4 Players the Maple Leafs Should Target in the 3rd Round of 2025 NHL Draft

I recently wrote on five prospects that the Toronto Maple Leafs should target with their second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. While they don’t have a first-round selection, they have a number of prospects to choose from that could be decent middle-six options.

Their next pick is in the third-round and per Tankathon, they would select 88th. While there may not be as many high-end names like there are in the second, there’s still the possibility that they can find a player that can be impactful for them down the line. When you get to the third-round and on, that’s where you could find a diamond in the rough that can boost your prospect pool.

Here are four players that could be potential targets for the Maple Leafs with their third-round pick.

Ethan Czata, C, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

Central Scouting Final Rankings: 49th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s Final Rankings: 75th

The Maple Leafs lack depth up the middle of the ice in their system. Ethan Czata would instantly provide the depth and skill needed to be a competitive two-way centre for this team. He lacks the high-end skill that other centres may have, but even though he’s quiet, he’s effective and is the kind of reliable player teams would want in a centreman.

Czata had decent production this season, registering 55 points in 68 games and helped Canada win gold at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World U18 Championship. He’s strong, mobile and has great awareness with and without the puck. He’s using his size and playmaking skills to his advantage and provides great support in the offensive zone. Defensively, he’s got strong positioning and ability to step up and break up plays. He has a decent release and is always finding the quiet areas to make himself available for an opportunity.

Czata has that ability to engage physically and constantly battle for possession. He has the size, smarts and work ethic that the Maple Leafs have been looking for in terms of their style of play. He excels in all those areas.

Owen Griffin, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Central Scouting: 70th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s Rankings: 90th

The Maple Leafs have been known to draft players that have shown strong progression in the second half and elevating their play during the playoffs. Owen Griffin did just that as he was one of the more dynamic and productive players for the Oshawa Generals. He was the fourth most productive player during the postseason, scoring 16 goals and recording 29 points in 21 games. Heading into the postseason, he had nine points in his last seven games.

To start the regular season, Griffin had nine points in his first eight games, which was great. The production may have been inconsistent during the season, but his on-ice consistency, drive and two-way game remained. He’s a smart and reliable centre with great mobility, instincts and a strong work ethic and it showed. He’s not flashy, but he’s always effective with his decision-making and is deceptive in transition and on the rush. When he’s called upon, he delivers. There were times when he was more of a standout over Beckett Sennecke and Calum Ritchie as he elevated his play to improve his draft stock.

Easton Cowan was in a similar spot when he got selected in the first-round in 2023. Griffin was further down on rankings, but his play from the OHL Top Prospects game and on really improved his stock. He fits what the Maple Leafs have drafted in the past.

David Bedkowski, RD, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Central Scouting: 62nd (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s Final Rankings: 88th

Traded from the Generals to the Owen Sound Attack, David Bedkowski is your prototypical steady, shut-down defender that can play with a high level of energy and physicality. He’s not known for his offensive production as he had only seven points in 37 games, but he has a strong breakout game, good mobility and playmaking skills in the offensive zone that’s still having a positive effect when he’s on the ice.

Bedkowski possesses a great understanding and positioning when defending rushes and within his own end. He has a great reach to break up plays and does a great job to keep attackers to the outside. With his 6-foot-5, 214-pound frame, he has no problem stepping up to make a hit and make things difficult for them in one-on-one-situations. He can read plays well in order to anticipate them and quickly negate a high danger situation. He shows great composure and doesn’t cheat the game that’ll get him out of position.

The Maple Leafs have been looking at strong defenders with size and tough to go up against. Bedkowski checks all of those boxes off.

Tomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

Central Scouting: 27th (among EU skaters)

Baracchini’s Rankings: 91st

The Maple Leafs have shown to like high-energy, impact players. When you talk about players that are constantly active with a motor that never stops, Tomas Pobezal is that kind of player that is always giving it his all every shift. As an 18-year-old to put 15 goals and 23 points in 42 games at the pro level in Slovakia is really impressive.

Pobezal’s game revolves on his tenacious mindset to always aggressively attack in the offensive zone and pressure opponents. He’s a strong skater, possessing great speed to get in behind defenders, establish an attack and make his presence known. He has great hockey sense and having that hard-working mindset makes him successful every time. He’s always generating chances and despite a smaller frame, he competes hard in puck battles and never gives up.

He may not be productive at the next level, but he certainly provides a style teams love.

