Islanders’ Dmitry Gamzin Is the KHL Goalie of the Week

New York Islanders goalie prospect Dmitry Gamzin was named the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) best goalie for the first time in his career after a strong week that saw him win both of his games, facing 31 shots (an average of 15.5 per game) and posting a strong .967 save percentage (SV%) and a 0.57 goals-against average (GAA). His performance included his sixth shutout of the season in Wednesday’s CSKA Moscow 2–0 victory over Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the KHL’s most reliable young netminders this season, boasting an overall SV% of .936 and a GAA of 1.57 across 35 appearances, with six shutouts to his name. Gamzin debuted for CSKA’s senior team in 2022–23 after rising through the club’s ranks, and he has steadily improved each year to become a mainstay between the pipes, now the team’s number one goalie and more convincing than KHL veteran Alexander Samonov, whom CSKA acquired after parting ways with Spencer Martin. The Moscow franchise is currently the fifth seed in the KHL’s Western Conference as the playoffs approach.

Dmitry Gamzin, CSKA Moscow (Photo credit: CSKA Moscow)

Gamzin was selected in the fourth round, 115th overall, by the New York Islanders in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, with plenty of chances to develop as a player in one of Europe’s premier leagues before breaking into the NHL. In January 2026, CSKA secured his services with a contract extension through 2028, ensuring he remains a cornerstone for the team.