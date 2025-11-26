Projected Lineups for Blues vs Devils – 11/26/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (7-10-6) at DEVILS (14-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel
Injured: None
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Wednesday.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)
Status report
Dadonov, a forward who was injured in a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, did not practice Tuesday and will “miss some time,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday; Lammikko will replace Dadonov in the lineup.
