Oilers Fans Haunted By Jesper Wallstedt’s Success

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a very difficult spot to start the 2025-26 season. They have given up seven goals three times already this season, including last night when they lost 8-3 to the Dallas Stars.

Their goaltending has been atrocious. They have a team save percentage of .860, which is the lowest through 25 games since their first season in the NHL back in 1979-80. Unfortunately, to make matters worse, a goalie that they could have drafted in the 2021 NHL Draft, Jesper Wallstedt, has been dominating this season with the Minnesota Wild.

Oilers Nation just can’t catch a break.

Oilers Skipped Over Wallstedt in 2021 Draft

Let’s flash back to the 2021 NHL Draft. The Edmonton Oilers owned the 20th pick in the draft. Instead of picking, they elected to trade the pick to the Wild for the 22nd pick in the draft. Minnesota then used that pick to select the aforementioned Wallstedt. As for the Oilers, they used the 22nd pick to draft Xavier Bourgault.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt celebrates a goal by left wing Kirill Kaprizov against the Los Angeles Kings (Matt Blewett-Imagn Images)

Now, let’s flash forward to the 2025-26 season, and Wallstedt is a regular in the NHL, Bourgault is not, in fact, he isn’t even in the Oilers’ organization anymore. Wallstedt isn’t just a regular NHL goalie, he is on fire. He’s played in eight games so far and has a record of 6-0-2 with three shutouts, as well as a 1.94 goals against average (GAA) and a .935 save percentage (SV%). That would be a huge help to the Oilers, who have been taken out of games early because of how poor their goaltending has been.

To add insult to injury, the Oilers are also paying for Jack Campbell after buying him out, following how terrible he was during his time with the club. That contract buyout continues until 2029-30 at $1.5 million per season. The only saving grace for them is Connor Ingram, who is currently in the AHL, but could be called up and used as a backup or even given time as a starter. And in all honesty, unless they go out and make a trade for, say, Jordan Binnington, who they’ve been linked to, Oilers Nation, the team and the front office are going to be haunted by the success of Wallstedt, a goalie that the organization should have had.