A Look at the Blues Quarter Season Roster Report

The St. Louis Blues have kept the roster relatively intact this season, despite their struggles, with some minor adjustments here and there. Here’s a look at who they have moved around as we reach the quarter mark of the 2025-26 campaign.

Blues Make Space for Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky wasn’t a sure thing heading into the season. He had a decent camp, but there was uncertainty about his NHL readiness as one of the Blues’ top forward prospects, especially after his disappointing trial late last season, when he recorded no points and was sent down to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, Springfield Thunderbirds, after two games.

That said, the injury to Jake Neighbours earlier this season was probably the best thing that could have happened to Dvorsky, as it gave him his shot to make an impression. He didn’t disappoint, with four points in 13 games, including some great work on the power play. It was a great sign that when Neighbours returned, rather than send Dvorsky down, they waived Alexandre Texier to keep a roster spot open.

Hopefully, Dvorsky will continue to prove himself and develop his game. His points may not jump off the page, but the team could use as much production as possible from their next generation of offense.

Logan Mailloux’s Development

Logan Mailloux didn’t record a single point through nine games with the Blues this season and was a minus-12 before he was sent down to the Thunderbirds on Nov. 5. He also had seven giveaways. Still, the Blues have faith in the young defenseman, as they called him back up ahead of their 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. Though he still hasn’t recorded a point, he played a decent game.

It will take a while for the Mailloux to come into his own. He hadn’t played more than seven NHL games before this season, and the Blues have managed him well so far. They also acquired a fallback option in case he continues to struggle, trading defenseman Corey Schueneman to the Washington Capitals for defenseman Calle Rosen. Rosen is a more experienced defenseman, with almost 100 NHL games over parts of seven seasons, including as a member of the Blues before he signed as a free agent with the Capitals.

Jake Neighbours Activated From Injury Reserve

The Blues struggled after losing Neighbours to a leg injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25, going 3-5-4 in 12 games without him. He was activated from the injury reserve (IR) on Nov. 20, but since returning, he has only one point in three games, a low output for the team’s leading goal-scorer before the injury.

Justin Faulk of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with Jake Neighbours of the St. Louis Blues after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period during Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Neighbours had seven points in eight games before he was injured, including two goals against the Red Wings. Expect him to heat up in the next few games.

The Blues are finally picking up the pieces after a rough first month of the season. They have a solid prospect in Dvorsky to add some offensive depth to the lineup, while Mailloux looks more confident in this recent call-up, and Neighbours, one of their top goal-scorers, is back. That said, we’ll have to wait until the halfway mark before we know if the Blues are actually a contender or if this season will be a bust.