7 Bold Predictions for the 2024-25 NHL Season

The 2024-25 NHL season will begin in Europe on Friday, Oct. 4 with the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia. From there, the first games in North America will take place on Oct. 8 with a tripleheader live on ESPN. With the season nearing, what are some bold predictions that could come true this season?

14 of 16 Playoff Teams Return in 2025

While the NHL is known for its unpredictability, there is strong reason to believe the 2025 Playoffs will primarily feature the same teams as 2024. Barring major collapses from the top seeds last season, the only teams that are likely to be fighting to make it back to the playoffs are the Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, and Los Angeles Kings.

The Atlantic Division will likely remain strong, with the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning returning to the playoffs next season. The Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Buffalo Sabres could all fight for a Wild Card spot, but given the division’s strength, gaining points to overcome the Capitals or Islanders in the Wild Card race will be difficult.

While the New Jersey Devils are expected to make the playoffs after last season’s disappointing outcome, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are unlikely to make up much ground in the Metropolitan Division. All three teams are hopeful to make the playoffs, but it appears highly unlikely for the two Pennsylvania teams given their minimal improvements this offseason.

Conor McDavid, Connor Bedard, and Juraj Slafkovsky (The Hockey Writers)

The Western Conference is much of the same story, with almost none of the teams to miss the 2024 Playoffs improving this offseason. The Nashville Predators are unlikely to drop out of a playoff spot following their busy offseason, the Vegas Golden Knights are likely to rebound from their 2023 Stanley Cup victory hangover, and outside of the Kings, no other Western Conference Playoff team’s roster got worse this offseason.

A team like the St. Louis Blues or Minnesota Wild may get hot and squeeze into the 2025 Playoffs, but no other team seems like a serious threat. The Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, and Seattle Kraken are all capable of making the playoffs, but their weak goaltending is likely to keep them from hurdling the teams necessary to ultimately get there. Utah HC will be vying for a playoff spot in their inaugural season, but given the roster’s lack of experience, earning a playoff spot seems unlikely this season.

Matthews Does Not Win the Maurice Richard Trophy

It is quite funny to have a bold prediction of an NHL player not winning an award, but that goes to show just how utterly ridiculous of a goalscorer Auston Matthews is. The recently appointed captain of the Leafs scored 69 goals last season and took home the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for the third time in the past four seasons. Currently, most betting websites have him as not only the betting favorite to take home the award but at a greater than 50% chance of doing so.

There are plenty of contenders to lead the NHL in goals this season, such as Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Zach Hyman, and Kirill Kaprizov. Matthews may be the favorite, but if someone else gets hot, the trophy may find its way into some unfamiliar hands.

McDavid Joins Gretzky and Lemieux in Illustrious Company

As McDavid embarks on his 10th NHL season, he sits just 18 points from reaching 1,000 career regular-season points. If he can do so in his next 11 games, he will surpass Mike Bossy to become the third-fastest ever to reach 1,000 points. Funny enough, McDavid scoring 18 points in 11 games is not a bold prediction.

Currently, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux are the only players in NHL history to score 50+ goals and 100+ assists in a season. Gretzky did so seven times while Lemieux did it during the 1988-89 season, scoring 85 goals and 114 assists. Nikita Kucherov came close last season, scoring 44 goals and 100 assists. With the Oilers coming off of a Stanley Cup Final loss last season, there is no reason to believe McDavid cannot take his game to the next level and etch himself into another page in the NHL record book.

Slafkovsky Scores 35+ Goals

Juraj Slafkovsky had a slow start to his NHL career but broke out last season, scoring 20 goals and 50 points on the Montreal Canadiens top line. While the team is not expected to make the playoffs this season, Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield are expected to build on their dominance from last season.

From Jan. 15 to the end of the season, the Canadiens’ top line scored 53 goals in 40 games, 16 of which came from Slafkovsky’s stick. As well, the 20-year-old had 20 assists, 16 of which were primary, in those 40 games, all while playing close to 19 minutes a night. While he may have started the season slow, scoring just four goals in his first 42 games, his dominant second half had provided fans with a lot of optimism, and for good reason.

With the Canadiens adding Patrik Laine this offseason, in addition to Kirby Dach regaining his health and prospect Lane Hutson joining the team full-time, the team’s offense is going to be overwhelmingly stronger. Slafkovsky is going to indirectly benefit, and while a 35+ goal campaign is very ambitious, it is in the realm of possibilities. At the very least, he should be in line for a 30+ goal, 60+ point season.

Bedard Pushes Blackhawks Into Playoff Contention

The Blackhawks finished the 2023-24 season with a 23-53-6 record, the second worst in the NHL, and 46 games out of a playoff spot. Even with a generational talent and 2023 Calder Trophy winner, Connor Bedard, the team struggled in a weak Central Division. However, with some key offseason acquisitions, there’s optimism that Bedard could push the team into the playoff race.

Bedard’s game is driven by his fierce hatred of losing. While he’s known for his highlight-reel plays and impressive point totals, his commitment to the team always comes first. As he heads into his sophomore season, losing is not an option, and with the additions of Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi, and others, he could become the 30+ goal, 100+ point player many expect him to be, potentially dragging the Blackhawks into the playoff race.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his first NHL goal (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although the playoffs remain a long shot, Bedard’s impact might encourage the Blackhawks to hold onto their pending free agents at the 2025 Trade Deadline rather than sell for draft capital and prospects. It is a bold prediction, but in a wide-open Central Division, there is no reason to believe Chicago cannot fight for a playoff spot.

5 Rookies Score 50+ Points

The 2023-24 NHL rookie class was stacked, with Bedard, Luke Hughes, Brock Faber, Adam Fantilli, and Leo Carlsson leading the way. Now, the 2024-25 rookie class may be even better. Led by Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini, the 2025 Calder Trophy race is bound to be filled with future superstars. This class is also expected to have Logan Stankoven, Cutter Gauthier, Will Smith, Mavrik Bourque, Lane Hutson, and Nikolai Kovalenko.

Bedard was the only 2023-24 rookie to score north of 50 points, with Hughes and Faber each closely trailing with 47 points. The last time an NHL season saw more than one rookie score 50 points was in the 2021-22 season (Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Trevor Zegras, and Michael Bunting) and the last time five or more rookies scored 50+ points was in the 2017-18 season when seven rookies scored 50+ points (Nico Hischier, Alex DeBrincat, Brock Boeser, Kyle Connor, Yanni Gourde, Clayton Keller, and Mathew Barzal). Before that, the last time this was accomplished was in the 2005-06 season (Marek Svatos, Jussi Jokinen, Brad Boyes, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin).

To set such lofty expectations for a rookie class is undoubtedly unfair for teenagers, but the 2024-25 class can do it. If Michkov can overcome John Tortorella’s tough-love coaching style, he should earn top-six minutes that easily lead to a 50+ point season. Celebrini and Smith will have tons of opportunities on a weak San Jose Sharks team, the Ducks have committed some substantial assets to Gauthier, so he should be in line for plenty of opportunities, and Hutson, Stankoven, and Bourque each showed promise in their limited NHL time last season. It is a lot to ask, but if any draft class can do it, it is this one.

Shesterkin Scores a Goal

There have been just four goals by a goaltender in the NHL since the 2012-13 season, but Igor Shesterkin will change that. The Rangers’ netminder has come close quite a few times in his career, and with the Rangers expected to hold a lot of leads late in games this season, he should have plenty of opportunities to light the lamp.

Whether it be McDavid etching himself into the history books or someone besides Matthews hoisting the Maurice Richard Trophy, the 2024-25 season is bound to bring loads of entertainment. The NHL has never had more talent, and as the greats like Crosby and Ovechkin embark on their final few seasons, the youth will be sweeping in to take their spots.