2025 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 128 Final Rankings

Welcome to my final edition of my 2025 NHL Draft Rankings.

As we inch closer to the NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of where some of the top prospects stand after a difficult season where there wasn’t a clear-cut number one until midway through the season. There was a lot movement in a short amount time, here are some things that stood out.

First off, we know the New York Islanders has the best chance to select Erie Otters defender Matthew Schaefer first overall, but there are some things to consider as well. Michael Misa was on another level in the Ontario Hockey League, could he be a potential fit for them? Will they select a hometown kid in James Hagens? What the Islanders do could set the stage for everyone else in the draft.

If teams are going to prioritize work ethic and the drive to succeed, Porter Martone, Caleb Desnoyers, Brady Martin and Braden Cootes exemplify those traits better than anyone and could see them be selected higher up. Martin and Cootes had fantastic showings at the World U18 Championship and have improved their stock overall to be picked higher in the draft. The same with Desnoyers and his run to the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League Championship. All three are competitive centres and have the skillset and physical play to make a difference.

James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Barrie Colts defender Kashawn Aitcheson could be selected higher than many think with his dominant physical presence and clutch factor for scoring goals on the backend. Cole Reschny tore it up in the second half for the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League.

Those are just some of the few risers I wanted to highlight, so without further ado, here are my top 128 final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

First Round

1. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

Even though he only played 26 games this season, it was enough for everyone to determine Schaefer as the number one overall pick. Despite that small sample size, his smarts, vision and poise are already translating to the NHL level. He has all the trademarks as a first pairing, number one defenseman written all over him, as he’s quick in transition, has strong IQ, great reads knowing when to join the rush and attack. He’s a difference maker, an elite facilitator with the puck from the backend.

2. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Consider Misa a 1B selection behind Schaefer as he absolutely decimated the OHL this season with 134 points in 65 games. He’s constantly showing his dynamic offensive game, elite level vision and attention to detail. He possesses some of the best hands and the ability to connect easily with his teammates, spotting the open seams and making quick and accurate passes. His ability to anticipate plays, quickly transition and help out defensively is what makes him an all-around threat. It’s very likely he could make the NHL sooner than later.

3. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

All Desnoyers does is win. He has gold medals at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 Championship and recently won the QMJHL Championship and was named MVP with 30 points in 19 games. He’s not flashy, but he’s competitive, physical, smart and does whatever it takes to win. He shows great awareness and IQ on both sides of the puck and will make his presence felt even if he’s not on the scoresheet. He’s a well-rounded threat and his play down this stretch is worthy of top-three consideration.

Caleb Desnoyers (Eric Young/CHL)

4. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Martone’s skillset and compete level alone are going to draw a lot of attention from teams as he’s the kind of winger that can be impactful at the next level. He excels in tight spaces and in front of the net with his quick hands and ability to battle. The combination of his size and tenacity allows him to win battles easily and bully his way past opponents. He’s not afraid to chirp, drop the gloves and get under the opposition’s skin.

5. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Hagens dropped from being first overall in the preseason, but he’s still worthy of being a top-five pick. He was a point per game player as a freshman with 37 points in 37 games, but others stood out in a bigger way. However, his deceptiveness and elite playmaking vision and high-end IQ is still something that continues to impress everyone. The awareness and the way that he processes the game at a quick pace is impressive, using the open ice and creating more space for himself and his teammates is already at an elite level.

6. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Martin’s play and offensive production has picked up significantly in the second-half of the season as he finished with 72 points, good for 29th in the OHL. His play really jumped off at the World U18s where he added another 11 points in seven games. His 200-foot game, physicality and mindset to win was on full display. His IQ and ability to thrive in all situations makes him a threat in all three zones, allows him to apply pressure persistently and take advantage of opponent’s mistakes.

Related: 2025 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 OHL Prospects

7. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

There were questions with Frondell due to his health at the start. However, his production in the second half almost brought him close to a point per game pace as an 18-year-old in the HockeyAllsvenskan with 25 points in 29 games. His awareness, drive and compete really showed at the pro level. He’s able to expose open lanes in order to attack swiftly and when he gets to the high traffic areas, he’s difficult to contain. He can pull off moves quickly and accurately and protects the puck well to fend off the opposition.

8. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

With 31 points in 42 games, Eklund processes and thinks the game at a high level and executes plays at a quick pace. His motor and work ethic are extremely remarkable. He’s always in motion and plays with a high amount of intensity and unpredictability in his game. He’s slick with the moves he pulls off as he can slip by any defender. He can distribute the puck very well like his brother, but I feel like he’s a better shooter. The combination of his skating and puck protection skills allows him to attack and generate quality chances off the rush or on the cycle.

9. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Smith has made himself the second-best defender behind Schaefer in this class in large part to his mobility and the trademarks of a steady two-way defender that can make his presence known offensively or defensively. He’s aggressive on both sides of the puck, being a factor in the offensive zone with his ability to pinch and get pucks on net and converges on attackers quickly when defending the rush. He needs to handle being under pressure better in his own zone, but there’s a lot to like.

10. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

O’Brien is as dangerous as they come, with his soft hands and making difficult moves look easy with his slick dangles in tight spaces. He’s very deceptive and patient when he has the puck and is deceptive with his movements and body positioning. He does a great job to open things up to attack the middle of the ice and distribute the puck for quick give-and-go plays or long-distance passes in the offensive zone. His head is on a swivel, scanning lanes, constantly cutting through defenses and putting opponents on their heels with his decision-making and puck skills.

Jake O’Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (Photo Credit: OHL Images)

11. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Lakovic has the perfect blend of size, strength and speed. He has the ability to create that separation and break free from opposing players with his long stride and agility and has a powerful shot to boot. He uses his size to his advantage very well in puck battles, engaging physically and excelling along the boards or below the goal line, imposing his will in those areas. He has a lightning quick and powerful wrist shot from far out and can do a lot of damage anywhere in the offensive zone.

12. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Aitcheson is the most feared player on the ice for two reasons; his heavy hitting style of play and his heavy shot from the point. He has no problem stepping up to make a big open ice hit or be a handful in the corners. Overall, he has a sound two-way game with great anticipation and has an absolute bomb from the point. He finished third in goals among OHL defenders with 26, first in game winning and overtime goals. He has the clutch factor, defends rushes very well and has a great four-way movement in the process.

13. Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Mrtka’s ability to be a highly mobile, two-way defender continues to be on display. He’s very effective with his skating, changing his angles and utilizing his edgework very well. He defends rushes and breaks up plays very well with his reach and outmuscles puck carriers along the boards or in front of the net. His ability to panic under pressure has shown at times, but a right-shot defender with his mobility will have teams lining up.

14. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

After seeing his stock fall, Reschny bounced back with a vengeance offensively. He finished the regular season with 92 points and had a 2.27 point per game average in the playoffs. His dominance continued at the U18 Championship winning gold with Canada. His creativity with the puck, ability to open space up with his puck skills is what stands out. He has great on-ice vision as he has great attention to detail and has a very sound two-way game. He’s always engaging in the offensive zone and wants to make something happen as he’ll never give up on a play.

15. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

After a 63-point season and adding 12 points in a gold medal effort at the U18 Championship. Cootes is one of the hardest working players in this draft class with his drive, as he’s relentless hunting down pucks, establishing attacks and playing a complete 200-foot game. He is extremely persistent and constantly coming out on top of puck battles. He plays heavy, is very intense and defensively he’s just as effective hustling back to help on the backcheck.

16. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Carbonneau is probably one of the most skilled players in this draft. He’s an extremely creative and dynamic player with the moves that he can pull off at a quick pace. He finished second in QMJHL scoring with 89 points. When in the offensive zone, he’s always dancing with the puck and always finds himself in the high danger area. He’s got great precision and timing with his dekes and he’s always in motion, displaying great agility and edgework.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft: Reimer’s Top 64 for April

17. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

McQueen is a massive wild card in this draft. He had a strong start before missing many months with a lower body injury. When he returned, he was okay, but not that dominant presence like he was before. While his draft stock may take a hit, there’s still going to be a team that would want to draft a highly competitive and engaging centre that stands at 6-foot-5, 197 pounds. To find a player with the blend of size, physical play and offensive awareness is difficult.

18. Benjamin Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Kindel came out of nowhere and dominated his draft year with 99 points in 65 games, seventh overall in the league. Overall, he brings a lot of versatility to his game. He’s competitive, has a strong work ethic, offensively driven, shows great smarts and decision making and positioning away from the puck. He’s always following the play and is always in position to break up a play or create an opportunity. He’s effective in all three zones and is a difference maker every time.

19. Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

I have always been impressed with the power and skill that Zonnon brings. He’s a high motor player with blazing speed and skill. He’s insanely competitive when battling in 50-50 puck battles. He anticipates plays very well to force turnovers, does a great job to push defenders back and attacks quickly to open things up on the rush. He also has no problem attacking one-on-one and drives hard to the net. He finished seventh in the QMJHL scoring with 83 points.

Bill Zonnon, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (Photo credit: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

20. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

Spence’s speed and work ethic are what makes him effective when he has the puck, constantly driving hard to the middle and creating opportunities for others. He has a solid two-way game and his drive and pace of play is a big factor for his success. He provides great support for his teammates and his strength standouts in plays below the goal or on the boards winning battles.

21. Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

Although he didn’t put up big offensive numbers, Reid was still one of the more productive defenders in the OHL, finishing 10th overall with 54 points in 67 games. He’s very simplistic with his game and execution as a defender. He isn’t flashy, but he’s smart and is always making the right play in any situation. He’s quick and strong on puck retrievals and has the ability to rush a play or breakout out effectively.

22. Cullen Potter, LW, Arizona State (NCAA)

He’s 5-foot-10, 171 pounds and his 22 points in 35 games with ASU may not be eye popping, but Potter is always creating and generating chances when he’s on the ice, as he has a really strong skillset and is a fantastic play driver. He’s a player that wants to be in control and be involved as much as possible. He’s a threat on the rush, anticipates plays on the backcheck and his speed allows him to cut in and get around defenders with his movement. His puck skills and handling instantly stand out as he can easily manipulate plays and fool defenders.

23. Carter Bear, C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

After a hot first-half, Bear’s production took a dip in the second half and even dealt with a serious injury. However, his power, pace and tenacious mindset when on the attack makes him really valuable. He smothers opponents to close gaps and gain the inside edge in puck battles on the boards or down low. He never quits or gives up on plays and he’s always coming out with the puck and driving hard to the middle.

24. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

It’s been a season of ups and downs in terms of consistency with Ihs-Wozniak. He started off as a potential top-15 pick but a slow start this season hampered his draft stock. He popped off in the second half as he finished with 57 points in the J20 Nationell and added another five goals and seven points at the U18 Championship. That kind of production and finish has vaulted him back into the first-round because of his offensive IQ, shot and playmaking abilities. If he can find more consistency to his game, he’ll be even more valuable as he’s a threat in the middle of the ice.

Jakob Ihs Wozniak, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

25. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

If there was anyone that needed a big second half, it was Boumedienne. He looked more confident with his puck-moving abilities and was more impactful overall. That carried over into the U18 Championship as he finished second in tournament scoring with 14 points, being named to the All-Star team and top defender. The potential is there with his ability to lead an attack and make smart plays when he has possession.

26. Logan Hensler, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

It was an adjustment period for Hensler at the collegiate level. He didn’t quite find his footing until later on, but the smooth skating, two-way pivot can be a strong puck mover and distributor from the back end. He has a strong transitional game and can be very deceptive with the puck. He can disrupt and breakup plays very well while closing gaps effectively to take time and space away from attacking players.

27. Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Nestrasil was one of those players that caught everyone’s attention in the second half. His power-forward nature and stature is truly impressive, showing the physicality, smarts, offensive awareness and speed to be extremely effective in that role. He’s a great playmaker, having eyes in the back of his head and spotting seams perfectly. He’s got great poise and was a standout in his first season in North America, winning the USHL title. He flew under the radar, but teams have him on notice now.

28. Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

While he’s not an offensive defenseman, Fiddler is a great skater for his size and has no problem to lead an attack when he has the opportunity. He’s a stalwart on the backend as he’s a tough customer to go up against one-on-one. He can make big-time checks, is aggressive to take time and space away from the opponent and also has some strong offensive tools. He’s a responsible player that can handle big minutes and can handle a heavy work load as a result.

29. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Ravensburgen is extremely athletic in the crease, making long stretch saves and taking up a good chunk of the net with his 6-foot-5, 190-pound frame. He has strong lateral movements and has a great eye to track the puck through traffic. While his .901 save percentage and 3.00 goals against average may be average, he has a 33-13-4 record and is a very important player for the Cougars in net.

30. Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

I absolutely love Murtagh’s ability to constantly push the pace with his speed and constantly attack. He shows no quit to his game as he has that high-end motor and drive when he’s on the attack. He’s an explosive skater, can find the open lanes with ease and constantly moving to find those open spaces in order to get a shot off. He’s crafty, elusive and has the ability to take over a shift and notice him every time.

Jack Murtagh, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

31. Milton Gästrin, C, MoDo (J20 Nationell)

Milton Gästrin displays a tremendous amount of compete and has a strong two-way game. He’s relentless when pursuing the puck and his high-end motor shows that. He’s constantly using his size to win battles, or using the combination of his hands, speed and edgework to power through defenders and generate plays. He doesn’t possess the high-end skill like other players, but he’s effective and can be relied upon in any situation.

Related: Top 10 Centers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

32. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Jack Nesbitt has taken a big step forward with his overall play and production this season as he was just under a point per game with 64 in 65. Nesbitt uses his 6-foot-4, 183-pound frame and he uses that to his advantage constantly. He’s engaging physically, protects the puck very well and can outmuscle opponents along the boards or in front of the net to win a puck battle. Combine that with his two-way presence away from the puck and you have the making of a centre that can do it all in all three zones.

Second Round

33. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

34. Ryker Lee, RW, Madison Capitals (USHL)

35. Haoxi “Simon” Wang, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

36. Nathan Behm, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

37. Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

38. Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

39. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

40. Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)

Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State University (Photo credit: MSU Athletic Communications)

41. Eric Nilson, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

42. Carter Amico, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

43. Eddie Genborg, F, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

44. Luca Romano, C, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

45. Kurban Limatov, LD, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

46. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

47. Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

48. Vojtěch Čihař, LW, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

49. Charlie Trethewey, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

50. Malte Vass, LD, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

51. William Horcoff, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

52. Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

53. Jacob Rombach, LD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

54. Benjamin Kevan, F, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

55. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

56. Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

57. Gustav Hillström, C, Brynäs IF J20 (Nationell)

58. Theo Stockselius, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

59. Filip Ekberg, LW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

60. Michal Svrcek, C/LW, Brynäs IF (SHL)

61. Hayden Paupanekis, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

62. Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Matthew Gard, Red Deer Rebels (Taylor Lachance / Red Deer Rebels)

63. Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

64. Quinn Beauchesne, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Third Round

65. Mason West, C, Edina High (USHS-MN)

66. Bryce Pickford, RD, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

67. Arvid Drott, RW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

68. Max Psenicka, RD, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

69. Conrad Fondrk, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

70. Luka Radivojevič, RD, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

71. Atte Joki, C, Lukko U20 (SM-sarja)

72. Peyton Kettles, RD, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

73. Karl Annborn, RD, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

74. Kristian Epperson, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Kristian Epperson, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

75. Ethan Czata, C, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

76. Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen, LD, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA)

77. Melvin Novotny, F, Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

78. Maxim Agafonov, LD, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

79. David Rozsíval, LW, Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia)

80. Mateo Nobert, C, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

81. Aleksei Medvedev, G, London Knights (OHL)

82. Semyon Frolov, G, MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva (MHL)

83. Zeb Lindgren, LD, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

84. Jan Chovan, C, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

85. Reese Hamilton, LD, Regina Pats (WHL)

86. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia)

87. Tomas Poletin, LW, Pelicans U20 (SM-sarja)

88. David Bedkowski, RD, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

89. Jesper Kotajärvi, LD, Tappara U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

90. Owen Griffin, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Owen Griffin, Oshawa Generals (Ian Goodall/Goodall Media)

91. Tomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

92. Linus Funck, RD, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

93. Petteri Rimpinen, G, Kiekko-Espoo (Liiga)

94. Francesco Dell’ Elce, LD, UMass (NCAA)

95. Theodor Hallquisth, RD, Örebro HK (SHL)

96. Lucas Beckman, G, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Fourth Round

97. Max Westergård, F, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell)

98. Nathan Quinn, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

Nathan Quinn, Quebec Remparts (Photo credit: Jonathan Roy)

99. Philippe Veilleux, C/LW, Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL)

100. Brandon Gorzynski, LW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

101. Lasse Boelius, LD, Ässät (Liiga)

102. Sam Laurila, LD, Fargo Force (USHL)

103. Topias Hynninen, C, Jukurit (Liiga)

104. Carlos Handel, RD, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

105. Lev Katzin, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

106. Mason Moe, C, Madison Capitals (USHL)

107. David Lewandowksi, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

108. Viggo Nordlund, LW, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

109. Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

110. Jimmy Lombardi, C, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

111. Carson Cameron, RD, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

112. Owen Conrad, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

113. Daniil Prokhorov, RW, MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

114. Teddy Mutryn, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

115. Love Härenstam, G, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

116. Will Sharpe, LD, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

117. Aron Dahlqvist, LD, Brynäs IF (SHL)

118. Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Alex Huang, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (Photo credit: Bruno Girard)

119. Ethan Wyttenbach, LW, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

120. Asher Barnett, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

121. Bruno Osmanis, RW, IF Björklöven (HockeyAllsvenskan)

122. Jordan Gavin, C/LW, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

123. Mace’o Phillips, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

124. Zachary Morin, LW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

125. Wilson Björck, C/LW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

126. Shamar Moses, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

127. Lucas Karmiris, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

128. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Honourable Mentions

Kieren Dervin, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), Lirim Amidovski, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL), Artyom Gonchar, LD, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL), Harry Nansi, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL), Liam Kilfoil, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL), Artyom Vilchinsky, LD, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter