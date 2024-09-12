2025 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

With the Hlinka Gretzky Cup behind us, leagues in Europe starting and the CHL season approaching, the 2025 NHL Draft season is now officially underway. It’s been a few months since my early top-32 was released and there has already been a lot of movement with positioning and some standouts already making their case as potential first-round picks.

All eyes are once again going to be focused on the NCAA as Boston College forward James Hagens is going to be the top prospect in this draft. Similar to Macklin Celebrini turning heads as a freshman last season, Hagens is bound to do the same on a team that is loaded with talent like Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, Dean Letourneau and Teddy Stiga. Considering how dynamic Hagens is and how he’s been dominating older competition, it’s possible that he can have just as strong of an impact

James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Anton Frondell (The Hockey Writers)

This class has a lot of talent and highly intelligent players that will look to be impactful players and have long careers at the next level. Even though the regular season hasn’t started for some, there is a good indication on who can be top prospects to watch. Here is a look my preseason rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

1. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

James Hagens is the early favourite to go first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft as all he has done to this point is just dominate. He registered 102 points last season with the NTDP and his play during the World U18 Championship solidified that, where the 17-year-old broke Nikita Kucherov’s record for most points in a tournament with 22.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Hagens is able to process the game at a quick pace, using the open ice and creating more space for himself and his teammates is already at a high-end level. Everything he does, he’s always thinking two steps ahead of his opponents. He’s extremely creative with the puck as he can easily manipulate plays and freeze the opposition in their tracks. He can attack the offensive zone with such force and intensity, but it’s his ability to slow the play down and quickly strike when an opportunity presents itself that stands out in his game. He’s a dual offensive threat as both a shooter and playmaker, leaving the opposition on their heels and second guessing what he’s going to do next.

2. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

If there’s one player that can challenge Hagens for the top spot, it’s Porter Martone. A highly skilled power forward, he was very productive both in the Ontario Hockey League (71 points) and at the U18 Championship, finishing third in tournament scoring (17 points).

Martone is equal parts playmaker and goal scorer, but it’s the combination of his skillset, work ethic, compete level and ability to be a constant factor offensively. Martone can hurt you in a variety of ways, be it attacking and crashing the net for loose pucks, unleashing a powerful shot from far out or using his slick puck-handling skills and control to deke around players and find the middle of the ice for a shooting opportunity. While he has high-end offensive vision, his size allows him to easily win battles, engage physically and show the will to constantly fight for possession. He never gives up and will do whatever it takes to win.

3. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

Easily the next best centre behind Hagens, Frondell is an extremely versatile two-way pivot with great upside. He excelled at the Five-Nations tournament and the J20 level with 39 points in 29 games. He even saw some time in the HockeyAllsvenskan. For a young player to dominate his age group and even get more opportunities to test his skill and strength at the next level is outstanding.

Anton Frondell, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Frondell is as smooth as they come, both with his skating and with his puck control and stick handling. Given his well-rounded, two-way game, he reminds me of the way that Leo Carlsson played with his confidence, creativity and ability to adapt at each level. He’s able to easily spot open lanes to attack and when he gets to the high traffic areas, pulling off moves quickly and accurately to get around the opposition. When he’s setting up his teammates, it’s as if he has eyes at the back of his head, knowing where they’re going to be.

4. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

If the World U18 championship was the moment where Matthew Schaefer put his name as a top-10 pick for the NHL Draft, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup bumped him up into the top-five as he was a standout defender.

Schaefer’s only 16 years old and he was easily Canada’s best player as he captained them to a gold medal. You instantly saw what makes him a top pairing defender, with his composure and confidence every time he’s on the ice. He plays a steady and well-rounded two-way game, being a player who can play in all situations. He was connecting flawlessly with his breakout passing and his speed allowed him to lead an attack while also making timely plays in the offensive zone. Without the puck, he was responsible within his own zone, defending rushes and showed great one-on-one coverage, rarely getting beat.

5. Ivan Ryabkin, C, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Ivan Ryabkin is following in the footsteps of Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demdiov as another dynamic Russian player with a high-end skillset. Ryabkin finished sixth in MHL scoring with 58 points in 44 games, a 1.32 point per game average and winning best rookie for the league. He’s already off to a strong start this season with three assists in two games.

Ryabkin is a relentless offensive creator in the attacking zone. He sees the ice so well, attacking with a quick pace and his speed catches opponents off guard. He’s always finding the middle of the ice to unleash a swift and powerful release with his shot and his playmaking is just as impressive. He’s great at manipulating situations fooling defenders and showing great hands in the small areas of the ice. In addition, he has that intensity to play physically and does a great job to anticipate plays.

6. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Granted exceptional status in 2022 after being a dominant player in the GTHL, Michael Misa is a highly skilled offensive creator and puck distributor. He had a strong rookie season with 56 points in 44 games with the Spirit and surpassed that last season with 75 in 67, winning the Memorial Cup in the process.

You notice how quick and agile Misa is, displaying great speed and agility in transition and in the offensive zone. He has great posture with his skating and has strong edges to evade pressure and breakaway from opponents. He boasts strong hands and the ability to connect easily with his teammates, spotting the open seams and making quick and accurate passes. He’s an underrated shooter and if he could add more strength in his game, he could be even more lethal. Many want to see Misa take that next step as a player with the exceptional status label. If he can have that kind of production this season, that will help tremendously.

7. Logan Hensler, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

The NTDP have done a great job at developing defenders and Logan Hensler has the potential to be the next in line. He had 32 points last season with the program and while he may not be an offensive defenseman, he is dangerous in every aspect of the game. The biggest thing that stands out about the 17-year-old is his smarts and ability to act quickly in any situation. He has great four-way mobility and awareness to create plays from the backend, be it with crisp breakout passing or showing great confidence carrying a play. He’s very competitive and takes away lanes very easily. He’s responsible within his own end and has a lot of upside to grow throughout the season.

8. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The younger brother of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Elliot, Caleb plays with a little more pace and skill, but still has the intensity and competitive edge. He had a fantastic rookie campaign with 56 points in 60 games, being named to the Quebec Maritime All-Rookie Team. He was also a member of Canada’s gold medal team at the U18 Championship and Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Desnoyers has it all offensively; the quick speed, the IQ, positioning and the high-end skill and puck control that he possesses. The 6-foot-2, 173 pound forward protects the puck very well and is always in motion displaying a strong work ethic.

9. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Cole Reschny was another standout at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with seven points in five games. When he got his opportunity, he made it count as he was productive. At 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, Reschny has the ability to play at a quick pace, has soft hands in tight spaces, can dangle around defenders with ease and the awareness to setup his teammates. When he has control of the puck, he just dances and is tough to stop. He’s tenacious on the attack, can evade high-end pressure very well and never gives up on a play. He displays great patience and strong edges to fend off other defenders and is constantly attacking the middle of the ice.

Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals (Photo Credit: Kevin Light Photo)

10. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Already with a pro frame at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Roger McQueen stands out in a big way with his power forward-like game. McQueen finished the season third in Wheat Kings scoring last season with 51 points in 53 games and is poised to improve on that this season. He’s an absolute tank on the ice, playing with a high amount of intensity, physicality and skill. He has no problem getting in on the rough stuff, but on the offensive side of things, he excels in protecting the puck, and driving hard to the net in order to create havoc. He’s quick on his feet and has a powerful shot, especially his one-timer.

11. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

William Moore is a very dynamic, goal scoring centre with a strong overall skillset. He already has the frame (6-foot-2, 161 pounds) that he uses to his advantage very well in tough areas and in order to push his way to the middle of the ice. He has great hands and puck skills down low as well as in front of the net. His long and powerful stride allows him to attack with intent and cut to the middle of the ice with ease. He excels in every aspect of the game as he possesses great awareness and can play a responsible, two-way game. He may not be flashy, but he’s extremely effective with the way he processes the game and executes plays.

12. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

Malcolm Spence had a massive DY-1 season. It started by scoring the game-winning goal to win gold for Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, followed that up with 62 points in 66 games and then added more hardware with a gold medal at the U18 Championship. Spence plays a fast-pace, in-your-face game while also displaying a strong work ethic. He has great agility and footspeed to quickly establish a forecheck and never backs down from a challenge. He will always make himself known on a play one way or another. He can cut down lanes effectively with his skating and getting that inside advantage to create separation from the puck and regain possession.

13. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

Sascha Boumedienne had a strong showing with the Phantoms, scoring three goals and finishing with 27 points. The Boston University commit is a highly effective offensive defenseman and facilitator of the puck. He’s strong on the breakout and has great speed and four-way mobility for his size (6-foot-2, 183 pounds). He has no problem jumping into the play in the offensive zone to rifle a shot, as he’s aggressive and picks his spots very well. He has confidence to lead an attack and has the potential to be a lethal threat from the backend.

14. Charlie Trethewey, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

The 2024 draft saw EJ Emery and Stian Solberg as two, mobile defenders who can play a physical role as well. This year, Charlie Trethewey is following in their footsteps as a defender who you wouldn’t want to go up against given his ability to play a strong and physical game. He can close gaps very easily and makes life miserable for the opposition in the tough areas on the ice. He drives the play very well and has some offensive upside, getting pucks on net and creating plays from the backend. If he can elevate that part of his game, he could be a valuable prospect.

15. Jakob Ihs Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

A dual citizen of Sweden and Australia, Jakob Ihs Wozniak is a strong playmaker and even better finisher. He broke the record for most points by a U17 player in the J20 league with 50 in 36 games and it’s clear to see why. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound winger is an offensive catalyst, possessing great smarts, positioning and drive. He’s always putting himself in the right spot to create plays and is successful in the process. He’s incredibly deceptive, dangling around opponents with ease and in tight on goaltenders. His shot is just as lethal with his accuracy and power.

16. Filip Ekberg, LW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Recently signing an OHL Scholarship and Development contract with the Ottawa 67’s, Ekberg will be making his way overseas for his draft year. He had 29 points in 33 games with Almtuna IS J20 and even got called up to their main team in the HockeyAllsvenskan where he had two assists in 19 games. Ekberg thrives with his playmaking abilities. He can manoeuvre well in the small spaces on the ice. He has strong puck control, great agility and edges and is a strong facilitator with the puck when making plays.

17. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Creative, dynamic, daring, confident, there are plenty of other words to describe Justin Carbonneau with the plays and moves that he can pull off. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger put up 31 goals and 59 points last season and added another six in seven playoff games. Carbonneau plays and executes at a fast pace. He excels at finding and executing in the tight spaces on the ice as the combination of his soft hands, timing and puck handling skills allows to him beat defenders effortlessly. He’s a slick playmaker and an accurate shooter as he can do it all offensively.

18. Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skellefteå AIK (J20 Nationell)

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup’s leading scorer with 12 points really put himself on the map with his performance. He was very productive last season in the J18 Nationell league with 28 points in 15 games. Klingsell combines his puck handling and creativity to fool defenders and expose open spaces for him take advantage of quickly. He doesn’t force plays and is patient when finding the right time to strike and create an opportunity. While he can distribute the puck, he can also rip it and even crash the net for a rebound opportunity.

19. Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Aside from Schaefer, I thought Alex Huang was Canada’s next best defenders at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He displayed a very responsible game with great attention to detail in any situation that he was in. He’s a critical thinker of the game and executes plays very well. He picks his spots to jump into the rush and is always confident when doing so, getting into the shooting lanes. He’s effective with his play making finding the right opportunity to distribute the puck and shows great poise within his own end. He was named to the Quebec Maritime Junior All-Rookie team as he finished with 36 points in 61 games.

20. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

After posting 29 points in 62 games as a rookie, Jackson Smith is poised for a bigger role this season with the Americans. He’s extremely gifted offensively, showing great speed and movement through the neutral zone to lead an attack, but also has a pretty strong defensive game as well. He has great gap control and active stick to disrupt plays very well. There were some situations where maybe his timing and decision making wasn’t the best, but he has a lot of tools as a two-way, puck-moving defender.

Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

21. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Finishing with 57 points in 61 games last season, Émile Guité was named QMJHL Rookie of the Year and it’s clear to see why. Guité is a dominant force on the ice, showing great power and strength in his game. He’s always battling and showing a strong demeanour every shift, but it’s his powerful shot and goal scoring abilities that stand out. He’s a shooter and is always finding himself in the right spots for those prime scoring opportunities. He’s patient and when given more space to work with, he’ll make you pay. He has tremendous power in his one-timer as it explodes off his stick.

22. Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

Adam Benak made his way into the record book at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup by surpassing Magnus Pääjärvi’s record for most points at the tournament with 21. Benak was absolutely electric the last two tournaments being a dynamic offensive force for Czechia. He’s extremely creative with the puck, making swift dekes at a quick pace and is extremely elusive in the process. He’s a very fluid skater with great agility and edges to evade pressure and turn on a dime. While he’s an offensive talent, he’s undersized at 5-foot-7, 157 pounds. It didn’t seem to affect his play at the tournament, but he needs to continue to show that at each level as the physicality will amp up.

Adam Benak, Team Czechia (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

23. Milton Gästrin, C, MoDo (J20 Nationell)

I was very impressed with Milton Gästrin’s drive and overall awareness for Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He finished with 10 points in five games, but it was his determination and relentless pursuit of the puck that stood out. With his high-end motor, he plays hard and shows no quit in his game. At 6-foot-1, 183 pounds, he uses his size to his advantage in board battles and pushing off defenders to attack the net. His intensity shows every shift and is constantly making himself involved.

24. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The younger brother of San Jose Sharks forward William, Viktor is very much like his brother in regards to being creative and using his pace of play to their advantage. Viktor is constantly in motion, thinking quickly and making plays at full speed. He has great footspeed and edges that makes him so elusive in the offensive zone. He draws in players effectively to open things up and his puck placement is always on point for his teammates. He needs to work on getting stronger, but the skillset is evident.

25. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Brady Martin might be what Jett Luchanko was last season for me– flying under the radar to start the season, but many will come to value his on-ice impact. He was constantly making himself noticeable and creating plays at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with his energetic style and pace of play. Although he was in a depth role, he was a standout. He’s consonantly involved in a play and shows that never give up mentality. His speed, puck skills and two-way game is what makes him a highly regarded player and I’m sure he’ll surpass his 28 points from last season.

Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

26. Radim Mrtka, RD, HC Ocelari Trinec U20 (Czechia U20)

NHL teams love big and mobile defenders and Radim Mrtka definitely showcased that at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. At 6-foot-6, 198 pounds, Mrtka showed that he can lead an attack and be a driving force on the back end. He has great confidence and moves very well for his size, protecting the puck well to fend off attackers. He defends the rush well and gives little time and space for attackers to work with. He’s a player that could continue to rise up the draft board all season.

27. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Cameron Schmidt started to get plenty of attention last season, after scoring 31 goals and being just under a point per game (58 points in 59 games) as a rookie. He’s listed as 5-foot-8, 152 pounds, though the lack of size doesn’t affect his ability to battle and be a lethal shooting threat on the ice. He’s extremely agile, showing great speed to get to the dangerous areas on the ice and has a lightning quick release in his shot. He continues to take strides with his defensive game, showing the drive to help out on the back check and pressure opponents.

Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton)

28. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Finishing with 39 points in 64 games last season, Kashawn Aitcheson quickly became one of the Barrie Colts’ top defenders after Beau Akey underwent season ending shoulder surgery. As a result, he answered the call very well as the team’s go-to offensive driver on the backend. Aitcheson is always assessing his options when he has the puck and is always executing plays very well. He has a very sound two-way game with a strong physical element. If he’s able to increase his offensive production this season, he could be a very valuable defender who can play in all situations.

29. Luka Radivojevič, RD, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

The son of former NHLer, Branko, Luka is a very mobile and offensive defenseman. His combination of his skating, offensive vision and playmaking abilities, makes him dangerous. His movements and edges allow him to escape pressure, giving him more time to assess his options. He’s quick at identifying passing lanes and is constantly making crisp and accurate passes. He already has some pro experience under his belt as a 17-year-old which is a good step for his development.

30. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

He didn’t have the best Hlinka Gretzky tournament, but Jake O’Brien had a standout rookie campaign with the Bulldogs, finishing fourth in team scoring with 64 points in 61 games being named top rookie of the OHL. O’Brien possesses great smarts and is an exceptional playmaker, drawing in players to open space up and finding cross seams with ease. He’s very creative with his decision-making, can make quick one touch plays and even makes the most difficult of plays look simple.

31. Artyom Vilchinsky, LD, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Artyom Vilchinsky could very well repeat what Anton Silayev did last year, put his name on the map and make himself known as a top prospect. The difference is Silayev was in the KHL and Vilchinsky is still at the junior level. When you’re 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and can be a smooth skater in the process, you’re going to get a lot of attention as teams love that combination. He’s very competitive and definitely uses his frame to his advantage in battles and making his presence known in the open ice.

32. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

He might be smaller for goalie standards (6-feet, 179 pounds), but Jack Ivankovic has been increasing his stock from last season where he had a .915 save percentage and a 14-5-4 record. If he can build off an impressive Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he was arguably the top goalie, he could be the top goalie selected in the draft. He’s extremely composed in the crease and when things get rough, Ivankovic dials in and his reflexes and quick reaction time kicks in to make highlight reel saves. Whether it’s in the OHL or in international play, he’s always at his best and elevates his game.

Even though it’s early on in the draft season, there’s plenty of quality talent that have already made themselves potential first-round selections. The list of players even extends into the second round as Bill Zonnon, Cameron Reid, Joshua Ravensbergen and Quinn Beauchesne are other intriguing names to keep a close watch on as they’re potential first-round candidates themselves. It’s definitely going to be another intriguing season.

Honourable Mentions

Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL), Quinn Beauchense, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL), Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL), Conrad Fondrk, C, USA U18 (NTDP), Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL), L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP), Benjamin Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL), Love Härenstam, G, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell), Max Westergård, F, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell), Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Jordan Gavin, C/LW, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

