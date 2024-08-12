Top 2025 Draft-Eligible Prospects at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a perfect time for prospects to impress the scouts and gain their attention with their play as they kick off their draft season. It was a thrilling one as always as some of the high-end prospects that we saw play could very well hear their name called at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Team Canada, which boasted a number of quality prospects that could have a number of first-round selections, won their third straight gold medal and 25th all-time with captain Matthew Schaefer leading the way. He’s not only the top player to come from the OHL, but could very well be the first defenseman selected when the draft rolls around. There were plenty of names to keep an eye on at the start and since then a number of other players have joined the conversation as players that made their mark for the upcoming draft.

As much as I would love to include names like; Gavin McKenna, Viggo Björck, Ivar Strenberg and Adam Novotný, we will talk about them plenty leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft. For now, here are the top standouts from the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup that are up for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Matthew Schaefer, LD, Canada

The early favourite as top defender in the 2025 draft class showed why he deserved that title. Schaefer was extremely dominant as he led all defenders in points with six. Whether it was in the offensive zone or shutting things down effectively within his own end, Schaefer was there showcasing his all-around game. He showed great confidence in his decision making and was on another level above everyone on the ice. As a 16-year-old, he was Canada’s best defender at the World U18 Championship where they won gold. He was once again their best defender at this tournament.

Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters. (Photo Credit: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

Jack Ivankovic, G, Canada

Coming in as one of the top goaltenders for the 2025 NHL Draft, Brampton Steelheads goalie Jack Ivankovic was clearly the best goaltender at the tournament. You can see what makes him special as a potential starter in goal. He may be on the smaller side as a goalie (6-feet,170), but his athleticism, composure and movement in the crease instantly stands out. He only allowed three goals all tournament, his 0.75 goals against average and .967 save percentage topped everyone else and had the save of the tournament and even of the season before any games even started with this sequence.

JACK IVANKOVIC DOES THE IMPOSSIBLE WITH 2 HUGE SAVES FOR CANADA 🇨🇦



Both goaltenders with major saves to keep the game 1-0 for Canada! #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/Lxv8FHXrFq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 8, 2024

Cole Reschny, C, Canada

The Victoria Royals centre was very productive for Canada. With a suspension to Braeden Cootes, Cole Reschny moved up to the top line with McKenna and really took advantage of that opportunity. He was productive from beginning to the end (seven points in five games) and even scored a critical goal against USA in the semi-finals. He displayed his high-end playmaking vision, creativity and patience with the puck, fooling defenders every chance he had. He plays with pace and the added strength to his game has made him even more engaging and competitive.

Quinn Beauchesne, RD, Canada

I really liked what Quinn Beauchesne brought to Canada and thought he was very effective on both sides of the puck. He displayed great smarts from the backend and made safe and effective plays with the puck and on the breakout. He didn’t panic under pressure and always managed to escape pressure with ease. His rookie season was hampered by injuries, but with his start and play at this tournament, he’s poised for a strong sophomore season with the Guelph Storm.

Blake Fiddler, RD, USA

He didn’t get his first point until the end of the group stage, but Blake Fiddler made himself known ahead of time with his steady, two-way play. Fiddler displayed his physical stature and offensive game with his transitional play and hockey sense. He leads by example, showed great composure and played well in any situation he was in. He’s reliable within his own zone and isn’t afraid to take it himself and attack for a scoring opportunity. He’s poised for a strong season with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League.

The Captain made this one look easy!



Blake Fiddler, the son of former NHLer Vernon Fiddler, showed off his slick mitts on this goal. @usahockey | @EdmOilKings | #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/krkP98bNc7 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 7, 2024

Benjamin Kevan, RW, USA

Team USA had great balance with their forward units as the offense was spread throughout the lineup. Benjamin Kevan only had three points in five games, but he was constantly engaged and involved every time. He’s always putting himself or his teammates in the right spot for an opportunity. He’s constantly attacking the danger areas and making his presence known in front of the net. He’s able to hold his own and will never back down from a battle. Everyone is playing catchup because of his high pace of play.

Adam Benák, C, Czechia

Czechia is becoming a force to be reckoned with and Adam Benák is next in line of young promising prospects to make his mark at the next level. He was second in tournament scoring with 11 points in five games and broke Magnus Paajarvi’s record for most points all-time at the tournament. There was no slowing him down. Given his high-end offensive capabilities, he continues to be a dominant threat every time he’s on the ice. Even though he’s undersized, that doesn’t seem to affect his game at all as he’s always maintaining possession and making things happen every shift.

Adam Benák is not just a point producer.



As you can see in this clip from yesterday’s game, the defensive awareness that he possesses is also outstanding. Combined with his quickness, hockey IQ and strong stick work.#2025NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/RuBSwuYdPi — Czech Prospects (@CZprospects) August 11, 2024

Radim Mrtka, RD, Czechia

A mobile, right-handed, two-way defenseman, Radim Mrtka definitely started to turn some heads at the summer tournament. At 6-foot-6, 198 pounds, Mrtka has great puck protection skills, smooth hands to make moves in tight spaces and has great speed and agility for his size to lead an attack. Defensively, he boxes out players effectively and defends the middle of the ice very well. He was named player of the game for Czechia in the gold medal game as he was a driving force on the backend. He’s definitely a player to keep an eye on as he’s quickly increasing his draft stock.

Viktor Klingsell, LW, Sweden

While most of the attention will be on Anton Frondell, Sascha Boumedienne and even Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Klingsell absolutely dominated offensively, leading the tournament in scoring with 12 points in five games helping Sweden win the bronze medal. He’s extremely shifty and crafty with the puck, creating passing lanes by opening things up. He’s deceptive and scans the ice very well to assess his options. He plays at a very quick and high pace, showing great patience in the process without forcing plays.

Milton Gästrin, C/LW, Sweden

Another piece to Sweden’s top line with Klingsell, Milton Gästrin really solidified himself as a potential first-round pick. You take note of Gastrin’s work ethic on both sides of the puck; being relentless and battling without it, attacking the net and making great plays when he does have it. He’s a smooth and powerful skater and shows no quit to his game. He has the ability to control a shift and make his presence felt with his intensity and drive.

Half a minute after Canada's second goal… the Swedes strike with a goal from Gastrin! 🇸🇪🔥#HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/tQGCKgmaRF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 8, 2024

There are plenty of other notable names that didn’t quite make the cut, but their play really made them stand out overall. Needless to say, the 2025 NHL Draft season is definitely going to be another interesting and fun one to keep an eye on.

Other standout players: Alex Huang, RD, Canada; Brady Martin, C, Canada; Jackson Smith, LD, Canada; Caleb Desnoyers, C, Canada; Nicolas Sykora, LW, USA; Filip Ekberg, C, Sweden; Love Härenstam, G, Sweden; Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, LW, Sweden; Michal Pradal, G, Slovakia; Vít Záhejský, F, Czechia; Max Westergård, F, Finland

