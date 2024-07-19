Gavin McKenna and Viggo Bjork Lead Historic 2026 NHL Draft Class

The 2024 NHL Draft was a few weeks ago, and all eyes have now turned to the 2025 NHL Draft. This class features elite talents like James Hagens and Porter Martone, but the 2026 Draft might be even more impressive, possibly offering two prospects of an unprecedented caliber. Although the 2026 Draft is still two years away, it’s never too early to start familiarizing people with these names.

Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers (LW/C)

Gavin McKenna is a name you have likely heard in the media due to his historic 2023-24 season. He led Canada to the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Men’s Under-18 Championship (IIHF U18) with a record-setting performance where he scored 10 goals and 20 points in 10 games. He scored a hat trick in the final game en route to scoring the most points in the tournament in Canadian history. Not to mention, he did all of this at just 16 years old.

Interestingly, McKenna’s cousin is Canadian phenom Connor Bedard, first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and former Western Hockey League (WHL) star. In the 2021 IIHF U18, when Bedard was the same age as McKenna, he produced at an identical pace, scoring seven goals and 14 points in seven games.

In the 2022-23 season, McKenna joined the WHL as a member of the Medicine Hat Tigers as a 15-year-old. He scored four goals and eighteen points in 16 games, impressive numbers for someone so young. Last season, he joined the league full-time and in 61 games he scored 34 goals and 97 points. It’s difficult to compare him to Bedard because Bedard only played 15 games that season due to COVID-19. However, Bedard scored 12 goals and 28 points in those 15 games, a 48.8-goal and 114-point pace over a 61-game season.

Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo Credit: Brent Just)

McKenna is not just a point-producing machine as he has an impressively well-rounded game, especially for someone his age. His playstyle is well suited for a center despite playing primarily as a left-wing, so it will be interesting to see if he makes the switch to center this season. He is a fast skater who is elusive on the edges. He always has his head up when skating with the puck, and his soft hands make every pass look seamless.

What stands out most in McKenna’s game is his hockey awareness. He always finds an open teammate for a pass when applicable, but knows how to find the back of the net himself. The combination of IQ, speed, and hands formulates a lethal shot that is not only quick but deceptive. He possesses the toolset to not only dominate junior hockey but also develop into an NHL superstar. Of course, he is just 16 years old so it is unfair to put such high expectations on him, but there is no limiting his potential.

Viggo Bjork, IFK Täby HC (F)

Viggo Bjork is a 5-foot-9 forward from Sweden who has made history in his young hockey career. In 36 games for IFK Täby HC in J18 Region, he scored 33 goals and 98 points. To compare, NHL stars Elias Pettersson, Elias Lindholm, and Leo Carlsson, and 2025 projected top-five pick Anton Frondell combined for 97 points in J18 Region at his age. Bjork’s production is utterly ridiculous and there is no reason to believe he will slow down anytime soon.

Despite being undersized, Bjork’s elite vision and playmaking ability allow him to control play, even against older competition. He brings a sense of calmness and control to the ice, slowing down play in order to find an open teammate. He is clearly a strong goal scorer, too, as his wrist shot is one of his better traits.

As Bjork continues developing, his size will be important to follow given the NHL’s growing favoritism towards taller, stronger players. With his dad and brother standing 6-foot and 6-foot-2, respectively, it is expected Bjork, who is just 16 years old, will continue to get taller. If he does, his game will elevate another few levels.

Other 2026 Draft Talent

In addition to McKenna and Bjork, the 2026 Draft appears to have a lot of strong talent. Ryan Roobroeck, brother of New York Rangers 2023 sixth-round pick, had 28 goals and 53 points in 61 games for the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. To compare, at the same age, Mitch Marner had 13 goals and 59 points in 64 games for the London Knights. Roobroeck, who stands 6-foot-2, tends to use his size to gain leverage against the opposition, playing a very professional style at just 16 years old. He scored eight more goals and five fewer points in in five fewer games than Edmonton Oilers’ 2024 first-round pick, Sam O’Reilly last season, showcasing an early ability to produce offensively.

Adam Nemec, brother of New Jersey Devils’ defenseman Simon Nemec, is a forward who had 28 goals and 57 points in 43 games for HK Nitra in Slovakia’s u20 league. He finished the season fourth in goals and third in points in the league.

Mikey Berchild, a forward, will be joining the United States National Developmental Program after scoring 21 goals and 60 points in 49 games for Shattuck St. Mary’s last season.

Joe Iginla, brother of the Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 first-round pick Tij Iginla and son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, had three goals and two assists in five WHL games for the Edmonton Oilers Kings last season. He is on the younger side of the draft, too, playing the entirety of last season at just 15 years old.

Ryan Brown for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL had 11 goals and 20 points in 49 games last season. He is a left-handed winger with quick hands and fast mobility.

In addition to these prospects, countless others will put their name on the map over the next two seasons and eventually hear their name called at the 2026 Draft. It is hard to predict how these 15 and 16-year-olds will develop over the next two seasons, but for now, this draft looks like it could go down in the history books.

