3 Takeaways from Stars’ 8-3 Win Over Oilers

Well, so much for the 2025 Western Conference Final rematch. The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period en route to an 8-3 beatdown of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in Alberta. The Stars outshot the Oilers 30-25, went 3-for-4 on the power play, and took advantage of every one of Edmonton’s defensive mishaps.

The Oilers have struggled so far this season, but just finished a decent road trip, returning home on the heels of a 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Yet, the Stars smelled blood in the water, and they pounced. Jamie Benn scored his 400th career goal, Jason Robertson cannot stop scoring, and everyone came to play on Tuesday night. There’s a lot to get to, so here we go.

Jamie Benn Finally Nets No. 400

Robertson could have scored 10 goals on Tuesday, and we would still have talked about Benn first. At 3:48 of the first period, he became the second member in Stars history to score 400 goals, joining Mike Modano, who has the franchise lead with 557. Benn’s last goal came on March 8, 2025, against the Oilers, and after being eliminated by the same Oilers, last night felt poetic.

This was Benn’s third crack at 400. Last season, he had a goal called back that was supposed to be No. 400, and then he had a goal that was tipped in by a teammate at the last minute. So, finally, this one counted, and it was all his. Benn also has 559 assists for a total of 959 points in 1,196 career games, all with the Stars.

Robertson Keeps on Trucking

As I noted in Stars Weekly yesterday, at this point, I’m just recycling Robertson content every time I put my hands on the keyboard. But, hey, it’s not my fault he is on the tear of all tears. I also predicted a couple of weeks ago that he was about to break out. I know, pretty bold of me, eh? Robertson scored in his seventh straight game on Tuesday, bringing his total to 11 goals and 17 points since Nov. 11.

Dallas Stars players celebrate a goal on the Edmonton Oilers (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

We know by now that when he shoots the puck a ton, he is usually rewarded with goals. In 12 games this month, Robertson has 53 shots, including three shots or fewer in only four games. Every night, he puts four, five, or six pucks on net, making him the hottest goal scorer in the NHL.

Stars’ Victory vs. Oilers Took Everyone

The Stars came out of the first period with a 4-0 lead, but it wasn’t the big guns who helped finish the game before it started. Benn and Roope Hintz scored the first two goals of the night within the first 11 minutes. Yes, they are important to the roster, but they aren’t the team’s main goal-scoring threats.

Wyatt Johnston had an assist on Benn’s goal, and Miro Heiskanen and Robertson had an assist on Hintz’s goal, so the big names were involved, but they didn’t score. Next was Nathan Bastian, who scored twice, and Sam Steel, who put an exclamation mark on the period.

“For guys like me that maybe don’t get as many chances as some of those guys that create a lot of offense, when you do get a chance, you have to try and put the puck in a good spot,” Bastian said after the game. “I don’t know when my next 2-on-1 is going to be, so I wanted to shoot, and it turned.”

After Robertson and Johnston pushed the lead to 6-1, and Evan Bouchard scored to cut the lead to 6-2, Justin Hryckowian got in on the action, and Bastian scored his second of the night. In total, 11 of 12 forwards got a point, and seven of them had two points or more.

Stars Finish Trip in Seattle on Wednesday

The Stars finish their four-game West Coast road trip on Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken, before hosting the Utah Mammoth on Black Friday. The Stars are 2-0-1 on this trip, 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and have improved their road record to 8-1-3.