with some upside, but right now his size and lack of physical play make him a project pick and a very long shot to break into the big leagues.

Dmitri Isayev – NHL Draft Projection

Considering Isayev’s profile and one-dimensional game, it’s hard to think that he will go any higher than the sixth or seventh round. Higher than that would be considered too risky a pick for someone who is still very far from having a real chance to become a professional hockey player in the future.

Quotables

“Isayev projects as a high-upside offensive winger with top-six potential if his body matures and he develops high percentage puck management habits. His hands, vision, and instincts are clear NHL tools. He’ll need to land in an organization that prioritizes puck possession and can be patient with undersized talent.” – Neutral Zone

“At every stop of his young career, Isayev has produced. His dominance was especially present at the Russian U16 and U17 levels, but his strong play has continued in the MHL this year. He scored 22 goals and finished with 45 points for Avto Yekaterinburg, with four points in five playoff games. Isayev is impressive in many areas, namely, his tenacity and determination. He never takes a play off and gives 110 percent when going for a loose puck. Isayev flies up and down the ice, with and without the puck. He takes these skills and turns them into dangerous offensive play.” – Nick Orr, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Excellent puck skills

Fast skater, can be very dangerous in open ice

Hard-worker mentality

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Small frame and non-existent physical play

Shot accuracy

Untested at higher levels and lack of exposure

NHL Potential

Isayev is hardly going to make it to the NHL as a bottom-six player, thus, he’s more of a boom-or-bust prospect who will need to develop exceptionally well to gain a spot in the top-six of any franchise, and maybe have some sheer luck, too. His skill level and skating ability may be worth a pick, though. Just not before the fifth round.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 5/5, Reward – 2,5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 3/10

Dmitri Isayev Statistics

