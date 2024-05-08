New York Islanders’ Top 10 Prospects: 2024 Playoffs

The New York Islanders have one of the weakest prospect pools in the NHL. They have not made a first-round selection since they took Simon Holmstrom 23rd overall in 2019 and have traded many of their other draft picks. The team is currently trying to contend for a Stanley Cup, so prospect development has not been a priority. However, considering the team’s lack of draft capital, they have done an impressive job at the draft.

Honorable mentions: Zach Schulz, Dennis Good Bogg, Jesse Nurmi, Alexander Ljungkrantz, and Cam Berg

10. Justin Gill, 21 Years Old (C)

Justin Gill was the Islanders’ 145th overall selection in the 2023 Draft. He was an overage draftee, getting selected at 20 years old. However, this pick was justified for the offensive machine. He scored 40 goals and 98 points in 65 games for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this past season. His offense stems from all aspects of the game. He uses his vision, skating, and hands to create high-danger chances around the net, and he is not afraid to use his body when necessary. He is expected to spend the 2024-25 season with the Bridgeport Islanders.

The reality for Gill is his numbers in the QMJHL are impressive, but not that big of a deal. The league is all offense, no defense, and he dominated as one of the league’s oldest players. This is not to say he is not skilled, but adjusting to the American Hockey League (AHL) could be a challenge. He is not going to touch the NHL anytime soon, but a few seasons of strong development could land him an NHL gig in the future.

9. Henrik Tikkanen, 23 Years Old (G)

Henrik Tikkanen was the Islanders’ 214th overall selection in the 2020 Draft and was a complete disappointment until this season. He spent the majority of his development in Europe or the ECHL, putting up below-average numbers. However, an AHL call-up earlier this season showed lots of promise for the 6-foot-7 goalie. Bridgeport was the worst team in the AHL this season, yet Tikkanen still put up impressive numbers. He went 8-6-2 with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

His play led to the Islanders signing him to an entry-level contract that begins in the 2024-25 season. This coming season will be telling for the young goaltender who will need to prove his play was not a fluke. If he struggles, he will be taken off the list. However, another season of impressive play could force the Islanders to either recall him to the NHL or trade him to chase his dreams elsewhere. He could see the NHL as early as 2025 if his development continues.

8. William Dufour, 22 Years Old (RW)

William Dufour is a big-bodied power forward who, just like Gill, dominated in the QMJHL as a 19 and 20-year-old. Dufour, who is over a year older than Gill, has already proven he can contribute at the professional level. In the past two seasons for Bridgeport, he has scored 36 goals and 73 points in 124 games. These offensive numbers are far from spectacular, but his role is not all about scoring.

Dufour is 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds. He is a force on the ice, using his body to create leverage in puck battles. Shooting is also an underrated part of his game as he can find the back of the net from anywhere. His upside is not that high, but he should fill an important role in New York’s bottom six.

If Dufour can improve his skating, he can join the Islanders’ bottom six in a valuable role as soon as next season. He is not going to throw the body around like Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin have, but he will be able to play a strong checking game while also providing offense from an area that does not see much of it. He has played one NHL game in the 2022-23 season but will look to join the NHL team in the 2024-25 season. If he can impress out of training camp, he could join the lineup in a full-time capacity as the team’s fourth line, right wing. If not, he will be on the doorstep all season pushing for a spot.

7. Isaiah George, 20 Years Old (LD)

Isaiah George was selected by the Islanders in the 2022 Draft and has developed very well as a member of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He is an elite shutdown defenseman who shows similarities to Adam Pelech. He is not afraid to throw a hip check around, and he uses his stick to block the opposition from driving towards the net. He is a good skater and plays a professional brand of hockey.

George has already signed his entry-level contract and is expected to join Bridgeport for the 2024-25 season. Bridgeport’s defense was one of the worst in the AHL, so George will immediately have his work cut out for him. Luckily for him, the AHL squad has historically developed defensemen really well with players such as Devon Toews, Ryan Pulock, and Pelech all going from unknown to great NHL defensemen through the team. George will not be in the NHL anytime soon given New York’s surplus of left-handed defensemen, but he could emerge as an NHL candidate around 2027.

6. Ruslan Iskhakov, 23 Years Old (C)

Perhaps a bit of a shock to see this low is Ruslan Iskhakov. He was Bridgeport’s leading scorer this past season and an AHL All-Star in each of the past two seasons. He is offensively gifted, overcoming his small size by having the best hands in the AHL as well as phenomenal vision and passing. While his great hands are a great skill to have, it may become an issue as he continues his hockey journey.

Iskhakov relies on his hands to create offense and has yet to show reason to believe he can translate his game to the NHL level. He will be 24 years old at the start of next season, and the fact he has yet to join the NHL lineup shows the organization is worried about his game. There is no doubt his upside is amongst the highest in the Islanders’ prospect pool, but given his low floor he can not be placed any higher.

5. Matthew Maggio, 21 Years Old (RW)

Just like Dufour and Gill, Matthew Maggio was a prospect who dominated juniors once he was on the older side of the league. In the 2022-23 season as captain of the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL, he scored 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games, leading to winning OHL MVP. In his first professional season, he struggled at the beginning but had a great second half.

He finished the season with 16 goals and 27 points in 61 games, but the offensive totals do not reflect his performance. Not only was Bridgeport last place in the AHL, but the forward core had minimal playmakers. However, once Maggio slotted in on a line alongside Iskhakov, his play improved. Moving forward, he is a candidate to join the NHL roster this coming season. Since he is very skilled yet still defensively responsible, he could join the Islanders roster in the middle six if the team is looking to add a cheap, high-upside forward. If he does not make the roster out of the preseason, he will likely be one of the first players called up to the NHL in the case of an injury to a forward in the top nine.

4. Quinn Finley, 19 Years Old (LW)

Quinn Finely was the Islanders’ 78th overall selection in the 2022 Draft. He has an elite shot and was one of the University of Wisconsin’s top players this past season. He scored 10 goals in 36 games during his freshman season and is poised to take an elevated role next season.

Given his elite shot, his potential is higher than many other Islanders prospects. However, he has some fine-tuning to do before turning professional. He needs to improve his defense and playmaking ability. While it felt as if he was not playing alongside adequate players, his offensive totals were overall disappointing. He needs to become a more well-rounded player who elevates the play of those around him if he wants to avoid remaining a one-dimensional player. His NHL ETA is probably the furthest away of anyone on this list, but a Spring 2028 NHL debut is most likely. While this may seem very far away, he would only be 23 years old at this time, so it makes sense for his timeline.

3. Calle Odelius, 19 Years Old (LD)

Calle Odelius was selected in the second round of the 2022 Draft by the Islanders. At the time, many scouts had him as a projected first-round selection, so getting him at 65th overall was a steal. The Swedish defenseman has impressed since getting drafted, playing primarily for Djurgårdens IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan. However, a season-ending injury at the beginning of the 2023-24 season limited him to just 10 games.

While this injury is a tough blow to his development, he is still filled with promise. He is phenomenal defensively, using his body and hockey IQ to win key puck battles, block shots, and clear pucks. He is offensively gifted but his talent has yet to translate to the scoresheet. It is unknown whether he will come to North America next season or stay in Sweden. Regardless of where he plays, he is not expected to make the NHL for at least a few more seasons, so wherever he will develop best is the ideal location to play.

2. Alex Jefferies, 22 Years Old (LW/RW)

Alex Jefferies is the most well-rounded prospect the Islanders have. He has no weaknesses. He can shoot, pass, defend, skate, and play both sides of the ice. He can score from anywhere, get physical when needed, and play in any coaching system. After spending the past four seasons with Merrimack College, he developed into one of the NCAA’s top forwards. In 105 NCAA games, he scored 43 goals and 107 points, leading to a Hobey Baker Award nomination his senior season.

Jefferies scored four goals and seven points in 12 games while playing on an amateur tryout with Bridgeport where he looked like the best player on the ice each game. Given his limited professional experience, making the NHL roster to begin the 2024-25 season is unlikely, despite him being ready for the challenge. Once Bridgeport’s season begins, expected Jefferies to impress and force New York to call him up to the NHL.

1. Danny Nelson, 18 Years Old (C)

Danny Nelson is a 6-foot-3, 212-pound center who was selected 49th overall by the Islanders in the 2023 Draft. During his junior career, he spent time as a forward and defenseman, and his experiences have paid off. He spent this past season at the University of Notre Dame where he was one of the best freshmen in all of the NCAA. He was great in the faceoff circle and used his size and IQ to stand out in the defensive game. He is a resilient forechecker and plays a professional style of hockey. He is also offensively gifted, possessing a great shot and playmaking ability.

One area to improve for Nelson is his skating. He is not the fastest and his edgework is below average, but this should not be a major concern moving forward. He needs to learn to use his size to his advantage when skating by taking bigger strides and leveraging his body against the opposition.

All things considered, it is easy to be critical of Nelson because it is clear he has the potential to become an NHL star. As well, he is not too far away from making the NHL. He is expected to remain in the NCAA next season, but joining the Islanders at the end of Notre Dame’s 2024-25 season is not out of the question. If not then, he will likely make the NHL during the 2025-26 season if he decides to turn professional before finishing his college career.

With the Islanders having their first-round pick, whoever they draft is likely to immediately become the team’s top prospect. While this draftee will likely take a few seasons to reach the NHL, they will add a sense of youth and hope for the future, something this team has not had in quite a few seasons.