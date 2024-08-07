Islanders Prospect Report: Eiserman, Nurmi, 2025 WJC & More

Despite being in the dog days of the offseason, New York Islanders fans have some important hockey to catch up on. The 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS) took place, with four Islanders prospects being involved. While there was not a lot of hockey, there are important updates for fans to be made aware of.

Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman, who is still just 17 years old, was one of the many new faces at the United States’ camp who will be vying for a spot on the team’s roster for the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC). The left-handed winger was the Islanders’ first-round pick in the 2024 Draft. He was a projected top-12 pick who fell to the Islanders at 20th overall.

Eiserman spent most of his shifts on the right wing and looked stronger and faster than last season. His most memorable moment was scoring a powerplay goal against Canada, courtesy of a Cole Hutson feed that led to the United States’ 5-4 victory. The WJSS included only a few games and practices, giving Islanders’ fans limited exposure to Eiserman. However, as the offseason progresses, it will be intriguing to observe how he continues to develop both on and off the ice.

Jesse Nurmi to the Knights

Jesse Nurmi was selected by the Islanders with the 113th overall pick in the 2023 Draft and is quietly rising the ranks in the team’s prospect pool. The 19-year-old has recently opted to play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights next season. Fellow Islanders’ prospect Isaiah George wrapped up his career in London last season with a Memorial Cup Final loss. The defenseman scored six goals and 30 points in 68 regular season games as well as four goals and 12 points in 18 playoff games. For a defensive-oriented defenseman, his improved offensive production should bode well with the Bridgeport Islanders next season.

Nurmi’s decision to join the Knights was undoubtedly a smart one. The Knights are arguably the best junior developmental team in the world, producing countless NHL stars like Mitch Marner, Patrick Kane, Rick Nash, and John Tavares. This is not to say Nurmi will become a star, but he now comes to North America in an ideal developmental path.

Nurmi also played in the 2024 WJSS and dominated. His two goals and four assists led the entire tournament, and his performance was highlighted by a three-point performance in a 5-3 victory over the United States. It will be very interesting to see how he produces this season and do not be surprised if he quickly emerges as one of the better wingers in the OHL.

2025 WJC

The 2025 WJC in Ottawa should be an exciting tournament for Islanders fans. The team had just two prospects in the 2024 WJC (Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley) due to a weak prospect pool and injuries to both Nurmi and Calle Odelius. However, 2025 will be different.

As a returnee, Nelson is likely a lock for the tournament. His two-way playstyle and versatility allow him to seamlessly join any special teams unit or forward line. He scored a goal and an assist in seven games for the United States last season en route to winning Gold, so it would be a massive shock if he does not return.

Nurmi is another lock for the tournament given his age and Finland’s lack of star forward talent. It will be interesting to see where he plays in the lineup come December, but do not be surprised if he is on the top line.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Eiserman is likely a favorite to make the final roster given his elite scoring talent, but he is by no means a lock. The United States has a plethora of offensive talent, so he will need to find some consistency and round out his game to ensure a spot on the final roster.

Zach Schulz was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft and had a solid 2023-24 season for the Wisconsin Badgers. As a great defensive defenseman, he should be considered for a final roster spot despite missing camp this offseason. At 19 years old, he would be one of the older players in the tournament, so a strong start to the season should propel him into consideration.

Marcus Gidlöf, the Islanders’ 2024 fourth-round pick, is a prime candidate to make Sweden’s final roster as one of their goaltenders. Standing 6-foot-6, he has the frame to develop into a capable goaltender. However, he will need to impress early on for Leksands IF if he wants to be considered.

Odelius and Finley are no longer eligible for the tournament given their age.

With the Islanders having potentially four top prospects playing in the 2025 WJC, the future is beginning to look a bit brighter. Of course, a lot has to go right in the development of each prospect, but the team is quickly rising the ranks among prospect pools in the NHL.