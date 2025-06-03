Jets’ Kupari Signs 2-Year Contract With Switzerland’s HC Lugano

Winnipeg Jets centre Rasmus Kupari has signed a two-year contract with the Swiss National League’s HC Lugano.

Kupari, a 25-year-old pending restricted free agent from Finland, recorded five goals and three assists for eight points in 53 games this season. 2024-25 was his second campaign with the Jets since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings along with Alex Iafallo and Gabriel Vilardi in the June 2023 trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois out of Winnipeg.

Rasmus Kupari, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kupari missed time with a concussion late this season and was scratched for all of the Jets’ 13 playoff games. Last season, he was limited to one assist in 28 games due to a combination of a upper-body injury that kept him out for more than two months and healthy scratches.

Related: Jets’ Arniel and Cheveldayoff Speak on Historic Season, Playoffs, Ehlers, & Future After 2nd-Round Exit

If the Jets tender Kupari a qualifying offer, they will maintain his NHL rights. The 2018 first-rounder has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 217-career NHL games.