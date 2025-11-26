Jets’ Prospect Salomonsson to Make NHL Debut

Defenseman Elias Salomonsson will make his NHL debut tonight in the Winnipeg Jets’ matchup with the Washington Capitals.

Salomonsson, a Swedish product selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is in his second professional season. The 21 year old right shooter will slot in as Neal Pionk is out day to day with a lower-body injury.

Salomonsson has six assists in 17 games for the Manitoba Moose this season. In his rookie 2024-25, he had five goals and 22 helpers for 27 points in 53 games and was named an AHL All-Star.

“He’s progressing to be an NHL player,” head coach Scott Arniel said Monday when hinting Salomonsson would soon lace them up for the big club. “For Sal to come in here now and get some reps, get some experience, get that first game under his belt, all of those things that come with going into the game, he’ll get it real quick.”

The Jets, 12-9-0 and on a two-game losing streak, are in D.C. for the first game of a pivotal five-game road trip.