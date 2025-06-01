Oilers Have X-Factor in Series vs Panthers Missing from Last Season

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Florida Panthers is the Stanley Cup Final rematch many fans were hoping for. Both teams are improved, and both sides believe these are the best two rosters in the NHL, ready to do battle once again. However, this season, the Oilers have a secret weapon they didn’t have last season when they lost a close series in Game 7 — Evander Kane.

Yes, the Oilers have added new pieces like Jake Walman, John Klingberg, Viktor Arvidsson, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jeff Skinner, among others, who weren’t on last season’s roster. All could be essential pieces if Edmonton seeks redemption. However, few may change a game like Kane, who has already proven that when healthy, he can silence one of the Panthers’ greatest weapons.

A Healthy Evander Kane Means Trouble for Florida

Kane played the first two games in last year’s series. That said, he wasn’t healthy, and everyone was aware of it. By game three, it was clear he couldn’t play, and his attendance in Games 1 and 2 was little more than window dressing, likely hurting the team and extending the amount of time it might take him to recover over the offseason.

This year, he returned for the playoffs, and he’s been nothing short of a godsend.

It’s like Kane hasn’t missed a beat. He’s physical, intimidating, and can score, posting five goals and 11 points in the playoffs so far. He adds depth when everyone is healthy, and a top-six option when they aren’t. More than that, he’s a deterrent to a Florida team that likes to play a heavy style of hockey and, to this point in the playoffs, has intimidated most of their opponents.

Can Kane Shut Down Matthew Tkachuk?

When Kane and Matthew Tkachuk last really went at it, it was during the 2021-22 season, and Tkachuk was with the Calgary Flames. That series went five games, the Oilers winning the final four after a wild 9-6 loss to Calgary in Game 1. Tkachuk had three goals in that first game. Kane then made it his mission to target Tkachuk and render him useless, which is essentially what he did.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the final four games, Tkachuk had only one assist. He still played between 17 and 20 minutes per game, but he was practically invisible. Kane went after Tkachuk relentlessly, and Tkachuk seemingly backed away from the challenge. You can bet that Kane has that experience in the back of his mind as the Oilers get ready for Wednesday’s Game 1.

Times have changed, and Tkachuk has grown, remaining one of the better players in the NHL and having learned from experience and previous playoff success. Perhaps he doesn’t back down this time around. Perhaps he has a more effective way of coping with that type of physical pressure. At the same time, maybe he’s still the kind of forward that, when push comes to shove with a player who likes to push as much or more than he does, Tkachuk lacks the fire to respond accordingly.

The Oilers are about to find out, and you can bet that Kane is going to push every button, testing Tkachuk’s arsenal. It’s unlikely Tkachuk disappears entirely. That said, Kane won’t make the winger’s life easy.

The Oilers have the edge in terms of game-breakers in this series. If Kane can do a good job of removing one of Florida’s game-breakers from the equation, that’s a big on-ice victory for Edmonton over what could be a seven-game series.