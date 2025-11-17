Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Bruins – 11/17/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (12-5-1) at BRUINS (12-8-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom
Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov, Domenick Fensore
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Status report
Bussi is expected to start for the first time since Nov. 9, a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. … The Hurricanes recalled Fensore, a defenseman, from Chicago of the American Hockey League.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Matej Blumel
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Riley Tufte — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Johnny Beecher, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
McAvoy, a defenseman, was hit in the face with a puck during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He met with doctors again Monday and could require surgery, Bruins coach Maro Sturm said. … Elias Lindholm, a center who has been sidelined since being injured Oct. 30, is skating with the Bruins and “getting closer,” according to Sturm. … Arvidsson and Mittelstadt, each a forward, were placed on injured reserve Monday, and Blumel and Tufte were recalled from Providence of the AHL. Harris, a defenseman, was transferred to long-term injured reserve.
