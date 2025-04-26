2025 NHL Draft: Reimer’s Top 64 for April

There are few better times in the hockey season than right now. Not only are the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs well underway, but junior playoffs are getting down to the top teams who will represent their leagues at the Memorial Cup in Rimouski, and the U18 World Hockey Championship in Texas is just starting up. Whether it’s hoping for a Stanley Cup or gearing up for who will be the future of the franchise, fans have access to the highest quality of hockey everywhere they look.

What better time to release a draft ranking?

Last season, I released my first official draft rankings for The Hockey Writers. It was the first time I dove into game tape and figured out why I liked a player more than another. This season, however, I covered the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Saskatoon Blades, which gave me access to several of the league’s top prospects as they came to town. Now, instead of just one or two in-person viewings of a couple of prospects, I had a folder of game reports on several top players up for the draft, plus dozens of viewings of the Blades’ top players. When their season ended, I was more prepared than ever to release my draft ranking.

Much has been said about how the 2025 NHL Draft is a weaker class compared to the previous two drafts. That statement is hard to argue against; there isn’t a game-breaker like Macklin Celebrini or Connor Bedard at the top, nor is there an Artyom Levshunov, Ivan Demidov, Matvei Michkov, or Adam Fantilli to follow up the top choice. The consensus top choice, Matthew Schaefer, spent most of the season injured but showed potential as a top-pairing offensive defenceman, while Michael Misa, James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Caleb Desnoyers look like very solid top-of-the-lineup players who might just fall short of All-Stars in the NHL.

However, the 2025 Draft class shouldn’t be discounted just because it doesn’t have the high-end skill of previous drafts, and doing so ignores a ton of very interesting prospects who will make whichever organization that drafts them better. In my opinion, the group after the top five or seven choices are all very close in skill and potential. Even in my own viewings, I found that certain players I liked were ranked much lower than I thought they deserved, while others I wasn’t as fond of were projected to be lottery picks. In those cases, I’ve tried to explain my choices, but I am always willing to listen to feedback. If you have any thoughts or comments on my list, please leave me a comment down below.

With that out of the way, let’s get into my first rankings of 2025.

First Round

1. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

Schaefer is the most well-rounded, dynamic player of this draft. Even though it was tragically cut short, his performance at the World Juniors solidified his spot at the top of the draft charts. He is an incredible skater, plays both ends of the ice effectively, and has great instincts and hockey sense no matter what he’s doing. Like Macklin Celebrini last season, he doesn’t project to be a generational talent, but he’s been compared to Jake Sanderson in his ability to affect the flow and pace of the game. Had he played a full season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he would have been the third-highest-scoring defenceman in the league in goals and points. While I think the gap is much closer to the next name than it has been in recent drafts, it still would be surprising to see anyone go with someone else.

2. Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

If anyone can push Schaefer for first overall, it’s Misa. After a somewhat underwhelming sophomore season for an exceptional status player (although he put up an impressive 75 points in 67 games), he shattered all preconceptions in 2024-25, scoring 10 goals in his first five games and finishing with an absurd 62 goals in 65 games and leading the OHL with 134 points.

Any time a player scores nearly a goal per game, you stop and take notice, but he’s more than just a good set of hands. On top of owning one of the best shots in his draft class, he’s also an incredible skater with blistering speed, uses a lot of deception and agility in his movement, has great awareness of teammates around him, and is highly competitive. The only thing he could work on is simplifying his game a bit, as he can try to do it all on his own too often, which leads to turnovers. It’s that aspect that puts him just a bit lower than Schaefer for me, but I have no doubt he’ll be a fantastic NHL player some day soon.

3. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

While some people have soured on Hagens, I still really like him as a top-three prospect in this year’s draft class. He does so many little things right, and although he’s a step behind Misa, he’s still a very smart player who demonstrates a lot of patience, drawing in the opposing defence to create space with deception and agility. On defence, he might even be a little better than the Saginaw Spirits’ star, providing a great all-around presence and consistently performing well under pressure. He didn’t hit the offensive totals many expected this season, but still put up 37 points in 37 games as a freshman with Boston College. That’s a great place to start in a very tough league for U18s.

4. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The more I watch Anton Frondell, the more I like him. He’s a solid two-way centre with a cannon of a shot and can contribute effectively in most areas of the ice, all of which he did against men in Sweden’s second tier. An injury caused him to get off to a slow start, but he’s slowly gained momentum throughout the season and finished with the most points of any U18 player in the league and, with 25 points in 29 games, the highest point-per-game pace among all teenagers. I debated putting him ahead of Hagens because of his size and consistency, but his skating isn’t quite on the same level as his American counterpart.

5. Porter Martone, C, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Martone is everything you want in a modern power forward. He’s big, fast, and creative, using his size and strength to create space for himself or teammates. He’s an incredibly gifted puck mover and led the Brampton Steelheads with 61 assists this season, 10 more than the next highest total. His competitiveness is another area where his size is a major asset, as he can muscle opponents off the puck. It’s a big reason he was a surprise addition to the 2025 Canadian World Junior team in December. However, he didn’t perform as well there as some would have hoped, likely because his skating isn’t anything special. He can still get up to a decent speed, but his stride is shorter, which prevents him from getting to that next level. He and Frondell are close in terms of impact, and Martone is definitely flashier, but I think the Swede is a bit more well-rounded in some of the finer points.

6. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

There’s a good argument that Desnoyers is a top-three pick this season. He’s a highly skilled centre who uses a lot of deception and shiftiness to create scoring opportunities while embracing the physical side of the game with lots of big hits and aggression. However, I don’t see that level of dynamism that would put him in the same conversation as Misa, Hagens, or Frondell. He tends to play a simpler game that impacts every area of the game, but in a weaker Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), I hoped to see more dominance.

Instead, what I do see is a high level of intelligence. He’s always moving into the best position to support his team and is highly engaged in the play, even if he’s not directly involved. It’s similar to what I saw in Nate Danielson a few years ago before the Detroit Red Wings drafted him ninth overall, but Desnoyers brings more offence.

7. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Everything Victor Eklund does is at top speed. He flies around the ice chasing after pucks and into the attacking zone, and collides with bigger, stronger opponents to create a turnover. His high-end speed is a big part of why he’s been so effective in the Allsvenskan this season, where he led all teenagers with 19 goals and 31 points in 49 games. But he’s also relentless and refuses to back down, which shows off a surprising strength and physicality for a 5-foot-11, 161-pound winger. He may rely on his speed a bit too much at times, which shows a bit of immaturity, but with so many other tools in place, he’s set up well to become an impactful forward in the NHL.

8. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Roger McQueen has some of the best hands I’ve seen from a big player in a long time. He thrives in tight spaces, makes slight, deceptive movements to create space and weaves in and out of defenders. At one point, he was considered a top-five pick, and had he not been limited to just 17 games this season, he could have been talked about in the same sentence as Martone or Hagens. Now, it looks like he might slip out of the top 10. I have some concerns about his apparent disengagement from the play, floating just outside the action and waiting for an opportunity to jump in and make a difference. He seems more reactive than anticipatory, compensating with speed and quickness, which raises questions about his hockey sense, but I still think he’s a great early selection due to his incredibly high ceiling.

9. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

If you took Desnoyers, removed some of his physicality and replaced it with puck movement, you’d have Lynden Lakovic. The Moose Jaw Warriors forward is a brilliant playmaker and tactician, using great awareness and engagement to create plays and scoring opportunities. Many expect him to use his 6-foot-4 frame more, and granted, he could add some physicality, but his style of game is more focused on finesse. You can see how he uses his size to generate speed with long, powerful strides or protect the puck with a wide stance. He just needs to add a bit more consistency to unlock some of the highest natural talent available in the 2025 Draft.

10. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Jake O’Brien is a pure playmaker. He can pick out a teammate from across the ice through the smallest opening and still put the puck right on the tape of his stick. It’s no wonder Nick Lardis finished with a league-leading 71 goals this season; he had O’Brien on his line most of the time. He’s incredibly patient when looking for the right pass and won’t rush to make the best play, instead allowing the play to open up in front of him. However, that’s partially why I have him below Lakovic. While I wouldn’t describe his game as passive, I don’t see a high level of aggression that could help make plays happen. He’s competitive and smart with his positioning, but doesn’t push opponents as hard as he could to create turnovers like Lakovic or Desnoyers.

11. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

After Schaefer, Jackson Smith might be the second-best skating defenceman in the 2025 Draft. He moves impossibly smoothly across the ice and weaves in and out of traffic like they aren’t there. He uses his mobility to create space quickly, opening shooting lanes for him, and when he gets up to top speed, he’s very difficult to catch. It’s reminiscent of Tanner Molendyk, who’s arguably the best skater in the WHL.

Smith also has a big shot from the point, which he uses as often as he can, and it helped him finish 15th in scoring among defencemen this season. He’s also strong defensively and can quickly get into great positioning to block passes. My main issue is his inability to consistently perform under pressure, which leads to a lot of turnovers, at least in my viewings of him. He still looks like a top-pairing defenceman, but he’s a bit of a project at this time.

12. Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Carter Bear won’t wow you with flashiness, but he’s won the hearts of analysts with his well-rounded game and intense work ethic. After not appearing on almost any top-32 preseason rankings, he exploded out of the gate, scoring eight points in his first five games and hardly slowed down until an Achilles tendon laceration ended his season early on March 7. In 56 games, he finished the season with 40 goals and 82 points and ranked seventh in goals across the league. No other first-year draft-eligible player surpassed him; Cameron Schmidt tied his total, but it took him five more games. He’s aggressive, physical, creative with his passes, has a variety of shots to choose from, and has a non-stop motor. His skating could be better, but his work ethic is so high that it shouldn’t be a major issue moving forward.

13. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Despite putting up 92 points this season, Cole Reschny has flown slightly under the radar. The reason, according to TSN’s Craig Button, is that he’s doing a lot of the little things right. “When I watched Cole as a 16-year-old perform so admirably,” he said, “he’s not going to wow you, but you watch the game and he’s in the middle of every important play.” Like Bear, his highlights can be underwhelming, especially compared to others on this list. However, Reschny’s brilliance comes out when watching him for a whole game. He is such an intelligent player that he can be put into any situation, and it will get better. He knows how to create space with stickhandling and shifts in speed, can take a lot of physical punishment despite his size, and has strong defensive instincts. Teams will pass on him because of his 5-foot-11 height, but Reschny will make them regret that decision.

14. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Braeden Cootes is my favourite prospect up for the 2025 NHL Draft. On a Thunderbirds team that struggled to generate offence for most of the season, he found ways to push his team forward and finished with a team-leading 63 points in 60 games. He doesn’t have the strongest offensive instincts, but what he lacks in natural talent, he makes up for with pure determination and aggression. On offence, he pushes the play, drives the net, and digs out loose pucks in the corner. On defence, he’s pressuring the puck carrier, trying to force a turnover, and rarely loses footraces. If something needs doing, he’s already doing it.

Now, I’ll admit that I’m much higher on him than most, but it’s still possible he ends up a lottery pick. The big reason he doesn’t rank higher for most is that he doesn’t have the highest ceiling. Part of that may be due to the Thunderbirds; not a lot of his teammates could keep up with him, so he was often forced to do everything by himself if he wanted a shot at winning. He’ll likely top out as a middle-six energy player, but still has some room to grow and has shown some high-end skills throughout the season. A big performance at the upcoming U18 World Championship could seal the deal.

15. Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

It’s always difficult for smaller defencemen to thrive in the NHL, but as we have seen with Lane Hutson, it’s not impossible. You just need high-end intelligence and great movement. Cameron Reid shows a lot of those tendencies, albeit at a lower level. His game is built on speed and movement, and he is often able to get himself to the right place at the right time. It shows a high level of intelligence and excellent vision to be able to consistently break up plays and pick up loose pucks that way. Some other parts of his game need more rounding out, such as performing under pressure, and he’ll need to add strength, but his toolkit is already very intriguing.

16. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

All the things I like about Cootes I see in Malcolm Spence, but at a slightly slower pace. He’s a hard worker, a strong skater, and fearless when it comes to driving into the corners and behind the net to fight for possession, but he isn’t quite as aggressive. The same goes for backchecking; he’s always there, ready to help out, but just doesn’t engage as quickly and often waits for an opportune moment to lend his services. He’s clearly a very smart player, but isn’t quite the tactician like Cootes and Reschny. The one area he does excel at is his physicality, and he uses his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame very effectively to prevent opponents from getting to the puck first.

17. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Cameron Schmidt is set to follow a long line of undersized snipers in this year’s draft, in that he’ll go significantly lower than he should. He’s incredibly fast and does everything at top speed, making him very difficult to catch. He is highly deceptive in his movements, all while keeping constant control of the puck. Without the puck, he has great anticipation and knows where to put himself for a scoring chance. NHL teams will see his 5-foot-7 frame and wonder how that will translate to the professional ranks, but he’s thrived so far in a very tough WHL, so there’s no reason to doubt his potential. There have been some concerns when he’s placed in a secondary role, though, as he seems to only thrive in the spotlight when he has enough space to make a move.

18. Benjamin Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Benjamin Kindel does pretty much everything you want in a forward. With the puck, he can weave in and out of traffic while maintaining possession and keeping an eye on his teammates, allowing him to make impressive no-look passes at the perfect time. His shot is quick and snappy, and his passes are hard and accurate. He’s fast and agile, making him an excellent option to carry the puck through the neutral zone without turning it over. Additionally, he backchecks and drives into the corners to retrieve pucks despite standing 5-foot-11. He can get pushed around a bit and needs to add some strength, but he’s already demonstrating above-average skills in almost every area. What keeps him just below Schmidt for me is that, while both display similar effectiveness, he isn’t quite as aggressive, nor is his shot as deadly. Still, both are fantastic prospects that shouldn’t be slept on.

19. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

If Justin Carbonneau gets the puck, he’s going to shoot it. Most of the time, that’s not a problem; he’s got a great shot and finished the season with 46 goals in 62 games, which tied for second in the QMJHL. His release is quick and accurate, and it can be quite deceptive and hard to read. But, while his shoot-first mentality creates a lot of scoring chances, it’s not always the best decision at the moment, and he misses out on setting up a lot of plays. It also leads to him being less engaged when he doesn’t have the puck, which means his effectiveness greatly decreases when not attacking. Despite his high-end skill set, the decision-making and processing show immaturity in his game. Add in the weakness of the QMJHL this season, and he’s got quite a bit of growing to do before he is a true impact forward.

20. Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

There’s a lot to like about Radim Mrtka. He’s a 6-foot-6 right-shot defenceman who scored 35 points in 43 games with the Thunderbirds, finishing fourth on the team in scoring, after coming over from the Czech league at the end of November. He’s got a massive reach, a strong shot from the point, moves the puck well, and has solid defensive instincts. But from what I’ve seen, he doesn’t do any of that consistently enough to be a game-changer, nor is he a strong enough skater to keep up with the quickest forwards. He made significant improvements in his overall game since arriving in North America, but he still has a way to go before he reaches his high potential. I know he’ll be long gone before the 20th pick, but there are a lot of questions about his game, and I’d rather go with several more well-rounded prospects first.

21. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

No one projected in the first round brings a higher level of physicality than Kashawn Aitcheson. He’s not the biggest player, but he’s incredibly strong and will flatten guys no matter where they are on the ice. He shines on defence and has given the Barrie Colts one of the toughest penalty kills in the OHL, and while he’s not the fastest skater, he’s quick on his skates and gets to where he needs to easily. His game is very reminiscent of old-school physical defencemen like Scott Stevens or, for a modern comparison, Jacob Trouba. Like those players, Aitcheson also has an intriguing offensive toolkit, and his ability to score at the most important moment led to the nickname “Mr. Clutch.”

Because Aitcheson’s game relies so heavily on physicality, he sometimes makes poor choices and instead prioritizes making a big hit. He’s also one of the oldest first-time draft-eligible prospects, which gives him a significant strength advantage. That gives me a slight pause when ranking him among the most intriguing prospects, and also reminds me a bit of the conversation around Tyler Boucher when he was drafted 10th overall by the Ottawa Senators. His game also relied heavily on big hits, and while 2021 was a strange draft, he has not lived up to his draft spot. While he is enticing, like Mrtka, I’d opt for a few others before Aitcheson.

22. Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

I firmly believe that if a prospect is a great skater, they will have an easier time succeeding in the junior ranks and getting to the NHL. Last season, I put Luke Misa in my first round because he could control the game with his speed and agility. The Calgary Flames ended up selecting the 5-foot-10 centre in the fifth round, and this season, he finished with 34 goals and 85 points.

Cullen Potter is in a similar place. He’s a beautiful skater with incredible speed that he can turn on in the blink of an eye, and when he carries the puck to the net, he has patience for days, forcing the goalie to make the first move and still somehow getting a shot off without any room. However, right now, he lacks that competitive edge to make him a consistently dangerous player and plays a bit on the perimeter. His defensive impact has improved greatly, though, so I’m optimistic that he’ll emerge as a top prospect in his class.

23. Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Bill Zonnon is an easy player to like, and he checks a lot of boxes for NHL teams. He’s a physical, aggressive forward who drives the net and works hard to get pucks back to his teammates, using an above-average vision to see the ice and anticipate plays. He’s also quick on his skates and can get to the corners and in front of the net before his opponents, giving him an advantage in positioning and scoring chances. He reminds me a lot of Cootes in that when he’s on the ice, things happen because he’s just that engaged with every aspect of the play. I thought he lacked a bit of dynamism compared to his WHL counterpart, and also needs to work on some consistency, but he could be a hidden gem in the second half of the first round.

24. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Goalies are difficult to evaluate. Their stats can fluctuate wildly between seasons simply based on the team they’re with. Joshua Ravensbergen is a perfect example. Last season, he finished with a .907 save percentage (SV%), six shutouts, and a 26-4-1 record that helped the Prince George Cougars get to second place in the league behind the Blades, then put up a .931 SV% and a 1.98 goals-against average (GAA) to get to the Western Conference Final.

Ravensbergen wasn’t nearly as dominant this season, finishing with a .901 SV% and no shutouts. He still demonstrates great tracking, following rebounds closely and putting himself in a great position to make a pad save, and his positioning is very strong. His 6-foot-5 frame helps, and his athleticism makes a lot of tough saves look easy. He’s a good bet for the first round, but where he’ll be taken is anyone’s guess.

25. Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Vaclav Nestrasil is a scary player on the ice. His height is the first thing you notice; at 6-foot-5, he’s at least three inches taller than most of his teammates. He’s strong, too, and not afraid to throw his weight around, which is bad news for any opponent going up against him. But the Czech import is far from just another big forward. He has a lot of soft skills with the puck, making him a truly dangerous player. Like McQueen, he dangles the puck with ease and sends strong passes to open teammates at the perfect time, but he’s also very quick on his skates, using his long frame to get up to top speed quickly. Although he could still improve his skating, he’s got a very intriguing set of skills that should draw plenty of interest on draft day.

26. Logan Hensler, RD, U. Wisconsin (NCAA)

I had a tough time figuring out where to place Logan Hensler. On one hand, he’s a very solid defensive defenceman, playing a smart, patient game and using his long reach to separate the puck from anyone who gets too close to him. He doesn’t jump into the fray too much, but when he does, he looks confident and knows how to make an impact. But when he’s not engaging, he looks more unsure of himself, as though he’s not entirely sure what sort of defenceman he wants to be. I also thought he lacked some physicality, especially considering his 6-foot-2, 192-pound frame. There’s an NHL defenceman here, making him a safer pick (especially with his right-handed shot), but he’ll need time to gain confidence in his skillset.

27. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

Watching Sascha Boumedienne play on the international stage is a treat. Following in the footsteps of Leo Sahlin Wallenius and Axel Sandin Pellikka, he plays a highly mobile game while throwing out bombs from the blue line. In his first game at the U18 World Championship, he scored a goal and registered five assists as Sweden beat Switzerland 10-3. He has a big, booming slapshot from the point and can bring a lot of creativity to his puck movement. Boston University fans didn’t see that as much, though, as the Swede finished with just three goals and 13 points in 40 games as a freshman. It likely comes down to the fact that he was the youngest player in college hockey, and by the end of the season, he was already looking much better than before. Hopefully, his speed and offensive instincts will be utilized more in 2025-26.

28. Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Although teammates William Moore and Cole McKinney have gotten more attention over the season, Jack Murtagh is easily my favourite player from the United States Development Program (NTDP) this season. He’s a good, strong skater who brings a lot of pace and energy to his line. Like some of my other favourites from this draft class, he pushes the play forward and works hard and maintaining possession by whatever means necessary. I would even argue that he’s a big reason why his teammates look so good; he’s a behind-the-scenes energy player who makes things happen. There may be some concern that he’s not as naturally gifted offensively as some others, as he didn’t have the biggest season in terms of points, but I think he’s an incredibly effective player.

29. Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

Brady Martin is another hard-working player who uses his strength and physicality to drive to the net and create scoring opportunities. He handles the puck well enough, using some deception to throw off defenders, and has a good selection of hard, accurate shots. His skating stride could be better, but he’s agile enough to create space and get around players he can’t beat in a footrace. But it’s his strength that makes him a potential first-round pick. Although he employs it often, he’s not reckless with his physicality, using it instead to maintain or regain possession. I’m not as high on his skillset as others, but the more I watch him, the more I like what he brings to the ice. He’s a great candidate to move up in my next ranking.

30. Eric Nilson, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Eric Nilson is a blindingly fast forward with a great set of hands and wins a lot of puck battles. His high intelligence and well-developed vision make him a very difficult player for opponents to handle, and along with his work ethic, he’s been a secret weapon for Djurgårdens. The only problem is that he’s done all of this almost entirely in the J20 Nationell, which is a weaker developmental league. It’s not the weakest by any means, and he looked good in his four games in the Allsvenskan, but there’s a bit more risk with the son of former NHLer Marcus Nilson than some higher on this list. I’m still very interested to see where he ends up, though, because I see a lot of potential in his skill set.

31. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

Although the NTDP doesn’t have any top prospects up for the draft this season, they have several that could push into the first round. William Moore has the tools to be a fantastic NHLer. He has a very active stick, using it to skillfully knock the puck away from opposing forwards, break up passes, or subtly deke around a defender. He’s also a great skater, and with good anticipation, he can weave in and out of traffic without losing the puck. He plays a bit too much on the outside, waiting for the play to come to him, and he plays smaller than his 6-foot-2 frame suggests, but he’s already a fairly strong two-way player. With some added strength and maturity, he could be another steal late in the first round.

32. Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Ivan Ryabkin is the definition of a boom-or-bust prospect. He began the season as a potential lottery pick, but since then, his draft stock has plummeted, with some scouts leaving him out of the first round altogether. The big question heading into the draft will be what sort of player you’ll get in him. Last season, he was a dynamic forward who drove the offence, but inconsistency led to a transfer to the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he started strong but then began to struggle against tougher competition. Skills like his don’t simply evaporate, but his ineffectiveness with the Lumberjacks has a lot of people rightfully concerned.

Second Round

33. Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

34. Haoxi “Simon” Wang, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

35. Benjamin Kevan, F, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

36. Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

37. Milton Gästrin, C, MoDo J20 (J20 Nationell)

38. Nathan Behm, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

39. Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

40. Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State University (NCAA)

41. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (J20 Nationell)

42. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

43. David Lewandowski, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

44. Brandon Gorzynski, LW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

45. William Horcoff, LW, U. Michigan (NCAA)

46. Charlie Trethewey, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

47. Viktor Klingsell, RW, Skelleftea AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

48. Kurban Limatov, LD, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

49. Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

50. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

51. Conrad Fondrk, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

52. Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

53. Will Sharpe, LD, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

54. Carter Amico, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

55. Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

56. Ethan Czata, C, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

57. L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

58. Ryker Lee, RW, Madison Capitals (USHL)

59. Mason West, C, Fargo Force (USHL)

60. Reese Hamilton, LD, Regina Pats (WHL)

61. Hayden Paupanekis, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

62. Eddie Genborg, LW, Linköping HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

63. Peyton Kettles, RD, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

64. Jacob Rombach, LD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Honourable Mentions

David Bedkowski, RD, Owen Sound Attack (OHL); Lukas Sawchyn, LW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Lucas Beckman, G, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL); Vojtech Cihar, LW, Karlovy Vary (Czechia); Kristian Epperson, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL); Max Psenicka, RD, Portland Winterhawks (WHL); Luka Radivojevic, RD, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL); Daniil Prokhorov, RW, Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL); Michal Pradel, G, Tri-City (USHL); Owen Conrad, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

