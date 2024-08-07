Top 2025 Draft-Eligible Prospects at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual tournament held each August where top prospects under-18 prospects face off representing their home countries. It is an exciting tournament every season due to its age restrictions and timing just after the NHL Draft. With many NHL stars having participated in the past, who are the top 2025 Draft-eligible prospects competing in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup?

Since only players born before Sept. 15th, 2007 are eligible to play in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, notable top prospects James Hagens and Porter Martone are not eligible.

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak has been a very fun prospect to follow for Sweden given his elite playmaking ability and size. He has some of the quickest hands in the entire tournament and has already shown elite production in Sweden’s premier junior league. His 50 points (22 goals and 28 assists) in 36 games for Luleå HF helped him finish seventh in points-per-game (min. 10 games played), and he even suited up for two games in the Sweden Hockey League (SHL). At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, he has the frame to succeed at the professional level, so there should be no surprise he is already a projected top-10 pick.

Filip Ekberg, LW

Filip Ekberg is another Swedish prospect projected to go in the first round of the 2025 Draft. The Uppsala native is playing in Sweden’s top six as a speedy, shifty left wing. His soft hands and puck skills stick out most in his game as he utilizes his skill to generate scoring opportunities from around the net and hash marks.

Ekberg stands just 5-foot-10 and 168 pounds, so he will likely need to grow a bit to develop into a well-rounded NHLer. He has shown he can succeed at the junior level given his 29 points (12 goals and 17 assists) in 33 games last season for Almtuna IS in Sweden’s premier junior league but his size may limit his upside once he joins the SHL.

Sascha Boumedienne, LD

Sascha Boumedienne is a Swedish defenseman joining Boston University this season. He has great vision and passing skills and plays a well-rounded game. He was a member of the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) All-Rookie Team following his 27 points (three goals and 24 assists) in 49 game campaign for the Youngstown Phantoms last season. He also scored four points (one goal and three assists) in seven games for Sweden in the World Under-17 tournament en route to a third-place finish. He projects to be a top-10 pick and is hopeful to fill Lane Hutson’s spot on Boston University’s powerplay this season.

Matthew Schaefer, LD

Matthew Schaefer is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound smooth-skating defenseman who scored 17 points (three goals and 14 assists) in 56 games for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League last season. He is Canada’s captain and one of the best defensemen in the tournament given his elite skating and offensive talent and is expected to take on the bulk of the work on the blueline this tournament.

Of course, Schaefer’s offensive production does not stand out, but anyone who watches him play can see how much he impacts the game. He is a projected top-10 pick but will need to start producing offensively to ensure he hears his name early in the 2025 Draft.

Caleb Desnoyers, C

Caleb Desnoyers’s impressive 56 points (26 goals and 30 assists) in 60 games for the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League have led him to top-10 on most scout’s early draft boards for 2025. Now on the national stage, he will need to build on his strong campaign for Canada through his heads-up, elusive playstyle.

Adam Benak, C

Adam Benak, a 5-foot-7, left-handed center, has exceeded all expectations despite his small stature. His elusive speed and incredible offensive production have, for the most part, put aside any physical concerns fans had. This season, he is coming to North America to play for the Phantoms which will be a great litmus test for his physicality. Until then, he will be representing Czechia in the tournament.

Other 2025 Draft-eligible prospects playing in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup are Cole Reschny (Canada), Émile Guité (Canada), Quinn Beauchesne (Canada), Viktor Klingsell (Sweden), Carter Murphy (USA), Blake Fiddler (USA), and Benjamin Kevan (USA).

The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is also hosting a few top 2026 Draft-eligible prospects including Gavin McKenna and Viggo Bjork. The tournament is set to be completed on Aug. 10th.

