Matthew Gard – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matthew Gard

2024-25 Team: Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Date of Birth: April 7, 2007

Place of Birth: Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-5 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Matthew Gard took a huge step forward in his second season with the Red Deer Rebels. He only had seven goals and 18 points in his rookie season in 2023-24 and jumped to 19 goals and 36 points in his draft year this season. He also became one of head coach David Struch’s most trusted forwards, deployed in key situations where he needed a faceoff win and on both special teams. According to Neutral Zone, he logged 1:59 of shorthanded ice time per game, took an average of 15 faceoffs (winning 51 percent) and was effective defensively with 4.2 takeaways per game, 2.5 loose puck recoveries, and 0.79 blocked shots. Basically, he was Struch’s Aleksander Barkov.

“You don’t know if he’s going to be a winger, or centre, but even as a left winger he takes a lot of important draws for us. He’s really come a long way at centre and on the wing. We use him in both because he’s an asset for us.”

Gard’s work with the Rebels this season also got the attention of the Team Canada brass for the U18 World Championship, where Canada ended up winning gold over Sweden. He didn’t get a ton of ice time, but still put up a goal and four points in seven games, with his best performance coming against Slovakia on April 24, where he had a goal and six shots in 14:55 of ice time in Canada’s 9-2 win. He then followed that up with a two-assist performance the next game against Latvia. Overall, while his ice time got less and less as the tournament approached the medal rounds, the fact that he was on Team Canada’s radar at all is an accomplishment in itself, even though he wasn’t considered an important player in the bigger elimination games.

“It was especially gratifying in a sense that I worked hard for it and once it came true it was rewarding for sure…It [is] good to be on their radar … you never know what will happen down the road,” Gard said in an interview after the tournament.

Matthew Gard, Red Deer Rebels (Taylor Lachance / Red Deer Rebels)

Gard’s biggest (pun intended) strength is definitely his size as he’s already 6-foot-5, 192 pounds and knows how to use it, whether it is along the boards or, where he’s the most effective, at the front of the net. Most of his 19 goals this season were scored within a few feet of the crease, either by going hard to the net, bouncing out of his screen position and receiving a pass, or deflections.

Most of the concerns that scouts have about Gard are centered around his skating and limited offensive ceiling. While he skates well for his size, his acceleration could use some work, as he doesn’t seem to be able to gain separation from defenders. That might not be a problem in the long run, though, considering most of his scoring is done within a few feet of the goaltender. Tomas Holmstrom wasn’t generally known for his speed or quickness, yet he put together a long NHL career as one of the best net-front presences of all time. Gard could carve out a career as a player like that, even if his acceleration doesn’t improve.

All in all, Gard could be a gem in the later rounds, just for his size, hockey IQ, and defensive abilities alone. Every team needs versatile two-way forwards like him to win championships. Not everyone can be Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. You need the Sammy Pahlssons and Anthony Cirellis of the world as well, and Gard could potentially become someone like that in the future.

Matthew Gard – NHL Draft Projection

Most outlets project Gard to be selected in the late second or early third round. FC Hockey is the only one that sees him sticking around beyond that. With his floor as (at the very least) a fourth-line center/winger and ceiling as a matchup center that can chip in 10-15 goals, I don’t see him falling beyond the middle of the third round.

Quotables

“It’s just not his talent, but his ceiling, his upside. He’s taken such a big step. He holds onto the puck a lot more now, he’s engaged in battles when he’s got the puck and competes for them. His hockey mind has developed into a 200-foot centre-winger and he’s not even grown into his body yet. His size itself is a major asset and what he’s doing with it is really important and it’s really helped him along the way.” – Dave Struch, Red Deer Rebels Head Coach

“Gard brings a lot to the table: size, compete, physicality, and sound defensive habits down the middle. While the offensive upside may not project to the top six, his floor is high for a center with his frame, hockey sense, and penalty kill value. With skating development and added offensive polish, he could become a dependable, matchup-based NHL pivot.” – Neutral Zone

“Gard is a sizeable forward who understands how to use his biggest asset, literally, to his advantage. He towers over most defensemen his age, and uses that size advantage to get to the front of the net — and stay there. He’s tough to move, and that’s why he lives at the top of the blue paint in the offensive zone to provide an effective screen…” – Aaron Vickers, FC Hockey (from ‘26891 – Latvia vs. Canada U18 World Championship Report,’ FC Hockey, 4/27/25)

Strengths

Size

Versatility

Physicality

Work ethic/motor

Two-way game

Hockey IQ

Difficult to handle in front of the net

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating mechanics

Shot

Limited offensive ceiling

NHL Potential

Gard has all the tools to be a checking-line center in the NHL that matches up against the opposition’s top lines and anchors a top penalty-killing unit. From his work ethic, motor, and physicality to his hockey IQ and all-around defensive game, he has everything a coach wants in a bottom-six forward, especially once the playoffs come around.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Gard played for Team Canada at the 2025 U18 World Championship where he walked away with a gold medal.

Matthew Gard Statistics

Videos

