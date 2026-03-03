Rangers Should Hold Onto Trocheck if Trade Returns Are Underwhelming

The New York Rangers are facing a critical next few days ahead of the trade deadline, and they can’t afford to strike out on their best asset, Vincent Trocheck.

This is especially true after trading star Artemi Panarin and only getting back a top prospect, Liam Greentree, and a conditional third- and fourth-round pick. The underwhelming return makes it or more critical to get a premium back for Trocheck.

If a team isn’t willing to pay the price, then the Rangers should be prepared to hold onto him and potentially find a better deal in the offseason or later on.

Why Trocheck Is Valuable

For many teams, Trocheck is a valuable asset. For one, he plays arguably the most important position in hockey – center. Playoff teams often need them for depth down the lineup.

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck and Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell battle for control of the puck in overtime (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

The plus for Trocheck is his skill in the dot, ranking 15th in the league this season with a faceoff winning percentage of 57.4 percent. Team USA even took advantage of it at the 2026 Olympics, putting Trocheck out in key situations to help win them a gold medal.

But Trocheck isn’t just a defensive stalwart – he brings a solid two-way game. This season, even on a team that struggles to score, the Pittsburgh native has posted 38 points in 45 games.

Lastly, Trocheck has a favorable cap hit of $5.63 million for the next three seasons.

One Problem Arises

While the pedigree and positional value might suggest the Rangers should be able to snag multiple premium assets in return, president and general manager Chris Drury was hit with potentially devastating news. Trocheck went public and said he would not accept a trade to a West Coast team – limiting the Rangers’ options, according to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Now, the Rangers will need to look at the East Coast and some Midwest teams. Keep in mind that Trocheck can block a trade to 12 teams under his contract.

The Minnesota Wild have long been rumored around Trocheck. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently told TNT that he believes that the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes are in the race.

Elliotte Friedman talked to the boys ahead of the deadline about the availability of some guys like Trocheck, Thomas and others 👀



Also if Edmonton is still looking for a goalie 🛢️ pic.twitter.com/fmdRk2lLdo — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 1, 2026

Also, The Athletic reported specifically that “the Wild have made their one and final offer” for Trocheck (from “Wild trade tracker: Why they added Fabbri, and Trocheck says he wants a ‘chance to win,’” The Athletic 3/2/26).

What Rangers Should Get Back To Make a Deal

Of course, we don’t know what the Wild have offered and what other teams in the race are willing to part with.

But at the very least, an offer should start with a B+ prospect or a promising young player, along with a first-round pick. Given the Wild’s lack of assets, in large part due to the Quinn Hughes trade earlier this season, it makes it harder to complete a trade. But the Rangers should have some interest if the Wild are willing to part with a 2027 first-round pick, along with young NHL player Danila Yurov.

Of course, a better match is with either the Red Wings or Hurricanes, who both have stronger prospect pools and first-round picks for this year and next. For example, if the Hurricanes are willing to part with top prospect Bradly Nadeau and a first-round pick, they should be a heavy favorite to land Trocheck.

However, we don’t know what exactly interested teams are willing to give up. If the offers are underwhelming, Drury shouldn’t force a trade and take it past the trade deadline. This isn’t Panarin all over again, who had a full no-movement clause and a contract that was slated to expire in a few months.

The worst-case scenario is that Trocheck remains a member of the Rangers with three years left on his contract at a favorable cap hit. Sure, perhaps both the player and the organization may prefer to move on now, but Drury can’t afford to miss out on important assets for his most valuable trade deadline target. The Rangers have leverage here and should maximize it if necessary.