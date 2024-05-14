Islanders’ 2024 Offseason Prospect Profile: Calle Odelius

Calle Odelius is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-shot defenseman drafted 65th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2022 NHL Draft. He is 19 years old and has spent the past two seasons primarily on loan with Djurgardens IF of HockeyAllsvenskan. In 53 games, he has one goal and 15 points. However, his development has been hindered by a broken ankle suffered in November of this past season, holding him to just 10 games. This kept him out of the 2024 World Junior Championship, a prime opportunity to watch foreign prospects at the international level. Despite the injury, he is still one of the Islanders’ top prospects.

Strengths

Odelius does a lot of things right. Defensively, he plays bigger than his size, using his body to knock the opposition off the puck, gaining space to exit the defensive zone. He can log big and important minutes in close games, providing defensive stability for his team. He skates well, which allows him to be more aggressive in the neutral zone to create offensive opportunities.

Offensively, he has the tools to become an NHL player. His skating is a trait that will get him far, but his passing is his best quality as he uses it to drive offense from all areas of the ice. He makes crisp passes and finds open teammates, getting pucks on their sticks around the net and in high-danger locations. He may not have the offensive totals fans would want out of a defensive prospect, but he has the tools to improve.

Concerns With Odelius

The main issue with Odelius is he has not taken the next step fans have wanted him to. An injury will hinder any player’s development, but even before that, he did not look like a different player. His offensive production needs to improve, especially his shot. He often misses the net or puts weak shots on the goaltender that do not fetch rebounds.

He does not necessarily need to become a lethal shooter, but he should take note of current Islanders defensemen Adam Pelech and Alexander Romanov, who utilize their talent by positioning themselves to put hard shots that will get rebounds for their teammates. He also needs to take advantage of his skating by driving towards the net, rather than around the perimeter. There is no doubt he can get there, but the execution of talent is what is next in his development.

Estimated Time of Arrival

Similar to many other Islanders’ prospects, Odelius’ NHL debut date will vary. The reality is he may be NHL-ready as soon as spring of 2025, but that is not what is best for his development. The Islanders are also clogged on defense, having all three defensemen on the right side signed long-term or under team control. Odelius plays the left side, but Pelech is on a long-term deal, Romanov is under team control, and Samuel Bolduc will look to join the lineup full-time this coming season.

The ideal scenario for Odelius is to join the Bridgeport Islanders for the 2024-25 season. The team has historically developed Islanders’ defensive prospects well through players such as Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Devon Toews. However, they have been bad for a few seasons, so putting some effort into the roster for next season is necessary if the Islanders want to put Odelius in a strong position to improve his game while developing in North America. The most realistic scenario is to see him join the NHL team in the event of an injury in the 2025-26 season, or full-time in 2026-27. After all, he is on the younger side of 2022 draftees and defensemen do take a bit longer to develop, so there should be no rush to see him in the NHL anytime soon.

Odelius’ Ceiling and Floor

Unlike most prospects in the Islanders pool, Odelius has a lot of skill, providing him with a higher upside than most. He was ranked as a first-round pick by many scouts in his draft year, proving he has the skills to be a great NHL defenseman. His ceiling will rely on getting opportunities at the NHL level, but he could become the team’s second or third-best defenseman in the future.

A good comparison is current Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, Jake McCabe. He is not the most glamorous comparison, but there is a reason he was traded for a first-round pick, second-round pick, and other assets. McCabe does everything right defensively and provides stability to Toronto’s defense. He can log big minutes, play the penalty kill, drive offense, and be relied on by his coaches. Odelius’ hopeful outcome is to become a great top-four defenseman who can play a physical game but is known for being capable in all aspects of the game.

His floor is to be an average third-pairing defenseman. Truthfully, it is hard to imagine he does not pan out, given his desirable ability to improve and develop as a player. If he does not develop well enough to earn a chance at the NHL level, it is hard to imagine he would leave Sweden to play for a chance to make the NHL from Bridgeport, so his floor is failing to reach the NHL. However, there are more reasons to believe he will develop into a McCabe-esc player rather than turn into a draft bust.

By garnering first-round praise in his draft year, Odelius emerged in the Islanders’ prospect pool as an immediate glimmer of hope. He may not have the flashy upside fans are looking for, and he may not be set to hit the NHL this coming season, but he is one of the most likely Islanders prospects to reach the NHL in the future, and that is something to be excited for.