Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Bruins – 11/17/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (12-5-1) at BRUINS (12-8-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov, Domenick Fensore

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

Bussi is expected to start for the first time since Nov. 9, a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. … The Hurricanes recalled Fensore, a defenseman, from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Matej Blumel

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Johnny Beecher, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

McAvoy, a defenseman, was hit in the face with a puck during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He met with doctors again Monday and could require surgery, Bruins coach Maro Sturm said. … Elias Lindholm, a center who has been sidelined since being injured Oct. 30, is skating with the Bruins and “getting closer,” according to Sturm. … Arvidsson and Mittelstadt, each a forward, were placed on injured reserve Monday, and Blumel and Tufte were recalled from Providence of the AHL. Harris, a defenseman, was transferred to long-term injured reserve.

