Meet the New Blackhawks: Tyler Bertuzzi

If you were a Chicago Blackhawks fan anxiously awaiting free agency, you were in for a surprise when it was revealed in the wee morning of July 1 that forward Tyler Bertuzzi was expected to sign with the Blackhawks when free agency officially opened at 11 AM CT.

Bertuzzi was the team’s first player signed in free agency (4 years, $5.5 million AAV) and kickstarted seven other signings. Although he wasn’t a “huge” splash, he was the big splash that Chicago needs for now. So, starting our “Meet the New Blackhawks” summer series with him makes sense.

The Blackhawks Got Their Agitator

There are two things to know about Bertuzzi: he is a pain in the butt for opponents to play against, and he is a solid two-way presence. After spending seven years with the Detroit Red Wings, he was acquired by the Boston Bruins in March 2023 to help with their Stanley Cup push, and ironically, it came in the face of injuries to Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, who are now all teammates again. He did well with Boston, notching 16 points in 21 games during the regular season and 10 points in seven games during the playoffs. When summer 2023 rolled around, he was looking for a longer-term deal that didn’t materialize, so he signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In Toronto, he had some production issues but still had 43 points in 80 games and four points in seven games in the playoffs.

Now, in Chicago, the 29-year-old finally got the stability he was looking for for his young family, and the Blackhawks got what they were searching for, too. General manager Kyle Davidson mentioned the appeal to signing him (and Teuvo Teräväinen) was that they are top-six, versatile forwards who can complement top players well. Case in point, Bertuzzi played with Dylan Larkin in Detroit, where Larkin said, “I feel I’m at my best when I play with him.” He also played with David Pastrnak in Boston and then with Auston Matthews in Toronto, which made for some threatening combinations.

Bertuzzi does a lot well. He is a feisty player who gets under people’s skin, a power-play threat, and can put the puck in the net; basically everything the Blackhawks lacked last season. In his introductory press conference for the Blackhawks, he said he is looking to bring energy, passion, commitment, and hard work to the team while noting being hard on the forecheck and creating space for his teammates. Davidson mentioned he didn’t want to have teams take it to them and wanted to flip the script. Players like Bertuzzi can certainly help with that.

Bertuzzi, The “Big Game” Player

If you look into Bertuzzi’s career, there is a reason why teams, especially playoff teams, yearn for his services. According to a story from Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, Bertuzzi’s winning pedigree speaks volumes, from winning the OHL Championship with the Guelph Storm to winning the Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL (American Hockey League), in which he was named MVP of the playoffs, his former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill explained in April, “Adding a guy like Tyler to your team, if you’re the Toronto Maple Leafs, I can just speak from my experience, you’re adding a guy who’s got an every-game competitiveness to him. You don’t ever have to worry about whether he’s gonna show up that night. He’s gonna show up and compete every night.” (from ‘The Maple Leafs’ Tyler Bertuzzi was made to play in big games: ‘He doesn’t like to lose’ – The Athletic – 04/03/2024)

Tyler Bertuzzi, former Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His work ethic aligns with what head coach Luke Richardson wants to see from his squad. Something else that stood out to me from Bertuzzi’s press conference is that even though he knows the Blackhawks are young and rebuilding, he talked about how if they play hard and bring their best effort every night, they can be proud of that. That encompasses what Chicago fans want to see from their teams. They’ll easily win the city over if they play their hearts out, no matter what the standings say. Winning habits also have to start somewhere, so having that mindset around the room could benefit the team.

Bertuzzi’s career year came in 2021-21 in Detroit, with 62 points in 68 games, but knowing he can consistently hit the 40-plus mark is a bonus. His 43 points last season would be third-best on the Blackhawks behind Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev, two players he will likely play with on the top line.

Overall, on paper, he is the perfect fit for the Blackhawks, bringing talent and “snot,” as Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving famously described, to a growing roster. Nick Foligno played a big part in getting Bertuzzi to sign with the team, which is also exciting since players value his perspectives. Some may be concerned by some of the struggles he faced last season that saw him bumping around Toronto’s lineup, but it’s a good gamble for Chicago. When Bertuzzi is at his best, the team succeeds, which the Hawks need.

Furthermore, if he fits in as expected, maybe he, alongside Bedard, can help propel the Blackhawks back to the playoffs sooner rather than later. As Siegel stated in his article title, “He was made to play in big games.” Better yet, his press conference revealed he is fired up for the “awesome opportunity” to do so in the Windy City, and boy, could Chicago use that.