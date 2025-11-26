Projected Lineups for Blues vs Devils – 11/26/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (7-10-6) at DEVILS (14-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: None

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Wednesday.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)

Status report

Dadonov, a forward who was injured in a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, did not practice Tuesday and will “miss some time,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday; Lammikko will replace Dadonov in the lineup.



