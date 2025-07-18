7 Best Active NHL Players to Never Be Captain

In hockey, leadership extends far beyond the letter stitched onto a jersey. While the captain holds an official title, the reality is that many teams rely on a group of leaders to lead the team, on the ice, in the room, and in the tough moments. The NHL is filled with players who exemplify the traits of a captain: accountability, sacrifice, consistency, and inspiration, even if they’ve never officially worn the “C.”

Legends like Bobby Orr, Pavel Datsyuk, and Guy Lafleur never captained their teams, yet their legacy and influence are undeniable. Today, several current players fall into that same category: elite competitors, foundational pieces of their franchises, and natural leaders, just without the title.

Here are seven current NHL stars who’ve never officially been named captain but absolutely fit the bill.

Nathan MacKinnon

It’s almost hard to believe Nathan MacKinnon isn’t the Colorado Avalanche’s captain, considering the way he plays. A Hart Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion, and one of the fiercest competitors in the NHL, MacKinnon sets the tone in Colorado every single night. His intensity is legendary, whether he’s pushing teammates to higher standards or driving through triple coverage on a rush.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The only reason he’s not wearing the “C” is because Gabriel Landeskog beat him to it. Named captain at just 19 years old, Landeskog has long been the face of calm leadership in Denver, allowing MacKinnon to be the fiery engine behind the scenes. Even when Landeskog was out long-term due to injury, the Avs didn’t name him captain. Make no mistake: this is still MacKinnon’s team.

Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin has spent his entire career in the shadow of Sidney Crosby, the model NHL captain. But if Sid’s the leader, Malkin has always been by his side. “Geno” has often taken over games, both in the regular season and playoffs, and he’s played a crucial role in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ three Stanley Cups during the Crosby era.

His loyalty to Pittsburgh, willingness to adapt his game, and emotional presence make him a natural leader. The only reason Malkin never wore the “C” is that he plays with arguably the greatest captain of his era. In any other market, he would’ve had the big C a long time ago.

Drew Doughty

Few players bring more emotion, honesty, and compete to the ice than Drew Doughty. Since day one, he has been the heartbeat of the Los Angeles Kings’ blue line, playing huge minutes and never shying away from the spotlight. A Norris Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion, Doughty leads with both passion and experience.

The Kings have had a stacked leadership group over the years. Dustin Brown held the captaincy for a while, and then Anze Kopitar took it afterward. Both are quieter personalities, but no less respected. Doughty’s fire has always made him a different kind of leader, a vocal, emotional tone-setter. Just because he never wore the “C” doesn’t mean he hasn’t left his mark on this team.

Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl might be the most underappreciated superstar in the league, at least compared to his teammate. While Connor McDavid wears the “C” in Edmonton and is considered the face of the franchise and even the league, Draisaitl is almost as valuable to the Oilers’ success.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

A former Hart Trophy winner, Draisaitl’s consistency, elite skill, and ability to shine in the playoffs show what kind of competitor he is. He leads in a quieter, more understated way, but his presence looms large in that locker room. He’s a lead-by-example guy, and any team in the league would be lucky to have him as their captain.

Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov is another superstar often outshone by the captain beside him. Steven Stamkos was the official leader in Tampa Bay for over a decade before leaving in free agency and seeing Victor Hedman fill in. But Kucherov? He’s the driving force behind one of the most dominant teams of the last few years.

With two Cups, a Hart Trophy, three Art Ross Trophies and countless jaw-dropping moments to his name, Kucherov leads in his own way, through brilliance and competitiveness. He’s consistently getting praised for his commitment and game-breaking ability. On a team full of leaders, Kucherov is the ultimate silent killer.

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane’s leadership journey is unique. In the Toews-Kane era, it was always Jonathan Toews who wore the “C,” representing the steady, defensive conscience of the Chicago Blackhawks, while Kane was the creative engine. But as the years went on, Kane matured into a true veteran presence.

His work ethic, production, and big-game moments helped bring three Stanley Cups to Chicago. Even after Toews’ departure, Kane never became captain, mostly because he was traded to the New York Rangers and now continues his career with the Detroit Red Wings. But during his prime, especially in those later years in Chicago, Kane took on more leadership responsibility and was often the player young guys looked to.

David Pastrnak

With Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand ahead of him in Boston’s leadership hierarchy for years, David Pastrnak never really had a path to the captaincy. But since entering the league, he’s been the most electric forward the Bruins have had, and his energy, personality, and love for the game are contagious.

Pastrnak is a superstar who plays with joy and passion. He brings life to the locker room and is one of the most beloved figures in the Bruins’ recent history. Now, with Brad Marchand gone, Pasta could very well see his name off this list sooner rather than later.

Honorable Mention: Brendan Gallagher

No, Brendan Gallagher doesn’t have the individual accolades or point totals of the names above, but leadership isn’t always about trophies. Heading into his 14th season with the Montreal Canadiens, Gallagher has been a constant through the team’s highest and lowest moments. From playoff wars to rebuilds, Gallagher has remained the same: relentless, passionate, and vocal.

For years, many believed he would eventually be named captain in Montreal. He wore an “A” for several seasons and was always considered a spiritual leader of the group. Even though the “C” ultimately went to Nick Suzuki, Gallagher’s presence remains essential. He may not have the superstar status of a Draisaitl or Malkin, but in terms of heart, accountability, and devotion to the crest, he fits the profile.

The captaincy is a sacred title in the NHL, but it’s far from the only way to lead. These players, past and present, prove that being a captain isn’t always about the letter; it’s about how you carry yourself, how your teammates respond to you, and how you elevate your team when it matters most. In a league filled with superstars, the ones who lead without the official title might be the most telling examples of character.